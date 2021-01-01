« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 706484 times)

BarryCrocker

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9240 on: Yesterday at 11:03:49 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:46:32 am
Dembélé is asking for 220m over 5 years to stay at Barcelona.

So he's going. There's no chance anyone would give him even a quarter of that considering his injuries, output and attitude.

Just asking for that amount when you're at his current level proves how shit he is.
Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9241 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 10:10:16 am
Barca show that fan ownership is not necessarily a good thing. I hope we are looking at some of their youngsters with a view to picking them up on the cheap.

It never has been for them though. They didn't win a European Cup until 1992 and didn't win their 2nd until 2006 despite all the great players and money spent. If mainly because in between 1960 and 1990 they won 2 La Liga titles, in what's essentially a two team league.

They've always been a terribly run football club. Just hit the jackpot with a freakishly good cop of youth players which included arguably the game's greatest ever player.

DangerScouse

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9242 on: Yesterday at 11:11:26 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:59:30 am
Doesn't Haaland have a 75m exit clause this summer?

Presume that figure includes wages. Can't really fathom how La Liga is more attractive to players currently, although in saying that i can understand the lure of Real who are indisputably the biggest club in the world.
Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9243 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:11:26 am
Presume that figure includes wages. Can't really fathom how La Liga is more attractive to players currently, although in saying that i can understand the lure of Real who are indisputably the biggest club in the world.

Barca and Real will always be attractive options if the money is on the table. The problem for Barca last year or two is it hasn't been, after so much waste. Gini was all set to go there for example until PSG blew them out the water.

Real tend to loosen the purse springs to lure a star name every couple of years (or a few at once every so often).
Tobelius

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9244 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:59:30 am
Doesn't Haaland have a 75m exit clause this summer?

Idk how accurate but added with Raiola's,his dad's cut and a signing on fee the initial fees could come close to double that and him wanting reportedly at least £500k/week on top not many can pay that.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9245 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:59:30 am
Doesn't Haaland have a 75m exit clause this summer?
Yeah he does. The total fee takes his signing-on fee and commissions into account (His dad and Raiola).
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9246 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:11:26 am
Presume that figure includes wages. Can't really fathom how La Liga is more attractive to players currently, although in saying that i can understand the lure of Real who are indisputably the biggest club in the world.
Aren't wages amortised over the length of the contract in each years accounts?, so it won't actually look like a £200m outlay?
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9247 on: Yesterday at 11:47:39 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:44:35 am
Aren't wages amortised over the length of the contract in each years accounts?, so it won't actually look like a £200m outlay?
His wages aren't factored in. He's going below market value which gives his agent scope to demand for the discount as commission and his player's signing-on fee.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9248 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 am
Madrid apparently want to focus on signing Mbappé and is NOT expected to enter the race to sign Håland. They want to launch the 'new' Bernabeu with with a front 3 of Vini-Benzema-Mbappé.

Laporta has a very good relationship with Raiola while Perez' is not as close.
Red Cactii

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9249 on: Yesterday at 12:35:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:44:35 am
Aren't wages amortised over the length of the contract in each years accounts?, so it won't actually look like a £200m outlay?

The transfer fee (the intangible asset that is the player registration) is amortised over the life of the contract. So if Haaland were to sign a 5-year deal, the 75m release clause would be amortised at 15m a year (unless he signs a new deal, at which point the remaining cost is amortised over the length of the new contract). The Wages are expensed as incurred, so if if his salary is 30m/season then thatd be expensed on the accounts for each year.

Id say whoever gets Haaland is probably looking at a 250m outlay across five seasons: 75m to Dortmund (the release clause), 25m in commission to Raiola and Haaland Snr and 150m in wages to Haaland for five seasons. Could Barcelona do that? Yes, but theyd need to get their wage budget for La Liga increased which is easier said than done. Id be shocked if he went anywhere but Madrid, they seem to be playing it low-key in the media to keep Raiolas demands realistic but I assume more will be known once they seal Mbappé.
Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9250 on: Yesterday at 12:39:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:46:32 am
Dembélé is asking for 220m over 5 years to stay at wants to leave Barcelona.

 ;D

Even if Barcelona can meet that demand, they would be insane to do so given their current circumstances. For a player who must be fully aware of their financial position, that amounts to outright extortion!
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9251 on: Yesterday at 12:47:41 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:39:43 pm
;D

Even if Barcelona can meet that demand, they would be insane to do so given their current circumstances. For a player who must be fully aware of their financial position, that amounts to outright extortion!

It's extortion from a player who really isn't that good too.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9252 on: Yesterday at 01:44:19 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:39:43 pm
;D

Even if Barcelona can meet that demand, they would be insane to do so given their current circumstances. For a player who must be fully aware of their financial position, that amounts to outright extortion!
:D

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9253 on: Yesterday at 03:40:49 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:47:41 pm
It's extortion from a player who really isn't that good too.
He's actually really fucking good, but he's always injured which kind of puts him in a very poor negotiating position.
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9254 on: Yesterday at 04:29:09 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:40:49 pm
He's actually really fucking good, but he's always injured which kind of puts him in a very poor negotiating position.

Have you seen him play recently?  Makes awful decisions with the ball over and over again and loses it quite regularly.  He isn't any better then he was when he left Dortmund.  He had a lot of potential but isn't anywhere near reaching it. 
Perkinsonian

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9255 on: Yesterday at 04:34:27 pm
Are these rumors of Dembele's demands true? Or are they supposed to save the face of Barcelona, which does not have the money to extend the contract with him?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9256 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 04:29:09 pm
Have you seen him play recently?  Makes awful decisions with the ball over and over again and loses it quite regularly.  He isn't any better then he was when he left Dortmund.  He had a lot of potential but isn't anywhere near reaching it.
Yup, and very lazy off the ball too.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9257 on: Yesterday at 05:09:13 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 04:34:27 pm
Are these rumors of Dembele's demands true? Or are they supposed to save the face of Barcelona, which does not have the money to extend the contract with him?
They are. It's another way of telling them that he wants to leave.

He's upset that they spent 55m on Torres but aren't offering him big money.
Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #9258 on: Yesterday at 11:56:15 pm
I guess you have to give Laporta credit in a way.  If he's going to run Barcelona even further into the ground might as well as take the biggest swing possible.  Just another 2bn in debt, whatever we're signing Haaland bitches!

They're going to be auctioning off the Camp Nou at a debtors sale is my guess.
