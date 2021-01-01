Aren't wages amortised over the length of the contract in each years accounts?, so it won't actually look like a £200m outlay?



The transfer fee (the intangible asset that is the player registration) is amortised over the life of the contract. So if Haaland were to sign a 5-year deal, the 75m release clause would be amortised at 15m a year (unless he signs a new deal, at which point the remaining cost is amortised over the length of the new contract). The Wages are expensed as incurred, so if if his salary is 30m/season then thatd be expensed on the accounts for each year.Id say whoever gets Haaland is probably looking at a 250m outlay across five seasons: 75m to Dortmund (the release clause), 25m in commission to Raiola and Haaland Snr and 150m in wages to Haaland for five seasons. Could Barcelona do that? Yes, but theyd need to get their wage budget for La Liga increased which is easier said than done. Id be shocked if he went anywhere but Madrid, they seem to be playing it low-key in the media to keep Raiolas demands realistic but I assume more will be known once they seal Mbappé.