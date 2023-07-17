I have got more sympathy, if thats the right word, for Robbie as this move is at least not out of step with the rest of his managerial career, so it doesnt point as clearly to a money move given that his last two managerial jobs were also at random clubs in different parts of Asia. Hes stated before that hes wanted to get back into management and clearly has taken the first opportunity to come along. They may be using his name but hes using them to hope to get his foot in the door too.



The Brazilian two are also more understandable given their agents, their political views and religious beliefs anyway. Stevie and Hendo feel like less understandable moves that can only be pinned down to money.