« Reply #9200 on: Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:52:02 pm
Loyal to what?  Barca?  Yeah, that's not what's happening at all.  He's deferring some income and like others are noting probably getting something else in return to do so.  That's about looking after your money, not being loyal as since Barca are broke being loyal would mean taking less or leaving when they told him to multiple times in the last couple of years and then take less from his new club.
That's the way they are choosing to look at it.
« Reply #9201 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
That's the way they are choosing to look at it.

Ok, but if it's patently false why choose to repeat that?  Honestly I don't care just trying to explain why people are reacting to you in this thread a certain way.
« Reply #9202 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
Ok, but if it's patently false why choose to repeat that?  Honestly I don't care just trying to explain why people are reacting to you in this thread a certain way.
I get it mate. I actually just "report" what I watch/read/listen to really.
« Reply #9203 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm
I get it mate. I actually just "report" what I watch/read/listen to really.

By report you mean repeat the Barca published line like a good bot.
« Reply #9204 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm »
I assumed he was extending his existing contract to 2026 in return for agreeing a lower wage until summer 2023. Hilarious if so.
« Reply #9205 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
By report you mean repeat the Barca published line like a good bot.
No lol. I read and watch both pro-barça, neutral and anti-barça media.
« Reply #9206 on: Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm
No lol. I read and watch both pro-barça, neutral and anti-barça media.

Then just repeat pro-barca shit regardless - or if that's not available quote a para from an article which is pro Barca but ignore the next para which disputes it? As you did...
« Reply #9207 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:57:20 pm
Then just repeat pro-barca shit regardless - or if that's not available quote a para from an article which is pro Barca but ignore the next para which disputes it? As you did...
You draw truth by comparing and contrasting. The point I made about Umtiti turned out to be true at the end of the day.
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
You draw truth by comparing and contrasting. The point I made about Umtiti turned out to be true at the end of the day.

I draw truth by calling out idiots being deliberately deceitful in an attempt to prove a point they were 100% wrong about.

As you were.

Or are you still going to argue I didn't catch you out on your complete shite a few days ago?
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 12:04:15 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:02:20 am
I draw truth by calling out idiots being deliberately deceitful in an attempt to prove a point they were 100% wrong about.

As you were.

Or are you still going to argue I didn't catch you out on your complete shite a few days ago?
Was the Umtiti point right? Yes or no?

It basically came down to his wages. That was the point and ut has proved to be true.

But I search for an english explanation of something in an article and missed a point. Now I'm pro barça loool.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:55 am by MonsLibpool »
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 09:47:05 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 09:44:27 pm
Most likely there is some extra bonus involved paid by Barcelona.

Of course mate. I think that goes without saying.

If he is paid 100k a week for 36 months, as a sweetner, he would probably be paid 80k a week for 48 months. I think thats about a 200k difference in the end.

Plus, higher bonuses if played, goals scored, titles yada yada yada what not.

If I didnt know any better, I would say he is a mug. But Barca are the real mugs here. Should've sent him out on loan to any club thats willing to take him and pay part of his wages instead of renegotiating his contract to prolong his payday. Mental club.
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 11:35:20 am »
I'm not well educated on Spanish football, but I reckon La Liga needs to tighten up their rules. Haven't Barcelona basically been handing out IOUs to their players like confetti since the summer? It's one thing to balance the books to stay in business, but this is to free up FFP money for new signings. They need to be made to live within their means.

I get that there may be occasional legitimate circumstances where wage referrals are necessary to free up funds, but this just seems to be exploiting a loophole in the rules. Like the time they were allowed to make an emergency signing outside the window.
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:35:20 am
I'm not well educated on Spanish football, but I reckon La Liga needs to tighten up their rules. Haven't Barcelona basically been handing out IOUs to their players like confetti since the summer? It's one thing to balance the books to stay in business, but this is to free up FFP money for new signings. They need to be made to live within their means.

I get that there may be occasional legitimate circumstances where wage referrals are necessary to free up funds, but this just seems to be exploiting a loophole in the rules. Like the time they were allowed to make an emergency signing outside the window.

Why do they need to be made to live within their means when so many clubs in world football don't? 
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 12:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:00:14 pm
Why do they need to be made to live within their means when so many clubs in world football don't?

For their own good since they are a club on the brink of bankruptcy? Unless they give up the current model and sell themselves to some oil state/oligarch.
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 12:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:26:25 pm
For their own good since they are a club on the brink of bankruptcy? Unless they give up the current model and sell themselves to some oil state/oligarch.

They're not on the brink of bankruptcy though.  And, yes, I know how much debt they are in.  You can have massive debt and not be close to bankruptcy. 
