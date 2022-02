Barcelona’s chief executive Ferran Reverter has resigned after seven months, just as the club are expecting to announce a €280m (£236m) deal with Spotify for the title rights on the redeveloped Camp Nou and shirt sponsorship.The agreement with the music platform is understood to be worth that over three years, with the men’s and women’s team carrying the company’s logo on their shirt. Spotify would also become the first holders of the title rights – known as a “surname” – for the stadium.Sevilla's midfielder Ivan Rakitic reacts at the end of the draw with Osasuna after missing from the spot.From game on to game over? Sevilla rue what might have been in La LigaRead moreThe deal would come into effect this summer when Barcelona’s contracts with their primary sponsor, Rakuten, and secondary sponsor, Beko, end. The Rakuten shirt deal was worth €55m a season. Barcelona would not comment on the new agreement which is expected to be announced this week.Should give them some breathing space for a while.