FC Barcelona

Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 05:47:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  7, 2022, 01:42:47 pm
Neither FFP nor La Liga's financial regulations control debts. FFP deals with income while La Liga deals with wages.

Your just wrong.  How do you think La Liga comes up with their wage restrictions?  It's revenue vs. debt and then based on that they say what you can spend on wages.  Otherwise why do they have the 4:1 rule where only $1 of every $4 saved can go to new wages?  It's because the other $3 is supposed to go to debt.  They can only use 25% of the Coutinho salary saving towards registering Torres and there is some speculation that they still won't be able to register him without further outgoings as that's not enough.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 05:55:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  7, 2022, 05:08:57 pm
And Barca have too big a wage bill to register players.
True. That's why they are trying to get rid of expensive flops.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 05:59:58 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  7, 2022, 05:47:14 pm
Your just wrong.  How do you think La Liga comes up with their wage restrictions?  It's revenue vs. debt and then based on that they say what you can spend on wages.  Otherwise why do they have the 4:1 rule where only $1 of every $4 saved can go to new wages?  It's because the other $3 is supposed to go to debt.  They can only use 25% of the Coutinho salary saving towards registering Torres and there is some speculation that they still won't be able to register him without further outgoings as that's not enough.
"The league president, Javier Tebas, introduced a 70% rule, where a clubs wage bill should not be more than 70% of their entire income."

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/es-la-liga/2021/09/la-liga-salary-limit-cap-every-club-revealed-barcelona-forced-slash-costs/amp
CraigDS

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 06:02:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  7, 2022, 05:59:58 pm
"The league president, Javier Tebas, introduced a 70% rule, where a clubs wage bill should not be more than 70% of their entire income."

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/es-la-liga/2021/09/la-liga-salary-limit-cap-every-club-revealed-barcelona-forced-slash-costs/amp


Hahaha, you sly fuck! The very next para after what you quote above says...

"But there are also underlying rules in place in terms of a clubs total debt which feeds into the number applied to a clubs salary limit which is why two clubs - Barcelona and Valencia - who have continued to spend despite amassing significant losses have been so adversely affected here."
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 06:03:36 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  7, 2022, 05:47:14 pm
Your just wrong.  How do you think La Liga comes up with their wage restrictions?  It's revenue vs. debt and then based on that they say what you can spend on wages.  Otherwise why do they have the 4:1 rule where only $1 of every $4 saved can go to new wages?  It's because the other $3 is supposed to go to debt.  They can only use 25% of the Coutinho salary saving towards registering Torres and there is some speculation that they still won't be able to register him without further outgoings as that's not enough.

Pretty sure I read on the Athletic that 4:1 rule is only in effect when clubs are above the wage restriction.  Even though Barcelona are restricted in their wages this year I think they are still spending over 400m in wages which is well over their limit. 
Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 06:18:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January  7, 2022, 06:02:55 pm
Hahaha, you sly fuck! The very next para after what you quote above says...

"But there are also underlying rules in place in terms of a clubs total debt which feeds into the number applied to a clubs salary limit which is why two clubs - Barcelona and Valencia - who have continued to spend despite amassing significant losses have been so adversely affected here."

LOL, total joker.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January  7, 2022, 06:03:36 pm
Pretty sure I read on the Athletic that 4:1 rule is only in effect when clubs are above the wage restriction.  Even though Barcelona are restricted in their wages this year I think they are still spending over 400m in wages which is well over their limit. 

They are clearly still over their wage restriction otherwise Torres would already be registered.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 06:21:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January  7, 2022, 06:02:55 pm
Hahaha, you sly fuck! The very next para after what you quote above says...

"But there are also underlying rules in place in terms of a clubs total debt which feeds into the number applied to a clubs salary limit which is why two clubs - Barcelona and Valencia - who have continued to spend despite amassing significant losses have been so adversely affected here."
LOL.

The likes of Agüero, Griezmann, Messi and Coutinho are no longer on their books and they are looking at getting Umtiti off too. Remember that they sold Griezmann for 50m without having enough time to spend it.

Shouldn't that be enough for Ferran Torres?
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
January 7, 2022, 10:42:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  7, 2022, 06:18:33 pm
LOL, total joker.

They are clearly still over their wage restriction otherwise Torres would already be registered.

yes, they are well over the limit
newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
January 8, 2022, 07:40:41 pm
Hahahaha Granada.
Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
January 8, 2022, 09:45:06 pm
Their finances is soo fucked up.  ;D

Quote
Mateu Alemany (Director of Football): "With Coutinho gone, we don't have enough Financial Fair Play to register Ferran, but we have other operations going on."
newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
January 8, 2022, 09:46:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  8, 2022, 09:45:06 pm
Mateu Alemany (Director of Football): "With Coutinho gone, we don't have enough Financial Fair Play to register Ferran, but we have other operations going on."


Their finances is soo fucked up.  ;D


That basically screams money laundering or some other scam.
afc turkish

Re: FC Barcelona
January 8, 2022, 10:31:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  8, 2022, 09:45:06 pm
Their finances is soo fucked up.  ;D


Monsxxavi will be by in a bit to explain it all away...
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
January 8, 2022, 10:43:45 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on January  8, 2022, 10:31:42 pm
Monsxxavi will be by in a bit to explain it all away...
"...they are looking at getting Umtiti off too."
newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
January 8, 2022, 10:47:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  8, 2022, 10:43:45 pm
"...they are looking at getting Umtiti off too."

I've tried to get ontiti usually.
Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:57:47 am
Came to post the Alemany quote but I see someone has beat me to it.  They're a joke.  Xavi playing Alves at RB and buying players when it's not even certain you can register them. Worst run club in the world and I don't think it's even close as much as Ralf wants the UK press to believe otherwise.
farawayred

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 04:43:19 am
Quote from: newterp on January  8, 2022, 10:47:50 pm
I've tried to get ontiti usually.
Careful, that may start a bidding war...  ;)
[new username under construction]

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 10:36:42 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  8, 2022, 10:43:45 pm
"...they are looking at getting Umtiti off too."

We can't pay your wages but how about a hand job?
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 11:57:54 am
FC Barcelona@FCBarcelona
FC Barcelona and @samumtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latters contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

:lmao
Perkinsonian

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:10:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:57:54 am
FC Barcelona@FCBarcelona
FC Barcelona and @samumtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latters contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

:lmao

early retirement.
oojason

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:13:18 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:57:54 am
FC Barcelona@FCBarcelona
FC Barcelona and @samumtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latters contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

:lmao


'Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will be able to increase its financial fair play quota and thus register @FerranTorres20 with the Spanish Professional Football League.'

^ https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1480500074539102210


It is the year 2040... and Pique, Umtiti, Busquets, Alba, Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite, and ter Stegen are still all under contract at Barcelona - and all will start at the weekend! ;)
newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:17:37 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:13:18 pm

'Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will be able to increase its financial fair play quota and thus register @FerranTorres20 with the Spanish Professional Football League.'

^ https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1480500074539102210


It is the year 2040... and Pique, Umtiti, Busquets, Alba, Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite, and ter Stegen are still all under contract at Barcelona - and all will start at the weekend! ;)


it feels like effectively what NFL teams do to manipulate the salary cap (same with baseball teams). it's also a bit of scam in this case.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 01:36:06 pm
The reduced wages will make it easier to loan him out, and I'd be surprised if they can't find anyone to take him until May.
Ray K

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:12:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:17:37 pm
it feels like effectively what NFL teams do to manipulate the salary cap (same with baseball teams). it's also a bit of scam in this case.
The NY Mets were in a similar situation back in the late 90s with Bobby Bonilla.  They agreed to defer part of his salary until after his playing career is over.

Hence Bobby gets cheque for $1.2m on 1 July every year from 2011 to 2035  :o :o
newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:24:22 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:12:05 pm
The NY Mets were in a similar situation back in the late 90s with Bobby Bonilla.  They agreed to defer part of his salary until after his playing career is over.

Hence Bobby gets cheque for $1.2m on 1 July every year from 2011 to 2035  :o :o

Haha - I remember that deal well. Mets fans even commemorate it - Bobbby Bonilla Day.

So long as he hasn't drawn against that and blown it all - it's nice to know that you'd be getting a million every year for 24 years for doing jack shit.
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 05:52:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:12:05 pm
The NY Mets were in a similar situation back in the late 90s with Bobby Bonilla.  They agreed to defer part of his salary until after his playing career is over.

Hence Bobby gets cheque for $1.2m on 1 July every year from 2011 to 2035  :o :o

I was thinking about Bobby Bonilla and which Barcelona player(s) will get the Bonilla treatment
Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 05:57:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:24:22 pm
Haha - I remember that deal well. Mets fans even commemorate it - Bobbby Bonilla Day.

So long as he hasn't drawn against that and blown it all - it's nice to know that you'd be getting a million every year for 24 years for doing jack shit.

This is actually underselling what a crazy deal this was.  The original amount owed to Bonilla was $5.9m from his last contract in 1999 with the Mets which they asked to be deferred, keep in mind that Bonilla last actively played in 2001.  Since the Wilpon's (the Mets owners) were heavily invested with Bernie Madoff (lol) they didn't have a lot of spare cash sitting around but they hoped that Madoff would eventually give them such high returns that the terms given to Bonilla wouldn't matter.  So they negotiated a deal that would pay the balance plus 8% interest which means Bonilla's original $5.9m is turning into $28.6m once it's all paid out. Suffice to say that didn't exactly work out for the Wilpons who lost almost all of their fortune and had to eventually sell the team.  Though don't feel too sorry for them as they sold the Mets for $2.4b vs. their original purchase price of $21.1m in 1980.

This is actually a pretty fitting example in that Barca might as well as be a big ponzi scheme at this point with how they're robbing peter to pay paul instead of just facing the music that they are broke and may need to suck for a while.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:36:06 pm
The reduced wages will make it easier to loan him out, and I'd be surprised if they can't find anyone to take him until May.

Supposedly his knee is done and Umtiti can't actually play anymore.  Guess we'll see.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 07:42:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:57:54 am
FC Barcelona@FCBarcelona
FC Barcelona and @samumtiti have reached an agreement to extend the latters contract until 30 June 2026. The French defender is reducing a part of the salary that he was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.

:lmao
It's basically a deferral. His wages were reduced by 10% with the remainder spread over 4 years.
Haggis36

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:59:21 pm
So have they taken the total amount they owed to Umtiti for the last 18 months of his contract and are now spreading it over 3 years instead? So effectively halving his weekly wage? Doesn't sound like they are actually paying him any more than they already owed.

Wild that all these Barca players are agreeing to these wage deferrals. You'd almost understand if this were some small club struggling to keep the lights on but Barcelona went out and spent 55m on a player they knew they couldn't register and then turned round to plead poverty to their squad with a view to convincing players to leave or reduce their wages. It's shameless.

I'm not sure kicking the can down the road helps either? They're already going to lose a lot of cash this season by dropping out of the CL, and they're far from guaranteed to be in it next year. Surely the next time any of their commercial deals are up for renewal their sponsors are going to be stood there thinking "hang on, not sure this product is quite what it used to be...". Be interesting to see if there is an actual plan here or if they are literally just shoving their head in the sand and thinking it will be better in a few years. Kind of hard to see how...
CraigDS

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:03:52 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:59:21 pm
So have they taken the total amount they owed to Umtiti for the last 18 months of his contract and are now spreading it over 3 years instead? So effectively halving his weekly wage? Doesn't sound like they are actually paying him any more than they already owed.

I wouldn't mind betting it involves a bonus at the end of something like that, they'd have to incentivise him spreading it over longer given he'd have been able to walk away in 18 months with the same amount and sign as a free agent for a signing on fee and likely a half decent wage.
Perkinsonian

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:18:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:42:56 pm
It's basically a deferral. His wages were reduced by 10% with the remainder spread over 4 years.

If he agreed to these terms, he should sue his agent for negligence in negotiating. According to the old agreement he could take the full amount within 18 months and then become a free agent.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:29:06 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:18:31 pm
If he agreed to these terms, he should sue his agent for negligence in negotiating. According to the old agreement he could take the full amount within 18 months and then become a free agent.
His stock has really dropped and he doesn't want to leave the club. Barça offered him to a good european team like Porto and the club asked if they were taking the mickey.

Is it worth it to 'sell' the rest of his career for a World Cup Medal?

Their press is also a factor because they've been indirectly hounding him for a while. The pressure has reduced now and he's seen as a Barça man.
Perkinsonian

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:44:27 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:29:06 pm
His stock has really dropped and he doesn't want to leave the club. Barça offered him to a good european team like Porto and the club asked if they were taking the mickey.

Is it worth it to 'sell' the rest of his career for a World Cup Medal?

Their press is also a factor because they've been indirectly hounding him for a while. The pressure has reduced now and he's seen as a Barça man.

Most likely there is some extra bonus involved paid by Barcelona. His high-level football career ended with injuries a few years ago.
CraigDS

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:49:46 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:44:27 pm
Most likely there is some extra bonus involved paid by Barcelona.

Is correct. Ignore what Mons says, he's literally proved himself to be a pro-Barca bot.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:58:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:49:46 pm
Is correct. Ignore what Mons says, he's literally proved himself to be a pro-Barca bot.
Come on mate loool.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:11:15 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:44:27 pm
Most likely there is some extra bonus involved paid by Barcelona. His high-level football career ended with injuries a few years ago.
It's based on the number of games he plays.
Classycara

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:31:27 pm
There's no way he signs that contract without ending up with a net higher amount of money than he was due to already be receiving.

Wouldn't rule out something dodgy given that clubs recent dealings.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:39:49 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:31:27 pm
There's no way he signs that contract without ending up with a net higher amount of money than he was due to already be receiving.

Wouldn't rule out something dodgy given that clubs recent dealings.
The tone of the press release was grateful for the "effort" he made. If he's a few games from earning the bonus, they can opt against playing him. It's similar to what they did with Demir- if he playes 1 more game? they have to pay £10m they don't have.

Another sweetner is that Umtiti can walk away for free in 2023.
Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:43:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:58:45 pm
Come on mate loool.

You do take the most slanted pro-Barca look at things, sorry to say.  Making it out like Umtiti is now a Barca man, give me a break.  If they hadn't given him a stupid contract they would be long rid of him regardless of injury status.  Now they're going to be paying him for 4 more years whether it's the same or more money and every year it will come up again and again.  There's no way to spin it that it's a good thing.
MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:48:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:43:38 pm
You do take the most slanted pro-Barca look at things, sorry to say.  Making it out like Umtiti is now a Barca man, give me a break.  If they hadn't given him a stupid contract they would be long rid of him regardless of injury status.  Now they're going to be paying him for 4 more years whether it's the same or more money and every year it will come up again and again.  There's no way to spin it that it's a good thing.
I criticize them as well like their Coutinho and Dembélé transfers. It's more about the press reaction because they'd been going on about him for a while but today's press release and the articles I read paint him as loyal.

He was paid the going rate to prevent teams like PSG from poaching him but his injury made his value nosedive.
