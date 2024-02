In the past yes. They’ve been bailed out by the council before too (as have Madrid).But I can’t get my head round how big their wage bill is, especially compared to ours. It’s beyond stupid.Stupid decision after stupid decision… they buy names rather than the right player

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W