Manila, Philipines

Manila, Philipines
February 29, 2012, 08:16:15 am
I'm travelling over there in May, and wanting to know if any Filipino reds can help me out...

See I'm staying Makita for 12 days and want to know if there is a good sports bar in Makita to watch the Chelsea away match on the 6th of May?
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #1 on: February 29, 2012, 08:23:59 am
Also is there anything you would recommend doing seeing or doing in Manila other than the popular sights etc etc - for someone who has never been there before .... just trying to get an idea ahead of time, ohh and before anybody calls it shithole yes it is in some (some would say most) areas - I mean there is some nice places/things to see and do but also it is also very rough in some places.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #2 on: February 29, 2012, 08:45:16 am
Last time I was there I caught our game in a bar called Heckle and Jeckle, just off the end of P. Burgos
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #3 on: February 29, 2012, 08:55:45 am
Find a ribs place called Racks.

Fucking amazing ribs. Best I have eaten.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #4 on: February 29, 2012, 10:35:43 am
Heckle and Jeckle for sure, as long as the match is on the local cable. You can also try Handlebar. We've got crap coverage with ESPN/Star Sports locally compared to other SEA countries so better check the website before heading out: http://espnstar.com/

Haven't been to Racks in a while but if you're looking for ribs, Tony Roma's is pretty good and I keep hearing about Carol's Texan 5. If you're into burger joints, try Charlie's in San Juan. Oh and it's Makati, not Makita. :p I'd stay away from fish & chips in restaurants too. Haven't had one when out that has really satisfied me compared to my mom's. Degustation meals are relatively cheap compared to UK/US prices too so you might be interested in dropping by The Goose Station.

Of course, these recommendations are all subjective as I have no idea how good the quality of food is in the UK. Probably better, although more expensive to be honest. Also, if you're taking public transport, be insanely careful with your gadgets.

What are you looking to do? If you wanna do some Manila history type thing, I can't recommend this enough: http://celdrantours.blogspot.com/
There's also an enjoyable Chinatown Food Tour but I forgot who to contact for it. Google around and you should find it.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #5 on: February 29, 2012, 11:12:30 am
Never stayed in Manila long enough to tour the first time I visited a year ago. The reason: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boracay

Planning to go there again sometime soon. And maybe hanging around Manila a bit longer ;)
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #6 on: February 29, 2012, 11:24:20 am
Boracay is amazing. Beautiful place.

They even have a bar there where all the staff are midgets.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #7 on: February 29, 2012, 11:41:26 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on February 29, 2012, 11:24:20 am
They even have a bar there where all the staff are midgets.

They better not let the England rugby team anywhere near that place.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #8 on: February 29, 2012, 01:35:56 pm
Thanks to all the suggestions....

(note to self it's Makati not Makita) lol
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #9 on: March 1, 2012, 04:27:37 am
Quote from: BMW on February 29, 2012, 01:35:56 pm
Thanks to all the suggestions....

(note to self it's Makati not Makita) lol

Yes, we know ;)
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #10 on: March 1, 2012, 06:27:56 am
Mig's nailed most of it - highly recommend the Celdran Tours, very tourist friendly.  If you're a big WW2 buff, the Corregidor Island tour is also a good day out - it was the last point held by Allied forces in the Philippines, allowing MacArthur to escape to Australia.

Nightlife - Republiq is the place to be for a good clubbing night, and has the benefit of being in a casino complex (although a bit far from Makati).  You might spot Rachel Weisz there, they're on location shooting the next Bourne movie  :D   But there's tons of bars in Makati and the Fort Bonifacio area adjacent to it.

Recommend you go outside of Manila for a few days - Boracay will be like Ibiza, but if you want more unspoiled beaches and natural beauty you can't go wrong with Palawan.  The diving is fantastic in both places.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #11 on: March 1, 2012, 08:46:06 am
don't go in to any strip clubs. it's a long story but in short the moral is... they'll most likely rip you off with special entry and entertainment fees for 'westerners'. such fees come as a lovely surprise for you as you get the bill, and nervously ponder how you're going to pay the 300 quid bill (about 12 drinks and some grub) with 8 blokes stood around staring at you menacingly. i guess it was my own fault for being naive and assuming manila was like everywhere else i had been in philippines.

two things filipinos always tell me about manila when i recount the above story in full is that a lot of people there are out to make a quick buck and they don't care how they do it, and that if you want to have a good time in manila as an outsider you need to know someone local who you trust.

i didn't spend long there, but the general vibe i got from the place wasn't good and i definitely won't be going back there (manila that is, not philippines).

philippines is such a great place to visit - amazing country and some of the friendliest people i've ever come across (i've been there a few times and plan on going many more). but why anyone would go there and put themselves through the hell that is manila for any period of time when there's such beauty on offer in other parts of the country, i'll never know. each to their own though and i really do hope your stay is more enjoyable than mine was.

about palawan... nice place, but i think i made the mistake of staying right inside puerta princessa. i only had 4 days and did want to go a bit further out (or even right up north to el nido) but didn't really have time. still had a great time there with some friends but always makes me want to go back and see what i missed when people talk about how great it is in the same breath as certain other places.

sorry if that's a bit of a muddled post and i hope i haven't offended anyone from manila or put anyone off who is intent on going, but i'm just recounting my own experience and what i've been told.

p.s. i know this is about manila but for anyone else looking about philippines in general... if you dive, go to malapascua (cebu) and do there thresher shark dive at monad shoal (see my avatar) and then travel to kimud shoal on boat and do the schooling hammerheads. once in a lifetime stuff. or if you have a bit of cash and time then check out liveaboards at tubataha marine park.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #12 on: March 1, 2012, 09:21:21 am
Quote from: fd1 on March  1, 2012, 08:46:06 am


You got carried away a bit, didn't you? :)
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #13 on: March 1, 2012, 09:30:03 am
in what sense?
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #14 on: March 1, 2012, 04:31:46 pm
How much were your flights, BMW? Was looking at going to the Philippines myself.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 am
Quote from: .adam on March  1, 2012, 04:31:46 pm
How much were your flights, BMW? Was looking at going to the Philippines myself.

They were cheaper than today - $800 Aud I think. Anyways, you end up going?
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 am
I really hope .adam wasn't holding his breath waiting on a response.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:40:20 am
I really hope .adam wasn't holding his breath waiting on a response.

:D

No, didn't end up going. Looked back and I went to Tanzania/Zanzibar that year. Christ, doesn't feel like 10 years ago.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:40:20 am
I really hope .adam wasn't holding his breath waiting on a response.

Only the 10 year wait  ;D
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm
Haha 10 years, Im going there in December. Ive been to Cebu a couple of times pre pandemic, the flight prices are a higher than usual obviously but once Im there its not expensive at all.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:19:59 pm
Manila was the maddest place for traffic, and driving in general, that I've ever been to. Closely followed by Istanbul.
Re: Manila, Philipines
Reply #21 on: Today at 12:54:11 pm
The high level of English and low costs, make the Philippines a great holiday desination.

Boracay is great.

There isnt much premier League on though, its too American for that.  San Miguel is a good lager.
