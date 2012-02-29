don't go in to any strip clubs. it's a long story but in short the moral is... they'll most likely rip you off with special entry and entertainment fees for 'westerners'. such fees come as a lovely surprise for you as you get the bill, and nervously ponder how you're going to pay the 300 quid bill (about 12 drinks and some grub) with 8 blokes stood around staring at you menacingly. i guess it was my own fault for being naive and assuming manila was like everywhere else i had been in philippines.



two things filipinos always tell me about manila when i recount the above story in full is that a lot of people there are out to make a quick buck and they don't care how they do it, and that if you want to have a good time in manila as an outsider you need to know someone local who you trust.



i didn't spend long there, but the general vibe i got from the place wasn't good and i definitely won't be going back there (manila that is, not philippines).



philippines is such a great place to visit - amazing country and some of the friendliest people i've ever come across (i've been there a few times and plan on going many more). but why anyone would go there and put themselves through the hell that is manila for any period of time when there's such beauty on offer in other parts of the country, i'll never know. each to their own though and i really do hope your stay is more enjoyable than mine was.



about palawan... nice place, but i think i made the mistake of staying right inside puerta princessa. i only had 4 days and did want to go a bit further out (or even right up north to el nido) but didn't really have time. still had a great time there with some friends but always makes me want to go back and see what i missed when people talk about how great it is in the same breath as certain other places.



sorry if that's a bit of a muddled post and i hope i haven't offended anyone from manila or put anyone off who is intent on going, but i'm just recounting my own experience and what i've been told.



p.s. i know this is about manila but for anyone else looking about philippines in general... if you dive, go to malapascua (cebu) and do there thresher shark dive at monad shoal (see my avatar) and then travel to kimud shoal on boat and do the schooling hammerheads. once in a lifetime stuff. or if you have a bit of cash and time then check out liveaboards at tubataha marine park.