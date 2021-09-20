Considering Spain's economic decline it's a deep hole to crawl up from too. As global as Barca are it's a lot harder to stay competitive when the society around you is in perpetual decay all the time. How will their season ticket holders and members be able to prop the club up like they did in the past when so many of them are out of work? The tourist industry has also crashed now and that leaves Spain with almost nothing left. That's why I believe Real were bluffing with the Mbappé transfer bid. It was all for show to show pretense muscle for their disgruntled fans when they know they can get him on the cheap next summer.



Which leaves Barca in an even deeper mess obviously when Real will have the best player in the league, themselves have basically nothing and can't afford to make inroads. Barcelona has traditionally been the second club in the country and that risks to further escalate. The most stupid thing they can do now is to go on a headless chicken relapse into the Bartomeu era. It should be about staying in the Champions League and really drag the vacuum cleaner towards tidying up the expenditure. I think that's what Laporta intends to do. Losing Messi will decrese revenue by quite a bit but they will still have comparable income to the top sides in the Premier League, so long as they hold onto the top four status in Spain. Problem is, they won't be able to use the revenue for going on the transfer market offense for a long time because of their debt situation.