« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 683468 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:15:02 pm
The worst about Barca is they get their targets to fake injuries/refuse to return from winter breaks/eat Italian at the World Cup, whereas we just take them to Blackpool for Fish and Chips.

I always had a soft spot for Barca as my first Euro was Barca at Anfield in 1976 and I had the Barca team as well as Liverpool in my first Subbuteo set

 :lmao
Are they getting the wrap for that ? If so it has to be the best ever way to encourage a player to get out of a club surely ?  :) . I've said it before but my affection for them comes from when they donated a shit load of goods to a great cause close to my hear, more than anyone.
Still not having West Ham are a better side though
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,875
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 03:37:19 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:41:26 pm
Mainly from being c*nts, thinking they invented football, basically being the Spanish Man U

Nah, that's Real Madrid that.

Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:33:58 pm
:lmao
Are they getting the wrap for that ? If so it has to be the best ever way to encourage a player to get out of a club surely ?  :) . I've said it before but my affection for them comes from when they donated a shit load of goods to a great cause close to my hear, more than anyone.
Still not having West Ham are a better side though

They probably got him to watch Silence of the Lambs, gave him a bottle of Chianti and said "force your move"
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:05 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,935
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:41:26 pm
Mainly from being c*nts, thinking they invented football, basically being the Spanish Man U
The utterly sanctimonious mas que un club shite and whilst under Guardiola, going all UNICEFy then very quietly selling their soul to Qatar every pre-season for 5m exhibition games.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,526
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Hopefully their current demise spells an end to fans of others clubs buying their kits for themselves or their kids.

Same goes for Real Madrid
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 05:02:47 pm »
They need to sell to cut more wages as they're losing further CL money.  La Liga's wage cap calculation isn't transparent so no way to know for sure but you figure it's going to have to be much lower again next year.  They might as well as hand the La Liga title to Real Madrid for the next 5 years at minimum at this point.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 05:31:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:54:31 pm
I was being kind to them, as Reina was a ringleader and they claimed it was nothing but a joke



That is one of the most disrespectful moments in history of football. Reina being the main antagonist in that, only makes it worse.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,169
  • Red since '64
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 05:45:13 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:48:50 pm
The utterly sanctimonious mas que un club shite and whilst under Guardiola, going all UNICEFy then very quietly selling their soul to Qatar every pre-season for 5m exhibition games.

Indeed. But for me, This means more is equally nauseating.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 05:49:03 pm »
I'd take Sergino Dest on a loan with an option to buy. As long as that option was dirt cheap, £10m max.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Up
« previous next »
 