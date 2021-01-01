Aren't wages amortised over the length of the contract in each years accounts?, so it won't actually look like a £200m outlay?
The transfer fee (the intangible asset that is the player registration) is amortised over the life of the contract. So if Haaland were to sign a 5-year deal, the 75m release clause would be amortised at 15m a year (unless he signs a new deal, at which point the remaining cost is amortised over the length of the new contract). The Wages are expensed as incurred, so if if his salary is 30m/season then thatd be expensed on the accounts for each year.
Id say whoever gets Haaland is probably looking at a 250m outlay across five seasons: 75m to Dortmund (the release clause), 25m in commission to Raiola and Haaland Snr and 150m in wages to Haaland for five seasons. Could Barcelona do that? Yes, but theyd need to get their wage budget for La Liga increased which is easier said than done. Id be shocked if he went anywhere but Madrid, they seem to be playing it low-key in the media to keep Raiolas demands realistic but I assume more will be known once they seal Mbappé.