« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Robbie Fowler  (Read 34306 times)

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #160 on: February 10, 2020, 02:28:41 am »
I'm over in Australia and God has started to do some good stuff managing Brisbane.    They are getting a run together after he initially struggled.   Reckon he might just make it as a manger in England somewhere down the track
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,372
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #161 on: February 26, 2020, 05:15:02 pm »
Crouchy on his podcast was talking about the infamous trip to Spain before the Barca match. He was saying that Rafa was checking up on eveyrone at night to make sure nobody went past curfew, and at the time Crouchy and God were rooming together. When Rafa came in he asked where Robbie was, and Crouch said he's in here I promise. Rafa started searching and Crouchy noticed that Robbie was in a cupboard above Rafa, hiding laughing his arse off.

 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline TheFuturesRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #162 on: March 3, 2020, 06:13:00 am »
Nominated for Coach of the Month... There's a link to vote... You know what to do!

https://twitter.com/Robbie9Fowler/status/1234717798313521152?s=20

Link for vote: bit.ly/2vyfm8P
Logged

Offline TheFuturesRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #163 on: March 8, 2020, 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: TheFuturesRed on March  3, 2020, 06:13:00 am
Nominated for Coach of the Month... There's a link to vote... You know what to do!

https://twitter.com/Robbie9Fowler/status/1234717798313521152?s=20

Link for vote: bit.ly/2vyfm8P

He won it.. He was well down until he mentioned his nomination on Twitter :D
https://www.a-league.com.au/news/robbie-fowler-voted-coach-month-february
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #164 on: April 9, 2020, 08:12:58 am »
Happy Birthday Robbie.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,137
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #165 on: June 29, 2020, 11:18:41 am »
Robbie Fowler cuts ties with Brisbane Roar:
https://sports.yahoo.com/robbie-fowler-cuts-ties-australia-044719903.html

Apparently, this is because Robbie wants to be with his family in during the pandemic. Didn't do too bad there, I'm sure he would find something in England soon.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #166 on: June 29, 2020, 12:56:13 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on June 29, 2020, 11:18:41 am
Robbie Fowler cuts ties with Brisbane Roar:
https://sports.yahoo.com/robbie-fowler-cuts-ties-australia-044719903.html

Apparently, this is because Robbie wants to be with his family in during the pandemic. Didn't do too bad there, I'm sure he would find something in England soon.

They was more to this.

Fowler came back home during lockdown in Australia and had to take a  40 hour flight to get back to Liverpool. So while we were in lockdown Australia were coming out and he thought he was going back, the players went back but the club refused to pay for his flight back to Australia and wanted Robbie to sort it out himself.

All this from Robbie...

But he must have decided to give them 2 fingers and want to stay in the UK to try get a job here. Many jobs in football should be coming up soon.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
    • @hartejack
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #167 on: September 4, 2020, 11:54:06 am »
Did the 'five-finger salute' start with Robbie Fowler in the Manchester Derby, or had we seen this beforehand?

(In searching for this, it's amused me that the MEN cropped it out of the picture used in the article: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fowler-escapes-fa-punishment-1016871)
Logged

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #168 on: September 28, 2020, 04:51:54 pm »
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,774
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #169 on: September 28, 2020, 05:34:54 pm »
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
  • JFT96
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #170 on: September 28, 2020, 07:52:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 28, 2020, 05:34:54 pm
Robbie's becoming a world traveler.

Thailand, Australia and now India.

Hopefully he does well and actually gets a chance to prove himself in England at some point.
Logged

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #171 on: October 3, 2020, 05:31:02 am »
His Brisbane Roar finished a respectable 4th in the Aussie League. 

They had a shaky start, but were generally considered to be one of the stronger clubs towards the end of the season.

Decent for a rookie manager!
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #172 on: October 3, 2020, 07:19:34 am »
Quote from: zabadoh on October  3, 2020, 05:31:02 am
His Brisbane Roar finished a respectable 4th in the Aussie League. 

They had a shaky start, but were generally considered to be one of the stronger clubs towards the end of the season.

Decent for a rookie manager!

He's not been there for a few months has he?
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #173 on: October 3, 2020, 09:49:31 am »
Quote from: dudleyred on October  3, 2020, 07:19:34 am
He's not been there for a few months has he?

He left a few months ago, I think to move closer to home in the current climate. I guess East Bengal is definitely closer but still seems a bit of an odd one!
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #174 on: October 3, 2020, 12:19:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  3, 2020, 09:49:31 am
He left a few months ago, I think to move closer to home in the current climate. I guess East Bengal is definitely closer but still seems a bit of an odd one!

More to it than that. Robbie wanted to come home to be with his family in lockdown but the club made him pay for the travel and sort it out himself. Then when home the club brought the players back but had Robbie on furlough still. Robbie wanted to come back but again the club were saying sort out your own travel and pay for it etc.

Robbie called it quits and I can't blame him.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #175 on: October 3, 2020, 12:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on October  3, 2020, 12:19:12 pm
More to it than that. Robbie wanted to come home to be with his family in lockdown but the club made him pay for the travel and sort it out himself. Then when home the club brought the players back but had Robbie on furlough still. Robbie wanted to come back but again the club were saying sort out your own travel and pay for it etc.

Robbie called it quits and I can't blame him.

Fair enough, I hadnt read the detail! Is he hoping to manage in England one day? Surprised no one has taken a chance on him in the lower leagues yet.
Logged

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #176 on: October 4, 2020, 05:22:31 pm »
Quote from: dudleyred on October  3, 2020, 07:19:34 am
He's not been there for a few months has he?

I was referring to Brisbane last season.  I wasn't clear on that.
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,782
  • YNWA
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #177 on: October 4, 2020, 05:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on October  3, 2020, 12:19:12 pm
More to it than that. Robbie wanted to come home to be with his family in lockdown but the club made him pay for the travel and sort it out himself. Then when home the club brought the players back but had Robbie on furlough still. Robbie wanted to come back but again the club were saying sort out your own travel and pay for it etc.

Robbie called it quits and I can't blame him.

I mean I don't blame the club for not funding his own travel - he decided to go back to the UK. Plus it's not like Fowler isn't worth many many millions and could afford to charter his own jet if he wanted to without missing the money at all.

The other stuff they did was shitty though.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #178 on: April 5, 2021, 08:45:45 pm »
Robbie aka The God has started a really interesting podcast series on his new youtube channel looks very promising.

I have watched a couple and they are very good.   

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDCfxaFDOcHu9JwXsz_y0gw
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #179 on: April 6, 2021, 09:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on April  5, 2021, 08:45:45 pm
Robbie aka The God has started a really interesting podcast series on his new youtube channel looks very promising.

I have watched a couple and they are very good.   

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDCfxaFDOcHu9JwXsz_y0gw

Been watching. Very good. Gave Macca the Plonker episode a swerve.
Logged

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:08:32 am »
The podcast has been quite interesting, not the biggest fan of the co-host and it can stray into cringey banter territory, but some of the insights from the players he's had on have been good. Kenny, Jurgen, Rush and Barnes have been the best.
Logged

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
Re: Robbie Fowler
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:14:17 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on April  6, 2021, 09:54:40 pm
Gave Macca the Plonker episode a swerve.

Even the Macca one was worth a listen just to get more insight into what went on when he was at the club and how terribly run we were at the time. I don't like Macca and his finishing school accent grates like fuck over the course of an hour, but you get a good picture of the club in the 90's.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 