They are simply too big to be wiped out mate. I mean if Spain doesn't have Real and Barca then they're fucked. That reason alone means they will always survive.



I get that, but why aren’t they being shamed and dragged kicking and screaming to pay up. This excuse about “criminality” in trying to pull a fast one with FDJ, if that were me I’d thank them for that comment and cite it front and centre of a legal application.