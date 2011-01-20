« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 688816 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,077
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9000 on: December 12, 2021, 07:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on December 12, 2021, 07:50:45 pm
Why wait till next season? You can catch them on Thursdays this season.  ;D

Next season they'll be dropping into the Europa Conference. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9001 on: December 12, 2021, 08:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on December 12, 2021, 07:39:19 pm
Quickly glanced over their starting lineup today and it wouldn't be unfair to say that this Barca team is the weakest in 20+ years.

The only good thing for Barcelona right now is that they have 3 young players playing pretty well right now.  They also have Pedro and Fati to come back from injury.  Its not great this year but they do have some players to build from. 

Really goes to show how good Messi is that he was able to get this team to challenge last year and win a trophy. 

Its also amazing how far Dembele and Coutinho have fallen as players.  Wouldnt take either of them if they were offered for free right now. 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9002 on: December 12, 2021, 08:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on December 12, 2021, 07:39:19 pm
Quickly glanced over their starting lineup today and it wouldn't be unfair to say that this Barca team is the weakest in 20+ years.

They've always had top players though even when the team has been iffy.

When Bobby Robson was in charge they weren't great but they had Ronaldo who produced one of the great individual seasons. They also had the likes of Figo, Luis Enrique and Guardiola in that side and through the late 90s.

In 00/01, 01/02 and 02/03 they finished 4th, 4th and 6th which for them is a disaster.  That team still had Rivaldo, Kluivert, Xavi, Puyol, Enrique etc and reached a CL semi final (and we just pipped them to the UEFA Cup final in 2001). The year they reached the CL semi they really played us off the park at Anfield.

The team they have now is basically made up of good young players who are still kids, players who are well past it like Pique, Alba and Busquets and players who are just nowhere near good enough for Barca. There isn't even one star in that team now Messi has gone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,077
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9003 on: December 12, 2021, 08:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 12, 2021, 08:12:14 pm
The only good thing for Barcelona right now is that they have 3 young players playing pretty well right now.  They also have Pedro and Fati to come back from injury.  Its not great this year but they do have some players to build from. 

Really goes to show how good Messi is that he was able to get this team to challenge last year and win a trophy. 

Its also amazing how far Dembele and Coutinho have fallen as players.  Wouldnt take either of them if they were offered for free right now.

If you didn't know anything about them or their playing history I can totally get that.  I've not seen enough of Dembele to say anything, but we know there's still a player trapped inside the shell that is the current Coutinho. He's only 29, should be enjoying his peak years.  A good manager and some fan love would see him regain some measure of form.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9004 on: December 12, 2021, 08:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 12, 2021, 08:45:06 pm
If you didn't know anything about them or their playing history I can totally get that.  I've not seen enough of Dembele to say anything, but we know there's still a player trapped inside the shell that is the current Coutinho. He's only 29, should be enjoying his peak years.  A good manager and some fan love would see him regain some measure of form.
Problem is that very few clubs can afford the salary Coutinho is on. He hasn't performed in over 3 seasons now. Even more worrying is that the only time he looked world class, was when all of our play pretty much went through him, and we allowed him a free roll. I don't think as team you can afford that these days.

He's a tremendously talented player who made a really bad career choice that he may never quite recover from.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,077
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9005 on: December 12, 2021, 08:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December 12, 2021, 08:53:33 pm
Problem is that very few clubs can afford the salary Coutinho is on. He hasn't performed in over 3 seasons now. Even more worrying is that the only time he looked world class, was when all of our play pretty much went through him, and we allowed him a free roll. I don't think as team you can afford that these days.

He's a tremendously talented player who made a really bad career choice that he may never quite recover from.

I absolutely agree. It wasn't as if he wasn't warned about it either.  He'll probably end up something like Fernando Torres; left the club because he wanted to win trophies, but at the end of his career realising it was the memories that mattered most to him.

Winning as a bit part player will get you the medal, but it feels rather hollow if you know you're not integral to proceedings*

*unless you're Michael Owen. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9006 on: December 12, 2021, 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December 12, 2021, 08:53:33 pm
Problem is that very few clubs can afford the salary Coutinho is on. He hasn't performed in over 3 seasons now. Even more worrying is that the only time he looked world class, was when all of our play pretty much went through him, and we allowed him a free roll. I don't think as team you can afford that these days.

He's a tremendously talented player who made a really bad career choice that he may never quite recover from.

He was decent enough at Bayern in a treble winning side. They just weren't going to take on his contract full time (a club who let a world class player in Thiago go that year as they're careful with what they pay out with contracts).

His first year he was good at Barca - 10 goals in 22 appearances after signing mid-season and won the Spanish double.

Second season he was okay but very much second fiddle to Messi who had a great personal season and everything went through him (which isn't going to get the best out of Coutinho). Even so, up till Anfield they were on course to win the treble. He took a lot of the flak that night for them going out - with the chances missed etc in the first half - and his Barca career didn't recover.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • JFT97
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9007 on: December 12, 2021, 09:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 12, 2021, 08:45:06 pm
If you didn't know anything about them or their playing history I can totally get that.  I've not seen enough of Dembele to say anything, but we know there's still a player trapped inside the shell that is the current Coutinho. He's only 29, should be enjoying his peak years.  A good manager and some fan love would see him regain some measure of form.

Definitely think that under the right manager Coutinho still has something to offer and from the few games I saw him playing for Bayern, I thought he was pretty decent. As its already been said, his salary is a stumbling for any club at the minute. If he were to move then hed probably have to half his salary. Plus I doubt any club, apart from Newcastle, would be willing to pay a large transfer fee as hes still under contract until 2023. The grass isnt always greener Philippe!
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9008 on: December 13, 2021, 06:39:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December 12, 2021, 09:05:43 pm
He was decent enough at Bayern in a treble winning side. They just weren't going to take on his contract full time (a club who let a world class player in Thiago go that year as they're careful with what they pay out with contracts).

His first year he was good at Barca - 10 goals in 22 appearances after signing mid-season and won the Spanish double.

Second season he was okay but very much second fiddle to Messi who had a great personal season and everything went through him (which isn't going to get the best out of Coutinho). Even so, up till Anfield they were on course to win the treble. He took a lot of the flak that night for them going out - with the chances missed etc in the first half - and his Barca career didn't recover.
Decent is not what a player bought for 142mil is expected to be though. Of course some of it has been out of his control but at the end of the day Coutinho's signing for Barcelona is one of the worst values for money ever.

I genuinely believe he was not the right player for that team but Barca wanted him regardless and we benefited massively. He was always going to be the scapegoat for that Anfield performance even though he was one of 11 who completely froze. It's unfortunately the way fans and the media work, a player is singled out for all the woes a team is experiencing and that was Phil.

I don't have much sympathy for him, he chose to shit on his Liverpool career and chase his Barcelona dream. He earns a ton of money and has won a few trophies, life could be much worse.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9009 on: December 13, 2021, 08:03:59 am »
Quote from: Persephone on December 13, 2021, 06:39:19 am
Decent is not what a player bought for 142mil is expected to be though. Of course some of it has been out of his control but at the end of the day Coutinho's signing for Barcelona is one of the worst values for money ever.

I genuinely believe he was not the right player for that team but Barca wanted him regardless and we benefited massively. He was always going to be the scapegoat for that Anfield performance even though he was one of 11 who completely froze. It's unfortunately the way fans and the media work, a player is singled out for all the woes a team is experiencing and that was Phil.

I don't have much sympathy for him, he chose to shit on his Liverpool career and chase his Barcelona dream. He earns a ton of money and has won a few trophies, life could be much worse.

Which is the issue but decent (in his first 18 months there) is better than what Dembele has ever been and he cost 100+. Griezmann offered nothing and he cost 120.

Coutinho just wasn't the player they needed, especially when they had the team built entirely around Messi. They lost Xavi and Iniesta around that time and needed a deeper playmaker and legs in midfield. Players like Fabinho who we signed still armed with the Coutinho money.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 08:09:04 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9010 on: December 13, 2021, 08:21:34 am »
I see these are now nine points off Betis in third and 10 points off Sevilla in second (only five off Atletico in fourth but Simeone will find a way to get them over the line).  It's hard to see them stringing three wins in a row together at the moment!
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9011 on: December 13, 2021, 10:39:02 am »
Yesterday they threw away the lead twice away at Osasuna, despite receiving big help from the ref (the move that led to Barcelona's second actually started from a blatant Busquets handball in his own box that should have led to a penalty for Osasuna).

Sevilla and Betis are in good form and Atletico is always there for the top 4. It's going to be an uphill battle for Barcelona to make it to the Champions League next year, their best chance might actually be to win the Europa League.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,349
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9012 on: December 13, 2021, 10:43:51 am »
Aguero announcing his retirement in the coming days.

Always liked him, despite playing for that lot.
Logged
AHA!

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9013 on: December 13, 2021, 10:59:16 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 13, 2021, 10:43:51 am
Aguero announcing his retirement in the coming days.

Always liked him, despite playing for that lot.
right decision, no need to risk your health to just play a few more years.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9014 on: December 13, 2021, 11:00:11 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 13, 2021, 10:39:02 am
Yesterday they threw away the lead twice away at Osasuna, despite receiving big help from the ref (the move that led to Barcelona's second actually started from a blatant Busquets handball in his own box that should have led to a penalty for Osasuna).

Sevilla and Betis are in good form and Atletico is always there for the top 4. It's going to be an uphill battle for Barcelona to make it to the Champions League next year, their best chance might actually be to win the Europa League.
I really like what Seville teams are doing. Betis smashed Sociedad 4-0. I hope they keep them up. I'd rather Atletico miss the top 4 but they always find a way.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9015 on: December 13, 2021, 12:17:53 pm »
Napoli in the Europa  ;D
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9016 on: December 13, 2021, 12:29:09 pm »
They're gone, absolutely fucked for next season. Looked at the table, didn't realise how far behind Real Madrid they were. How the mighty have fallen.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9017 on: December 13, 2021, 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December 13, 2021, 12:29:09 pm
They're gone, absolutely fucked for next season. Looked at the table, didn't realise how far behind Real Madrid they were. How the mighty have fallen.
Yeah but they're gonna sign Salah, don't you know?  ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9018 on: December 13, 2021, 12:51:27 pm »
Are their fans happy with their CL draw?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9019 on: December 13, 2021, 02:18:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 13, 2021, 12:44:09 pm
Yeah but they're gonna sign Salah, don't you know?  ;D
In 2030
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,938
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9020 on: December 13, 2021, 03:19:44 pm »
Every Egyptian player's dream is to play for Real or Barca.

So I've heard.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9021 on: December 13, 2021, 08:58:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 13, 2021, 03:19:44 pm
Every Egyptian player's dream is to play for Real or Barca.

So I've heard.
Every Egyptian footballer wants to experience in mecca of football, which is in Mecca.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,077
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9022 on: December 13, 2021, 09:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 13, 2021, 12:51:27 pm
Are their fans happy with their CL draw?

Well they avoided all the big teams still in the competition, so I guess so.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9023 on: December 14, 2021, 11:06:28 am »
Agüero will officially retire tomorrow.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9024 on: December 14, 2021, 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 13, 2021, 09:42:28 pm
Well they avoided all the big teams still in the competition, so I guess so.

Corrected for you  ;)
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9025 on: December 14, 2021, 07:33:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 14, 2021, 11:06:28 am
Agüero will officially retire tomorrow.

Always struck me as class act. One of the best to ever do it in the PL in his position - glad he's able to walk away with his health in mind.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9026 on: December 14, 2021, 07:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 14, 2021, 07:33:36 pm
Always struck me as class act. One of the best to ever do it in the PL in his position - glad he's able to walk away with his health in mind.

Agree, good decision. Health is more important. Hopefully, he has a good time away from the pitch.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9027 on: Today at 10:51:20 am »
Cavani to Barça is done. Ferran Torres deal close.

When they offered Umtiti to a european club, they asked whether you were joking. You'll have to terminate his contract.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9028 on: Today at 11:23:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:20 am
Cavani to Barça is done. Ferran Torres deal close.

When they offered Umtiti to a european club, they asked whether you were joking. You'll have to terminate his contract.
How are they paying for that?
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9029 on: Today at 11:44:34 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:23:45 am
How are they paying for that?
Either Umtiti has to have his contract terminated or Dembele sign a new contract with a pay cut... so they're not paying for it.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9030 on: Today at 11:57:19 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:44:34 am
Either Umtiti has to have his contract terminated or Dembele sign a new contract with a pay cut... so they're not paying for it.
Thanks.

I was more meaning the transfer fee which I assume will be north of £40m.  It sounds like it's going on the never-never though and they're going to offset by reducing their wage bill.  It all feels like a house of cards that hasn't finished falling over yet.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,077
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9031 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:44:34 am
Either Umtiti has to have his contract terminated or Dembele sign a new contract with a pay cut... so they're not paying for it.

If you're terminating a contract don't you have to stump up some money? It's not like firing someone due to misconduct.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9032 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:57:26 pm
If you're terminating a contract don't you have to stump up some money? It's not like firing someone due to misconduct.
Think it's more about how it's all accounted for with La Liga's FFP rather than finding the actual cash (more loans)
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9033 on: Today at 01:46:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:20 am
Cavani to Barça is done. Ferran Torres deal close.


Source on this?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9034 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9035 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm »
Ter Stegen is not for sale and is staying 100%. Same with Araujo, Gavi, Nico, Pedri and Ansu.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9036 on: Today at 01:54:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:23:45 am
How are they paying for that?
They are looking at spreading the payment and start paying by June/July next year. The good relationship between the two clubs(Ex Barça staff at City) and Torres' desire to join them makes it possible.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 