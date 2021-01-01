« previous next »
tubby

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9320
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
He's certainly a better option than Trincao, not least because he'd have theoretically been trained in the 'Barca way' while playing in their youth system.

He hides it well.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9321
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
I get why they want Traore, Barcelona have a huge issue with a lack of both pace and physicality and he could potentially be a lethal option from the bench. He's certainly a better option than Trincao, not least because he'd have theoretically been trained in the 'Barca way' while playing in their youth system.
He's seen primarily as a winger but he can also be played as a wingback.
Elzar

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9322
Quote from: tubby
He hides it well.

Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.
west_london_red

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9323
Quote from: Elzar
Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.

Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
