Robbie Fowler cuts ties with Brisbane Roar:

Apparently, this is because Robbie wants to be with his family in during the pandemic. Didn't do too bad there, I'm sure he would find something in England soon.



They was more to this.Fowler came back home during lockdown in Australia and had to take a 40 hour flight to get back to Liverpool. So while we were in lockdown Australia were coming out and he thought he was going back, the players went back but the club refused to pay for his flight back to Australia and wanted Robbie to sort it out himself.All this from Robbie...But he must have decided to give them 2 fingers and want to stay in the UK to try get a job here. Many jobs in football should be coming up soon.