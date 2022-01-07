So have they taken the total amount they owed to Umtiti for the last 18 months of his contract and are now spreading it over 3 years instead? So effectively halving his weekly wage? Doesn't sound like they are actually paying him any more than they already owed.



Wild that all these Barca players are agreeing to these wage deferrals. You'd almost understand if this were some small club struggling to keep the lights on but Barcelona went out and spent 55m on a player they knew they couldn't register and then turned round to plead poverty to their squad with a view to convincing players to leave or reduce their wages. It's shameless.



I'm not sure kicking the can down the road helps either? They're already going to lose a lot of cash this season by dropping out of the CL, and they're far from guaranteed to be in it next year. Surely the next time any of their commercial deals are up for renewal their sponsors are going to be stood there thinking "hang on, not sure this product is quite what it used to be...". Be interesting to see if there is an actual plan here or if they are literally just shoving their head in the sand and thinking it will be better in a few years. Kind of hard to see how...