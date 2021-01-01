I'm not well educated on Spanish football, but I reckon La Liga needs to tighten up their rules. Haven't Barcelona basically been handing out IOUs to their players like confetti since the summer? It's one thing to balance the books to stay in business, but this is to free up FFP money for new signings. They need to be made to live within their means.



I get that there may be occasional legitimate circumstances where wage referrals are necessary to free up funds, but this just seems to be exploiting a loophole in the rules. Like the time they were allowed to make an emergency signing outside the window.