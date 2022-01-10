They're not on the brink of bankruptcy though. And, yes, I know how much debt they are in. You can have massive debt and not be close to bankruptcy.



Laporta and the club CEO said this summer the club was effectively bankrupt. This is from August:Laporta said his administration had been forced to seek an 80m loan in order to pay players as soon as it took over after Marchs elections, that they have since had to agree another credit of 550m in order to restructure debts, and that they are in effect bankrupt, with the clubs net worth standing at minus 451m.What's changed since then is it became clear they weren't a guaranteed CL qualifying side and now they need to add more debt and kick the can down the road more in order to try to stay in the CL or they are truly fucked on the La Liga wage calcs next season.