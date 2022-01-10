« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 705254 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9200 on: January 10, 2022, 10:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 10, 2022, 10:52:02 pm
Loyal to what?  Barca?  Yeah, that's not what's happening at all.  He's deferring some income and like others are noting probably getting something else in return to do so.  That's about looking after your money, not being loyal as since Barca are broke being loyal would mean taking less or leaving when they told him to multiple times in the last couple of years and then take less from his new club.
That's the way they are choosing to look at it.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9201 on: January 10, 2022, 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 10, 2022, 10:57:54 pm
That's the way they are choosing to look at it.

Ok, but if it's patently false why choose to repeat that?  Honestly I don't care just trying to explain why people are reacting to you in this thread a certain way.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9202 on: January 10, 2022, 11:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 10, 2022, 11:05:45 pm
Ok, but if it's patently false why choose to repeat that?  Honestly I don't care just trying to explain why people are reacting to you in this thread a certain way.
I get it mate. I actually just "report" what I watch/read/listen to really.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,950
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9203 on: January 10, 2022, 11:14:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 10, 2022, 11:11:25 pm
I get it mate. I actually just "report" what I watch/read/listen to really.

By report you mean repeat the Barca published line like a good bot.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9204 on: January 10, 2022, 11:32:51 pm »
I assumed he was extending his existing contract to 2026 in return for agreeing a lower wage until summer 2023. Hilarious if so.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9205 on: January 10, 2022, 11:51:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 10, 2022, 11:14:03 pm
By report you mean repeat the Barca published line like a good bot.
No lol. I read and watch both pro-barça, neutral and anti-barça media.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,950
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9206 on: January 10, 2022, 11:57:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 10, 2022, 11:51:32 pm
No lol. I read and watch both pro-barça, neutral and anti-barça media.

Then just repeat pro-barca shit regardless - or if that's not available quote a para from an article which is pro Barca but ignore the next para which disputes it? As you did...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9207 on: January 10, 2022, 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 10, 2022, 11:57:20 pm
Then just repeat pro-barca shit regardless - or if that's not available quote a para from an article which is pro Barca but ignore the next para which disputes it? As you did...
You draw truth by comparing and contrasting. The point I made about Umtiti turned out to be true at the end of the day.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,950
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9208 on: January 11, 2022, 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 10, 2022, 11:59:21 pm
You draw truth by comparing and contrasting. The point I made about Umtiti turned out to be true at the end of the day.

I draw truth by calling out idiots being deliberately deceitful in an attempt to prove a point they were 100% wrong about.

As you were.

Or are you still going to argue I didn't catch you out on your complete shite a few days ago?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9209 on: January 11, 2022, 12:04:15 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on January 11, 2022, 12:02:20 am
I draw truth by calling out idiots being deliberately deceitful in an attempt to prove a point they were 100% wrong about.

As you were.

Or are you still going to argue I didn't catch you out on your complete shite a few days ago?
Was the Umtiti point right? Yes or no?

It basically came down to his wages. That was the point and ut has proved to be true.

But I search for an english explanation of something in an article and missed a point. Now I'm pro barça loool.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2022, 12:11:55 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9210 on: January 11, 2022, 09:47:05 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on January 10, 2022, 09:44:27 pm
Most likely there is some extra bonus involved paid by Barcelona.

Of course mate. I think that goes without saying.

If he is paid 100k a week for 36 months, as a sweetner, he would probably be paid 80k a week for 48 months. I think thats about a 200k difference in the end.

Plus, higher bonuses if played, goals scored, titles yada yada yada what not.

If I didnt know any better, I would say he is a mug. But Barca are the real mugs here. Should've sent him out on loan to any club thats willing to take him and pay part of his wages instead of renegotiating his contract to prolong his payday. Mental club.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,318
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9211 on: January 11, 2022, 11:35:20 am »
I'm not well educated on Spanish football, but I reckon La Liga needs to tighten up their rules. Haven't Barcelona basically been handing out IOUs to their players like confetti since the summer? It's one thing to balance the books to stay in business, but this is to free up FFP money for new signings. They need to be made to live within their means.

I get that there may be occasional legitimate circumstances where wage referrals are necessary to free up funds, but this just seems to be exploiting a loophole in the rules. Like the time they were allowed to make an emergency signing outside the window.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9212 on: January 11, 2022, 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 11, 2022, 11:35:20 am
I'm not well educated on Spanish football, but I reckon La Liga needs to tighten up their rules. Haven't Barcelona basically been handing out IOUs to their players like confetti since the summer? It's one thing to balance the books to stay in business, but this is to free up FFP money for new signings. They need to be made to live within their means.

I get that there may be occasional legitimate circumstances where wage referrals are necessary to free up funds, but this just seems to be exploiting a loophole in the rules. Like the time they were allowed to make an emergency signing outside the window.

Why do they need to be made to live within their means when so many clubs in world football don't? 
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9213 on: January 11, 2022, 12:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 11, 2022, 12:00:14 pm
Why do they need to be made to live within their means when so many clubs in world football don't?

For their own good since they are a club on the brink of bankruptcy? Unless they give up the current model and sell themselves to some oil state/oligarch.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9214 on: January 11, 2022, 12:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on January 11, 2022, 12:26:25 pm
For their own good since they are a club on the brink of bankruptcy? Unless they give up the current model and sell themselves to some oil state/oligarch.

They're not on the brink of bankruptcy though.  And, yes, I know how much debt they are in.  You can have massive debt and not be close to bankruptcy. 
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,318
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9215 on: January 11, 2022, 12:36:53 pm »
If you are having to issue IOUs to your players so you can afford to pay for new players and pay their wages then you are not living within your means. You might be squeaking in within your overdraft limit, but it's not healthy debt or sustainable.

They're just kicking the debt can down the road.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9216 on: January 11, 2022, 12:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 11, 2022, 12:30:10 pm
They're not on the brink of bankruptcy though.  And, yes, I know how much debt they are in.  You can have massive debt and not be close to bankruptcy.

What kind of debt do you think is safe if Barcelona's debt is double its revenues? Debt grows steadily/rapidly and Barcelona's revenue may decline further should it fail to qualify for CL.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9217 on: January 11, 2022, 01:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 11, 2022, 12:36:53 pm
If you are having to issue IOUs to your players so you can afford to pay for new players and pay their wages then you are not living within your means. You might be squeaking in within your overdraft limit, but it's not healthy debt or sustainable.

They're just kicking the debt can down the road.

Just to be clear, the reason they had to extend Umtiti's contract was to create room in La Liga's salary cap restrictions.  It had nothing to do with the money that they had available to spend. 
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9218 on: January 11, 2022, 01:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on January 11, 2022, 12:45:23 pm
What kind of debt do you think is safe if Barcelona's debt is double its revenues? Debt grows steadily/rapidly and Barcelona's revenue may decline further should it fail to qualify for CL.
The revenue is taking a hit, all those commercial deals with the premium added to them with having Messi at the club has gone, they'll lose about a 150-100 million a year from that alone.

No wonder they refinanced that 600 million Goldman Sachs loan.

Barcelona was built on foundations of sand and they milked Messi's name to eek out every Euro, now the sand
has caved in.

Going to be fun viewing watching clubs feed off them getting their best players like vultures on a carcass.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2022, 01:18:50 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9219 on: January 11, 2022, 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on January 11, 2022, 12:45:23 pm
What kind of debt do you think is safe if Barcelona's debt is double its revenues? Debt grows steadily/rapidly and Barcelona's revenue may decline further should it fail to qualify for CL.

Honestly, no clue what the answer to your question is.  They just restructured a lot of their short term debt with, I think, Goldman Sachs though. 
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9220 on: January 11, 2022, 01:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 11, 2022, 01:16:24 pm
Honestly, no clue what the answer to your question is.  They just restructured a lot of their short term debt with, I think, Goldman Sachs though.
What's funny is they took that loan originally to upgrade the stadium, and now they are using it as a long term debt now restructured to keep their club somewhat relevant, while the Camp Nou crumbles even more.

Absolute mess of a club financially, I can see them resorting to getting rid of fan ownership and hawking themselves out to some Arab dictatorship who needs some Sportswashing, maybe Bahrain.

Meanwhile Goldman Sachs laughing at the amazing interest payments for the next 20-30 years.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9221 on: January 11, 2022, 01:35:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 11, 2022, 01:23:23 pm

I can see them resorting to getting rid of fan ownership and hawking themselves out to some Arab dictatorship who needs some Sportswashing, maybe Bahrain.


I  think on the way there will be a broker, some local consortium portrayed as the savior of the club.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,318
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9222 on: January 11, 2022, 01:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 11, 2022, 01:12:38 pm
Just to be clear, the reason they had to extend Umtiti's contract was to create room in La Liga's salary cap restrictions.  It had nothing to do with the money that they had available to spend.

And why are they running afoul of the salary cap? I'm guessing it's not because they've been financially well run.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9223 on: January 11, 2022, 01:40:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 11, 2022, 01:23:23 pm
What's funny is they took that loan originally to upgrade the stadium, and now they are using it as a long term debt now restructured to keep their club somewhat relevant, while the Camp Nou crumbles even more.

Absolute mess of a club financially, I can see them resorting to getting rid of fan ownership and hawking themselves out to some Arab dictatorship who needs some Sportswashing, maybe Bahrain.

Meanwhile Goldman Sachs laughing at the amazing interest payments for the next 20-30 years.

Those Barca loans seem solid as a rock  ;D,Goldman monetizing despair again like it's 2007
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9224 on: January 11, 2022, 02:15:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 11, 2022, 01:23:23 pm
What's funny is they took that loan originally to upgrade the stadium, and now they are using it as a long term debt now restructured to keep their club somewhat relevant, while the Camp Nou crumbles even more.

Absolute mess of a club financially, I can see them resorting to getting rid of fan ownership and hawking themselves out to some Arab dictatorship who needs some Sportswashing, maybe Bahrain.

Meanwhile Goldman Sachs laughing at the amazing interest payments for the next 20-30 years.

I believe they have a separate loan for the Camp Nou renewal. 

I don't think it's possible for them to get rid of fan ownership is it? 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9225 on: January 11, 2022, 02:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 11, 2022, 01:37:53 pm
And why are they running afoul of the salary cap? I'm guessing it's not because they've been financially well run.

Of course they've been run terribly.  The last President will go down as one of the worst in the club's history and it's going to take a long while to get them out of the mess he put them in. 
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9226 on: January 12, 2022, 03:22:00 pm »
Coutinho's Villa loan includes an option to buy for £33m.  He's not 30 until the summer so not a bad price.  It will be interesting to see if Villa stump up the money.

I wonder if Coutinho ever looks back at his antics in January 2018 with the hindsight that he would be spending his prime on loan at Villa.  I hope he does and that it makes him sick to the pit of his stomach  ;)
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9227 on: January 12, 2022, 06:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 11, 2022, 12:30:10 pm
They're not on the brink of bankruptcy though.  And, yes, I know how much debt they are in.  You can have massive debt and not be close to bankruptcy.

Laporta and the club CEO said this summer the club was effectively bankrupt.  This is from August:

Laporta said his administration had been forced to seek an 80m loan in order to pay players as soon as it took over after Marchs elections, that they have since had to agree another credit of 550m in order to restructure debts, and that they are in effect bankrupt, with the clubs net worth standing at minus 451m.

What's changed since then is it became clear they weren't a guaranteed CL qualifying side and now they need to add more debt and kick the can down the road more in order to try to stay in the CL or they are truly fucked on the La Liga wage calcs next season.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9228 on: Today at 06:13:38 pm »
Morata deal is OFF.

Juve couldn't get Icardi to replace him on loan and Barça prefer putting the 40m in their Håland fund.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9229 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:13:38 pm
Morata deal is OFF.

Juve couldn't get Icardi to replace him on loan and Barça prefer putting the 40m in their Håland fund.

Just straight up delusional....
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,509
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9230 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:13:38 pm
Morata deal is OFF.

Juve couldn't get Icardi to replace him on loan and Barça prefer putting the 40m in their Håland fund.

Is the cavani deal still on?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9231 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:16:25 pm
Is the cavani deal still on?
They decided against it despite having an agreement with him.

Xavi has gotten his number 1 target and they have important players back fit or not far away like Ansu, Pedri, Braithwaite...
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:39 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,509
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9232 on: Today at 06:23:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:18:57 pm
They decided against it despite having an agreement with him.

Xavi has gotten his number 1 target and they have important players back fit or not far away like Ansu, Pedri, Braithwaite...

Oh I see. They decided against Cavani because they have . Braithwate coming back soon. Yeah that makes total sense.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9233 on: Today at 06:26:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:23:46 pm
Oh I see. They decided against Cavani because they have . Braithwate coming back soon. Yeah that makes total sense.
He's not a priority for them because he's not the modern day 9.5. That's why they preferred Morata to him.

Unlikely that they'll go for him.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,509
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9234 on: Today at 06:35:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:26:32 pm
He's not a priority for them because he's not the modern day 9.5. That's why they preferred Morata to him.

Unlikely that they'll go for him.

Oh I know they arent going to get him now and he isnt a priority for them. In fact Im pretty sure he never was and there was no agreement in the first place.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9235 on: Today at 06:38:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:35:54 pm
Oh I know they arent going to get him now and he isnt a priority for them. In fact Im pretty sure he never was and there was no agreement in the first place.
There was. A very reliable South American TV station, TYC Sports, reported that he rejected Boca Juniors explaining that he was off to Barcelona.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Up
« previous next »
 