'Pet Sounds' is arguably one of the greatest albums ever made but If I never heard 'wouldn't it be nice' ever again, I wouldn't be arsedSKY Mobile obviously had to pay the Beach Boys an absolute premium to use their track and they are jolly well getting their monies worth. With all the footy on Telly these days, avoiding the ads is difficult.Lily James is easy on the eye but I have actually started to hate the fucking song. Thanks SKY