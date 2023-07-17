« previous next »
Robbie Fowler

Re: Robbie Fowler
July 17, 2023, 10:51:36 am
Quote from: stewy17 on July 17, 2023, 09:23:56 am
One of the most arrogant, stupid, ignorant things Ive ever read that. Quite similar to his biography where he just blamed everyone else for the issues in his career other than himself. I cant quite understand the motivation for writing it other than to basically say fuck you to anyone who disagrees with him. Boss level whataboutery and ignorance of the real issues.

Genius of a footballer, clown of a man. What a shame.

Yep came over as stupid.

Gerrard didnt have offers in the UK ....yeah ok Robbie.

Reality is Gerrard would have needed probably to dip in the championship to build his rep people forget he is still a rookie in management terms.

The problem is big names think they should be given big jobs when they've done not much to prove it
Re: Robbie Fowler
July 18, 2023, 12:59:13 pm
Quote from: Legs on July 17, 2023, 10:51:36 am
Yep came over as stupid.

Gerrard didnt have offers in the UK ....yeah ok Robbie.

Reality is Gerrard would have needed probably to dip in the championship to build his rep people forget he is still a rookie in management terms.

The problem is big names think they should be given big jobs when they've done not much to prove it

Or if they dont have the fucking coaching talent either.

Look at Villa since Gerard left - that there's the difference between getting a proper manager, and a big name vanity one.

Fowler will quietly rake in bin loads of cash, then slither back to the UK when his blood money project fails abjectly. I rate Gerard [slightly] higher as a manager than Fowler, but that's not saying much.

People who reckon he should ever manage Liverpool want their fucking bumps feeling.
Re: Robbie Fowler
July 18, 2023, 02:25:44 pm
Quote from: Only Me on July 18, 2023, 12:59:13 pm


People who reckon he should ever manage Liverpool want their fucking bumps feeling.
I've said that pretty much all along.
Re: Robbie Fowler
July 18, 2023, 05:08:26 pm
I have got more sympathy, if thats the right word, for Robbie as this move is at least not out of step with the rest of his managerial career, so it doesnt point as clearly to a money move given that his last two managerial jobs were also at random clubs in different parts of Asia. Hes stated before that hes wanted to get back into management and clearly has taken the first opportunity to come along. They may be using his name but hes using them to hope to get his foot in the door too.

The Brazilian two are also more understandable given their agents, their political views and religious beliefs anyway. Stevie and Hendo feel like less understandable moves that can only be pinned down to money.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Robbie Fowler
July 18, 2023, 05:14:52 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on July 18, 2023, 05:08:26 pm
I have got more sympathy, if thats the right word, for Robbie as this move is at least not out of step with the rest of his managerial career, so it doesnt point as clearly to a money move given that his last two managerial jobs were also at random clubs in different parts of Asia. Hes stated before that hes wanted to get back into management and clearly has taken the first opportunity to come along. They may be using his name but hes using them to hope to get his foot in the door too.

The Brazilian two are also more understandable given their agents, their political views and religious beliefs anyway. Stevie and Hendo feel like less understandable moves that can only be pinned down to money.

I haven't seen anything that suggests the club he is at is in any way connected to the despots that run the country either.
He's still a bit of a twat for his comments though.
Re: Robbie Fowler
July 18, 2023, 05:30:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 18, 2023, 05:14:52 pm
I haven't seen anything that suggests the club he is at is in any way connected to the despots that run the country either.
He's still a bit of a twat for his comments though.

I think is comments are just genuinely ignorant rather than defending Saudi Arabia or anything. To think the main complaints are about Hendersons wages just strikes me as a bit dim
Re: Robbie Fowler
July 19, 2023, 10:31:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 16, 2023, 02:58:55 pm
Warning: my phone nearly went out the window as I read it.  Fowler seems to think it's fine as there was a World Cup in Qatar and Saudi Arabia bought elite golf.

Also, the Saudi Arabia league is more "organic" than the Chinese Super League was.

Same. Surely hes not that fucking stupid?
Re: Robbie Fowler
July 19, 2023, 11:42:18 pm
He's not god any more.
Re: Robbie Fowler
July 20, 2023, 08:52:10 pm
Quote from: Jake on July 19, 2023, 11:42:18 pm
He's not god any more.

I am pretty sure that calling Fowler God in Saudi Arabia would make one fall foul of local blasphemy laws.
Re: Robbie Fowler
October 26, 2023, 10:57:21 pm

[@ALANMYERSMEDIA] 'Robbie Fowler has been sacked by Saudi Arabian club @Alqadsiah despite the team being top of the league and Fowler winning Manager of the Month award last week' - https://twitter.com/ALANMYERSMEDIA/status/1717646923237146784 (News Editor for Sky Sports)

&

https://twitter.com/Alqadsiah/status/1717643002695635274 - official club statement: "Al-Qadisiyah ends its contractual relationship with coach Robbie Fowler and thanks the coach for what he provided during the contractual period with the team." (google translated)
Re: Robbie Fowler
October 26, 2023, 11:53:11 pm
Seems a bit weird when they haven't lost yet.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 09:07:29 am
Quote from: eddiedingle on October 26, 2023, 11:53:11 pm
Seems a bit weird when they haven't lost yet.
Maybe they found a pair of rainbow laces in his kitbag.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 10:06:34 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:07:29 am
Maybe they found a pair of rainbow laces in his kitbag.

You do wonder, though, as its clearly not a results-based decision. He has most likely done or said something to offend someone's sensibilities.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 10:07:40 am
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 10:06:34 am
You do wonder, though, as its clearly not a results-based decision. He has most likely done or said something to offend someone's sensibilities.
Are you suggesting that coaching and playing in Saudi is not the utopia were being led to believe it is?
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 10:07:48 am
Well that's a bit of an odd one, something behind the scenes gone on maybe?
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 10:10:34 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:07:40 am
Are you suggesting that coaching and playing in Saudi is not the utopia were being led to believe it is?

I know. Shocking stuff.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 10:14:19 am
He's an arrogant, self important idiot. He's almost certainly gobbed off to the wrong person thinking he's indispensable or out of ignorance to the culture.

It's always the same though. On your best behaviour when you first arrive; then as you gradually relax the real you comes out. Probably found him drunk in a bog or something.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 11:58:45 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:07:29 am
Maybe they found a pair of rainbow laces in his kitbag.
I heard that he turned down an invite to an execution.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 12:05:54 pm
4 months at Muangthong United in Thailand, 14 months at Brisbane Roar in Australia, 11 months at East Bengal in India, and now 4 months at Al-Qadsiah in Saudi. Are he thinks he should be in the running for Championship/Premier League jobs.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 01:47:31 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 12:05:54 pm
4 months at Muangthong United in Thailand, 14 months at Brisbane Roar in Australia, 11 months at East Bengal in India, and now 4 months at Al-Qadsiah in Saudi. Are he thinks he should be in the running for Championship/Premier League jobs.

Dont think hes ever bemoaned not getting a Premier League job has he? Hes taken on some very random roles, (Saudi aside) at least hes prepared to travel to get experience. Get the feeling plenty of ex pros quite fancy the idea of coaching but dont want to leave the North West.

But yeah, fair to say it feels unlikely well be seeing Robbie in the Premier League anytime soon.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 06:00:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 01:47:31 pm
Dont think hes ever bemoaned not getting a Premier League job has he? Hes taken on some very random roles, (Saudi aside) at least hes prepared to travel to get experience. Get the feeling plenty of ex pros quite fancy the idea of coaching but dont want to leave the North West.

But yeah, fair to say it feels unlikely well be seeing Robbie in the Premier League anytime soon.

Not Premier League, but the entitlement in these quotes is mental.

Quote
Robbie Fowler believes it is 'absolutely ridiculous' that he has been told he is not experienced enough as a manager in England to be considered for roles.

The Liverpool legend has managed in India, Australia and Thailand, but is yet to secure his first managerial role in his home country despite being linked with Football League jobs.

Fowler is biding his time and is ready to act once a job offers itself to him in England, the former striker is prepared to go back overseas if an opportunity does not present itself.

"What I have been told so far, and I think its absolutely ridiculous, is that Im not really experienced in this country. I cant understand that. I have managed in three different countries, so youre learning daily about different teams, cultures, and methods. Its not as though Im new to it. I have every single coaching badge: the highest Pro License you can have.

"Im currently doing an LMA diploma which is level with the Pro License. I think Ive just got to show people that Im dedicated to my passion, which is football. Ive just got to wait. Ill keep looking, but in all honesty its a bit frustrating so if I need to go overseas again, then Ill do that because I feel as though Ive got a lot to give."
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 07:03:01 pm
Don't see any hint of him looking at an assistant role somewhere. Only reason Drunken Ferguson got a foot in the door.

You also get the impression he doesn't really take it seriously and would rather coach somewhere hot as a paid holiday for a few months, than go to some shithole for the real world experience.

Anyway, took the Saudi coin so fully deserves the career death sentence he's now likely facing.

Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 07:07:53 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:03:01 pm
Don't see any hint of him looking at an assistant role somewhere. Only reason Drunken Ferguson got a foot in the door.

You also get the impression he doesn't really take it seriously and would rather coach somewhere hot as a paid holiday for a few months, than go to some shithole for the real world experience.

Anyway, took the Saudi coin so fully deserves the career death sentence he's now likely facing.

Newcastle May be his next port of call..
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 09:37:34 pm
He's worse than Lampard when it comes to his managerial ability. But he's always managed around his level. No way is he PL, or even Championship standard. Dyche is a better option.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:37:34 pm
He's worse than Lampard when it comes to his managerial ability. But he's always managed around his level. No way is he PL, or even Championship standard. Dyche is a better option.
When Dyche is the better option, you know things are bad.
Re: Robbie Fowler
Today at 01:37:06 am
Rumours he's been poached by the Konkola Blades in the Zambian Super League.  ::)
