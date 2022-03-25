It's mental what they are doing but you just know they are too big to fail. La Liga or someone will bail them out.



How long until Lewandowski and the rest realise Barca isn't their dream club I wonder.



The odd thing is, Barcelona was never Lewandowskis dream club. Never. Honigstein and some other big German journos have long been saying he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. Theyve been saying it for about 3 seasons now. And he suddenly pushes when Barca come.I think he saw his chances of a Madrid move vanishing and just pushed to play in Spain generally. Hes still so good that he likely wont get maltreated but Barca yet, but if hes 37 and pretty much done and still on his huge wages, thats when youll see the clubs utter disregard for players and the contracts theyd been given. If theyre around that long.Barca need to be embargoed for 3-5 years for their own sake.