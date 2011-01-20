Can't believe Rapid Vienna or Demir were dumb enough to take a deal like that. I know it's a chance to play for Barcelona, but it's a chance to play for a Barcelona that's notorious for screwing over clubs and players any chance they get. I mean, have they been watching the news lately?
I don't think it was a bad move for either team. Rapid Vienna got half a million for the loan of a player that could still go either way (he's still only 18 after all) and Demir got the chance of playing for Barca and increasing his value. As far as I know, the plan was to have him play for Barca B and then decide after the season whether he's good enough for a permanent transfer, but he got himself into the A team both by how he played and because of what a clusterfuck Barca is at the moment. So, of course for him it was a no-brainer in my view, especially looking at it with hindsight and the outcome. Yeah, he'll have to leave Barcelona, but apparently there's interest in the German Bundesliga. Not sure, that that would have been there, if he hadn't gone to Barca. Same goes for Rapid. They might miss out on the 10 million from Barca, but they made half a million from the loan and could get 10m or more now from some other team. Just to put it into perspective, last year their total turnover was 40 million. So yeah, even the initial agreement made sense.