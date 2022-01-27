« previous next »
He's certainly a better option than Trincao, not least because he'd have theoretically been trained in the 'Barca way' while playing in their youth system.

He hides it well.
I get why they want Traore, Barcelona have a huge issue with a lack of both pace and physicality and he could potentially be a lethal option from the bench. He's certainly a better option than Trincao, not least because he'd have theoretically been trained in the 'Barca way' while playing in their youth system.
He's seen primarily as a winger but he can also be played as a wingback.
He hides it well.

Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.
Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.

Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
If he had a consistent end product and made better decisions, he'd be unplayable.
Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
Traore has never had any end product though. Mane had 123 goals+assists in 186 games before joining us, Salah had 132 goals+assists in 251 games. Traore has 81 goals+assists (only 23 goals) in 316 games. 

Im not sure you can take someone who, essentially just runs very fast with a football, and turn them into a prolific forward.

Absolutely bizarre signing by Barca. 
Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.

Nobody is hyping Barcelona anymore, mate.
It's a done deal. Adama took a paycut to facilitate the loan. Option to buy for 20m but flexible because they may choose to trade Trincão instead.

Morata's agent in Madrid to discuss his future.

hahaha - Traore. awesome news. For the other teams.
Traore has never had any end product though. Mane had 123 goals+assists in 186 games before joining us, Salah had 132 goals+assists in 251 games. Traore has 81 goals+assists (only 23 goals) in 316 games. 

Im not sure you can take someone who, essentially just runs very fast with a football, and turn them into a prolific forward.

Absolutely bizarre signing by Barca. 
We helped them set up their data analytics team.  They are probably the only one in football that gets close to ours.


And they literally never listen to them


Traore is absolutely shit.
Traore has never had any end product though. Mane had 123 goals+assists in 186 games before joining us, Salah had 132 goals+assists in 251 games. Traore has 81 goals+assists (only 23 goals) in 316 games. 

Im not sure you can take someone who, essentially just runs very fast with a football, and turn them into a prolific forward.

Absolutely bizarre signing by Barca.

Well, he's probably still better than Duncan Ferguson. ;)
Traore with his size would bully defenders in La Liga.
We helped them set up their data analytics team.  They are probably the only one in football that gets close to ours.


And they literally never listen to them


Traore is absolutely shit.
Even ignoring the data analytics team I would think that him nearly joining Spurs as a wing-back might have been a red flag.  Victor Moses with bigger muscles.
