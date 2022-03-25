From afar it really is mind-boggling what they're doing, and what they're getting away with. I guess we've never seen such a big club in such peril so there aren't any real parallels, but we've seen clubs like Leicester, Southampton, Bolton, Derby etc going into administration and spend a few seasons (or more) outside the PL as a result, we've seen Leeds crippled financially and spend decades out of the top flight, and we saw what happened with a huge club in Rangers. It just baffles me that the head of La Liga (who is constantly harping on about sportswashers to his credit) just turning a blind eye. It'd be like us selling our shirt sponsorship for the next 30 years for £200 million up front so we could sign a few players. It feels like there must be some smallprint where what they've sold ends up not being particularly significant because I just find it actually unbelievable that such a big club would cripple themselves so willingly for the sake of signing Raphina, Kounde and Lewandowski