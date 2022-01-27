Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
Traore has never had any end product though. Mane had 123 goals+assists in 186 games before joining us, Salah had 132 goals+assists in 251 games. Traore has 81 goals+assists (only 23 goals) in 316 games.
Im not sure you can take someone who, essentially just runs very fast with a football, and turn them into a prolific forward.
Absolutely bizarre signing by Barca.