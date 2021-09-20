« previous next »
Offline Capon Debaser

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 36,449
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 20, 2021, 10:20:28 pm
Just imagine if they were playing the whole of ITV.
or Cortina if ya wanna go another way
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 09:39:56 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:49:09 am
Nothing left!?  What are you on about??  Tourism is like 12% of their GDP.

Spain is obviously not Thailand or Bali, but compared to other European countries it's a lot more dependent on it and already had a very fragile labour market even before covid. Maybe not in the city of Barcelona, but there are Spanish regions with lower GDP/capita than Southern Italy and of course that causes problems also for Catalonia when they have to send money elsewhere in the country and that's definitely a big part of why many Catalans want to leave Spain.

Remove just a few % of GDP even for just a couple of years leads to enormous problems for any economical system. The Spanish economy has been horrendously mismanaged for decades and so long as they count on the generosity of banks and other governments to prop them up, the harder the fall will be once the plug is pulled when there's little incentive left to provide funds you'll never get back.

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:15:21 am
Good insightful responses there.

I wouldn't worry about Linudden. It's not the first, and won't be the last, time he's made hyperbolic (but incredibly confident and assertive) comments about places he doesn't know that have little basis in reality.

Not even the first time about Mediterranean EU countries - straight out of the euro-sceptic political playbook. Last I recall was him saying Italy was being fascist like under Mussolini, for cancelling Serie A games for COVID... so at least be thankful Franco didn't come up!

Just because you repeat a lie/exaggeration long enough doesn't mean it's still not a falsehood. Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate if they have the chance, but frankly your stick is getting really dull at this point. They have no unemployment because the politicians just grab the money and put it in tax havens or building projects for their friends and even without giving regular people anything they still run extreme deficits on purpose. In spite of this they still spend money they don't have on the Olympics just for a carefully constructed view to the outside world. There's no sugar-coating the governments of Southern Europe and their shocking mismanagement of everything they touch.

Meanwhile the largest bridge in Genoa fell over a few years ago because there'd been no maintenance carried out. Some industrial houses beneath got flattened because they had allowed buildings to be constructed under a viaduct in a place prone to very extreme weather... Then a supposed earthquake-proof hospital fell in L'Aquila in 2009 because building code cheating so they had nowhere to treat the victims of said quake! Then a lot of people died a few years ago from a relatively modest 6.2 quake in Amatrice because the buildings fell like bowling pins. Then come back and say Italy doesn't have systematic problems. Spain is at least not in a seismic area and rarely get extreme weather so they have that advantage at least, but they have a very poor water infrastructure which is a huge problem in the longer term that needs to be solved. There are basically no reservoirs around the Barcelona or Valencia areas in spite of the obvious demand.

The shambolic declines of their football clubs are just a symptom of the much wider problems Italy and Spain have. It's unfortunate because I have nothing against them in general and I wish they would have a grand shakeup and reform from the bottom up to make their societies sustainable, but they need some tough love for that to happen I'm afraid.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:09:01 am by Linudden »
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,416
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 09:51:00 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:35:53 am
Not sure it's quite that bad, but he knows he's getting money whichever option falls his way, so what real incentive does he have to do anything other than what he's doing? Bit like us with Hodgson, but on a grander scale. And Koeman is certainly better than the Owl.
Now that you mention him, the Owl is currently out of work, has worked for European superpowers, and his methods have translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Neuchatel and all the way to the Swiss national team, so frankly a spell in Catalonia should be a piece of piss.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 10:26:58 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:51:00 am
Now that you mention him, the Owl is currently out of work, has worked for European superpowers, and his methods have translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Neuchatel and all the way to the Swiss national team, so frankly a spell in Catalonia should be a piece of piss.

Their crisis right now needs a safe pair of hands to steady the ship.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,594
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 10:28:47 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:39:56 am
Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate if they have the chance, but frankly your stick is getting really dull at this point.

Bit of a mad rant you´ve gone on there, that I can´t really be arsed getting into. If only the whole world could be as dull as Sweden eh?!!

But regarding the bolded bit - I guess thats why your fellow Swedes keep piling over here to live? Center of Barcelona is chock full of Scandanvians (and you can spot them from a mile off ;)) Likewise with the "ex-pat" resorts up and down the Mediterranean coast, along with the Balearics.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:51 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8405 on: Today at 10:32:24 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:28:47 am
But regarding the bolded bit - I guess thats why your fellow Swedes keep piling over here to live? Center of Barcelona is chock full of Scandanvians (and you can spot them from a mile off ;)) Likewise with the "ex-pat" resorts up and down the Mediterranean coast, along with the Balearics.

That was Italy. The Spanish ones are mostly enclaves where residents don't interact with anything other than 'el sol'  :wave and are generally either retirees or well-off people in their 50's alternatively young people working temporarily in the tourism industry. The retirees get Nordic pension payments every month and as a result benefit from the cheap grocery prices et cetera.

If you're personally well-off any place can be okay to live in.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,199
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 10:32:35 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:39:56 am
Just because you repeat a lie/exaggeration long enough doesn't mean it's still not a falsehood. Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate if they have the chance, but frankly your stick is getting really dull at this point. They have no unemployment because the politicians just grab the money and put it in tax havens or building projects for their friends and even without giving regular people anything they still run extreme deficits on purpose. In spite of this they still spend money they don't have on the Olympics just for a carefully constructed view to the outside world. There's no sugar-coating the governments of Southern Europe and their shocking mismanagement of everything they touch.

Meanwhile the largest bridge in Genoa fell over a few years ago because there'd been no maintenance carried out. Some industrial houses beneath got flattened because they had allowed buildings to be constructed under a viaduct in a place prone to very extreme weather... Then a supposed earthquake-proof hospital fell in L'Aquila in 2009 because building code cheating so they had nowhere to treat the victims of said quake! Then a lot of people died a few years ago from a relatively modest 6.2 quake in Amatrice because the buildings fell like bowling pins. Then come back and say Italy doesn't have systematic problems. Spain is at least not in a seismic area and rarely get extreme weather so they have that advantage at least, but they have a very poor water infrastructure which is a huge problem in the longer term that needs to be solved. There are basically no reservoirs around the Barcelona or Valencia areas in spite of the obvious demand.

The shambolic declines of their football clubs are just a symptom of the much wider problems Italy and Spain have. It's unfortunate because I have nothing against them in general and I wish they would have a grand shakeup and reform from the bottom up to make their societies sustainable, but they need some tough love for that to happen I'm afraid.

Hiya buddy - have you ever heard the expression 'don't dish it out, if you can't take it'?

If you're going to go around assertively pretending you have a clue what life is like in Southern Europe, including generalising and stereotyping life for people there with extreme statements like "Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate" - then you probably ought to be a bit less thin-skinned yourself about some of us applying an incredibly minor amount of (accurate) scrutiny about your hyperbole!

By the way, you do realise the Barca olympics were almost 30 years ago?! ;D
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,504
  • Kloppite
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 10:33:03 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 20, 2021, 10:08:57 pm
Red Ron will be getting his P45 (or the Spanish equivalent) shortly.

Can they afford to pay him off, Barcelona apparently have to give Koeman a 12 million payout if they fire him now. & Barcelona are skint
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,594
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 10:33:39 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:32:24 am
That was Italy. The Spanish ones are mostly enclaves where residents don't interact with anything other than 'el sol'  :wave and are generally either retirees or well-off people in their 50's alternatively young people working temporarily in the tourism industry.

I´ll repeat. Barcelona is full chock full of young Swedes, working in all kinds of multinational companies.
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,951
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm »
Laporta has been the only good president in 3 decades of incompetence. Before him the previous board sacked Cruyff, sacked Robson for winning 3 trophies and turfed Ronaldo out of the club when he'd had a worldie of a season, not to mention the fact that Cruyff had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for Zinedine Zidane and the directors decided that Ronaldo and Zidane could not play in the same team.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:23:30 pm
Laporta has been the only good president in 3 decades of incompetence. Before him the previous board sacked Cruyff, sacked Robson for winning 3 trophies and turfed Ronaldo out of the club when he'd had a worldie of a season, not to mention the fact that Cruyff had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for Zinedine Zidane and the directors decided that Ronaldo and Zidane could not play in the same team.

The Figo release clause saga was also a legendary optics fail episode. They had no clue that Florentino had lots of money to spend and got badly beat. It took them four years to recover from that blow.
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,996
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8411 on: Today at 10:24:42 pm »
0-0 at Cadiz and down to ten :D
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 77,547
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8412 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
Snigger
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,337
  • Follow the gourd
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8413 on: Today at 10:35:46 pm »
Theyll have Pique up front again soon.
