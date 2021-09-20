« previous next »
« Reply #8360 on: September 20, 2021, 10:23:55 pm »
to be honest you can't blame Koeman for the mess they are right now, just look at the state of their team.

However, their style of play is awful and I don't think Koeman is the man who can turn some of their talented youngsters into superstars.
« Reply #8361 on: September 20, 2021, 10:24:52 pm »
Moysie to Barca mate?
« Reply #8362 on: September 20, 2021, 10:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 20, 2021, 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?

Makes a lot of sense. Speaks fluent Spanish, can develop young players (see my boy JLingz), has great experience in dealing with exits from European competitions.

« Reply #8363 on: September 20, 2021, 10:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 20, 2021, 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?

More chance of Boycie!  Oh, wait a minute..
« Reply #8364 on: September 20, 2021, 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on September 20, 2021, 10:44:11 pm
More chance of Boycie!  Oh, wait a minute..
Too soon lad
« Reply #8365 on: September 21, 2021, 02:08:36 am »
Thought any talk of firing Koeman was ridiculous considering the job he did last year and this year so far but when you actually bring Pique on to play as a striker then maybe it is time for some new ideas.   Just really strange to say the least.
« Reply #8366 on: September 21, 2021, 08:32:38 am »
The only reason Koeman's still there is they couldn't afford to sack him. Laporta (as new president) didn't want him.
« Reply #8367 on: September 21, 2021, 08:41:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 20, 2021, 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?

Just want hear him speak in a Spanish accent, then immediately change back to English again. Just like that video, whos name I cant spell.
« Reply #8368 on: September 21, 2021, 10:41:17 am »
Quote from: rushyman on September 20, 2021, 09:30:55 pm
This is exactly it

As de facto says this is the first time since sky first came to our screens weve seen them so full of total no marks

Whos the man at the moment? Coutinho? Funny

That little Ricky Puig could be something. But moyes mark II doesnt play him

My first ever European game was the UEFA Cup semi in 76 v Barcelona, Cryuff and Neeskens both played that night for Barca. I'd always had a soft spot for Barca since then, especially as my first Subbuteo set had the Liverpool and Barcelona teams. I missed the UEFA game in 2001 when they still had Rivaldo and Kluivert playing, but was at the CL game when Ronaldinho, Messi, Eto'o, Xavi and Iniesta played. To now look at them with no stars is weird, but the way they have gone about things with the likes of Fabregas, Coutino, Dembele, Suarez and the other stupid stuff like unaffordable salaries, my attitude now is fuck them, got what they deserved.

« Reply #8369 on: September 21, 2021, 11:49:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2021, 10:41:17 am
My first ever European game was the UEFA Cup semi in 76 v Barcelona, Cryuff and Neeskens both played that night for Barca. I'd always had a soft spot for Barca since then, especially as my first Subbuteo set had the Liverpool and Barcelona teams. I missed the UEFA game in 2001 when they still had Rivaldo and Kluivert playing, but was at the CL game when Ronaldinho, Messi, Eto'o, Xavi and Iniesta played. To now look at them with no stars is weird, but the way they have gone about things with the likes of Fabregas, Coutino, Dembele, Suarez and the other stupid stuff like unaffordable salaries, my attitude now is fuck them, got what they deserved.



Same with me and Brondby.
« Reply #8370 on: September 21, 2021, 12:45:46 pm »
« Reply #8371 on: Yesterday at 08:21:23 am »
Barcelona: The toxic battle ripping apart a European giant
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58643421

Quote
When Joan Laporta was elected Barcelona president in March, one of the first things he did was make it abundantly clear that Ronald Koeman did not figure in his long-term plans.

Six months later, he suggested he was on the verge of extending the Dutch manager's contract for a further year.

But six months and two weeks later, it now looks as if the only thing keeping Koeman in the job is the fact he would be due a huge pay-off. And that he is the focus of attention - useful to the board in a time of crisis.

What on earth could have occurred to bring about this lack of balanced thinking from Laporta?

Unsurprisingly, money has a lot to do with it, or in the case of Barcelona, the lack of it.

Let's not mince our words here. Barcelona are skint, potless, brassic, broke. The finances dictate a lot of what is being decided.

But the situation is becoming so tense between the president and the manager that the club are looking for alternatives and, depending on the next few results, they might have to use a big chunk of their small savings to get rid of a manager who does not follow the official line because he feels betrayed.

Roberto Martinez, who wants to continue with Belgium at least until the end of the Nations League campaign, is one of the candidates to replace him.

So how did we get to this point?

Laporta and Koeman met before the start of this season. At the lunch, Laporta asked the Dutchman to give him 14 days to decide whether or not the club would continue to have him as their manager or, to put it a slightly different way, 14 days to see if they could find anyone they fancied for the job more than him.

Koeman's agent, Rob Jansen, summed it up perfectly: "Imagine: I want to marry you, but I have doubts. Give me two weeks to find a better partner. If I can't find the right person, we will get married anyway!"

He couldn't, of course. Laporta didn't fancy bringing in Barca midfield legend Xavi at that point and had absolutely no chance of getting Julian Nagelsmann, whom Laporta admires because of his love for detail and his modern methods. He was never going to opt for Barcelona over Bayern Munich, having already reached an agreement with the Bavarians.

So instead what we have now is a marriage of inconvenience - and it's fair to say that since then, the two haven't exactly walked hand in hand into the sunset to enjoy a life of wedded bliss.

The situation inherited from the previous regime means the club now find themselves very much between a rock and a hard place. Koeman would have settled for a one-year deal. Previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu - in his wisdom - offered him two. Bad enough, but that was just for starters.

The Dutch manager had a permanent contract as coach of the Netherlands, which meant Barcelona had to pay almost 6m euros to release him. Except they didn't have it, so Koeman decided to cough up the fee himself in August 2020, but only after making an agreement that he would be reimbursed the full amount if he did not get a third season at the club.

And it gets worse. Barcelona will have to pay even more if he is fired in the interim. Last week, TV3 reported that a high severance payment - amounting to a total of about 12m euros - is on the table.

In other words, Koeman gets paid handsomely (and more or less the same amount) if he does the job, if he gets fired or if his contract gets renewed. Another terrible legacy of the Bartomeu era.

Logically, one would have thought this would be the perfect time to batten down the hatches and try to make the best of a bad job. This, however, is the ego-fuelled world that is Barcelona FC; normal rules do not apply.

Despite knowing that getting rid of Koeman was going to necessitate putting his hand very deep into what are currently very shallow pockets, Laporta changed tack a couple of weeks ago by summoning journalists for an off-the-record briefing about what was going to happen with the coach.

He told them he was prepared to renew Koeman's contract but only on the condition he reverted to playing the possession-based Barcelona style of football, always used a 4-3-3 formation and picked Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig more often in the starting line-up.

Laporta's attempt to establish himself not only as the man responsible for the club's financial decisions but also, apparently, as the person in charge of the football philosophy and the future of the manager is a new sign of a club living in confusion.

It is fine to say Barcelona have to play the Cruyff way but it has not been decided within the club exactly what that means now football is faster and more physical. Koeman is troubleshooting, is not an ideologist and does not have any inclination to start that debate.

It didn't take long for the manager to hear about that briefing to reporters, not least because a collection of Barcelona journalists were never going to keep a bombshell of these proportions to themselves just because the president had told them it was off the record. And Laporta would have known that.

It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Laporta could have demeaned Koeman more or shown him less respect. The manager was not a happy man.

From that moment on, Koeman has taken every chance he gets to remind everyone prepared to listen that his belief is that he is the person doing all he can to drag Barcelona out of their current plight.

It is he who has done everything the club have asked of him since his arrival, including overseeing the brutal culling of many of the club's legends - Luis Suarez was thrown away in a phone call which, by all accounts, lasted less than 90 seconds.

It is Koeman who was told he would have to deal with the loss of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann (a departure completed on the last day of the transfer window) and it was the Dutchman who also followed the wishes of the club by placing a massive importance on the young players coming through the system.

Koeman was quick to point out he had no fewer than four teenagers on the pitch at the end of last week's Champions League loss to Bayern. Yusuf Demir (18), Alex Balde and Gavi (both 17) had by then joined the 18-year-old Pedri on the pitch, with El Mundo Deportivo saying at the final whistle the Barcelona side looked like a children's nursery.

The average age of the 11 against Granada in La Liga in the following game was 24, with seven under-21s used.

Of course, what he omits to mention is that his actions are the result of necessity rather than inspired innovation and that he was the first one asking the club for reinforcements (Georginio Wjinaldum, for instance) when he arrived.

While the youngsters were loudly praised for their efforts against Bayern, the reality is they only came on at a point when the game was effectively lost, which would not suggest Koeman sees a policy of faith in youth as a solution to his problems.

Koeman, who has eight senior players injured including Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati (himself only 18), insists he will use youth. Fans seem willing to accept that, despite the players not being ready to lead a team like Barcelona, because they represent a more hopeful future than seeing the usual faces.

The situation is tense and - with varying levels of hypocrisy in evidence from both sides - the rope is being stretched to breaking point. Laporta is getting fed up with putting out all the fires that keep emerging around the club every time Koeman opens his mouth, while the Dutchman, protected by a bulletproof contract, is probably thinking 'as you sow, so shall you reap', and only just resisting adding the phrase: "Come on then, sack me!"

For the time being, he will carry on doing his own thing.

After the Bayern game Laporta met with a couple of key directors to discuss what could be done because he was so upset. Koeman had picked a side to avoid losing badly rather than to go for the win. For the first time in Champions League history, Barcelona did not have a single shot on target.

After the match Koeman made no attempt to hide that fact. "If we played more open, the loss would have been bigger," he said.

And it's that absence of fight and that level of acceptance from people like Koeman and defender Gerard Pique, who shrug their shoulders and come out with phrases like "it is what it is", that is driving Laporta to distraction. It is why the two men will never be able to sing from the same songsheet.

Damage limitation at home in the Champions League against any club - even the mighty Bayern - is anathema, a humiliating white flag to Laporta.

Koeman will say you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear and that he is doing the very best he possibly can with what is available to him. His side are unbeaten in the league, two wins and two draws putting them seventh, six points off reigning champions Atletico Madrid with two games in hand.

But against Granada on Monday when they managed to squeeze out a last-gasp 1-1 draw, a side containing the creative talents of Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong in midfield lumped in 54 crosses, proof positive that in Koeman, Barcelona have a manager who does not fully believe in the club's style.

So despite not getting on, being poles apart on football philosophy, enduring a relationship that is becoming more and more toxic with every passing day and sniping at each other on a continual basis, both men are likely to be compelled to carry on working together.

But make no mistake, if Laporta had the money, plus anyone ready, willing and able to replace Koeman, the Dutchman would be toast.

In this battle between where Barcelona should be (Laporta's dream) and the realities of life that determine where they actually are (Koeman), it's difficult to see how this can have anything remotely close to a happy ending.
« Reply #8372 on: Yesterday at 08:28:24 am »
That was an enjoyable read.
« Reply #8373 on: Yesterday at 08:36:06 am »
« Reply #8374 on: Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm »
Martinez?



What the fuck is going on?  Two Ex-Everton managers at the Spanish giants already, and one of them is rumoured to be looking at replacing theirs with a third.

It's a funny old world at times, it really is.
« Reply #8375 on: Yesterday at 02:58:19 pm »
I think the only person who would remotely think Martinez could do the Barca job successfully is Martinez. Or two if Laporta counts.
« Reply #8376 on: Yesterday at 03:07:34 pm »
I may as well put my name forward if they're looking at Martinez for fucks sakes.
« Reply #8377 on: Yesterday at 03:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:58:19 pm
I think the only person who would remotely think Martinez could do the Barca job successfully is Martinez. Or two if Laporta counts.

It's like Martinez replacing Wilmots at Belgium though. An average manager replacing a shite one.

Barca have mostly had a run of terrible managers since Pep.
« Reply #8378 on: Yesterday at 03:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:10:35 pm
It's like Martinez replacing Wilmots at Belgium though. An average manager replacing a shite one.

Barca have mostly had a run of terrible managers since Pep.
The issue is, no good manager will take that job. Someone will wait for it to be ground zero and then swoop in and rebuild them, but no respectable coach at present is going to touch them for the next few years.
« Reply #8379 on: Yesterday at 03:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:37:05 pm
The issue is, no good manager will take that job. Someone will wait for it to be ground zero and then swoop in and rebuild them, but no respectable coach at present is going to touch them for the next few years.

Rodgers should consider it. He speaks Spanish fluently as well
« Reply #8380 on: Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm »
Could they tempt the OFC out of retirement and WarHammer tournaments?
« Reply #8381 on: Yesterday at 04:20:27 pm »
Looks like Koeman is just concentrating on coaching his team. ;)

What they need is a manager who can change them from doubters to believers.  Fortunately that manager is unavailable.
« Reply #8382 on: Yesterday at 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:37:05 pm
The issue is, no good manager will take that job. Someone will wait for it to be ground zero and then swoop in and rebuild them, but no respectable coach at present is going to touch them for the next few years.

They're about where we were in 2010 around the time of the takeover. A mess of a club, shattered finances, stadium rebuild needed, terrible transfer strategy, shite manager who's expensive to sack, ageing squad on huge wages (Gerrard/Carragher/Kuyt/Reina/Joe Cole etc) and best players wanting out (Torres/Masch).

That took some sorting out with plenty of missteps along the way (Comolli, Ayre, Carroll, Downing, Adam etc) before coming out the other side. Someone mentioned Rodgers and that's the kind of stepping stone manager they need for now because they aren't getting a top name. That's probably where Martinez comes in.
« Reply #8383 on: Yesterday at 05:29:09 pm »
Pep wants to be respected for his achievements. Perfect time for him to fuck off back to barca. Never gonna happen but would be fascinating.
« Reply #8384 on: Yesterday at 05:44:41 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 05:29:09 pm
Pep wants to be respected for his achievements. Perfect time for him to fuck off back to barca. Never gonna happen but would be fascinating.


Cheque Guardiola going somewhere with a bank account emptier than Mother Hubbard's Cupboard?

« Reply #8385 on: Yesterday at 05:49:32 pm »
They should complete the circle of life for a club in crisis and hire Fat Sam as the interim manager for the rest of the season.

He toughens up their young players and helps them grow an inch or two taller trying to reach for the ball sailing 10ft above their heads.


« Reply #8386 on: Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm »
Martinez?  I guess it really goes to show nobody watches Everton games.
« Reply #8387 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm »
I'm still trying to get why are they in such financial mess?

Surely someone is responsible for this - is Bartomeu to blame or a sucession of presidents?
« Reply #8388 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm
I'm still trying to get why are they in such financial mess?

Surely someone is responsible for this - is Bartomeu to blame or a sucession of presidents?
Coutinho, Griezemann and Dembele for a combined total of close to £320m is a good starting point, add in Pjanic, and a whole host of other aging signings on monstrous wages.
« Reply #8389 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm
I'm still trying to get why are they in such financial mess?

Surely someone is responsible for this - is Bartomeu to blame or a sucession of presidents?
It's pretty much Bartomeu to blame, plus the Socios who elected him after Luis Enrique won the treble. Then the Socios again for chasing out Laporta the last time out when he stabilised the club and grew it into a giant.
« Reply #8390 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
Considering Spain's economic decline it's a deep hole to crawl up from too. As global as Barca are it's a lot harder to stay competitive when the society around you is in perpetual decay all the time. How will their season ticket holders and members be able to prop the club up like they did in the past when so many of them are out of work? The tourist industry has also crashed now and that leaves Spain with almost nothing left. That's why I believe Real were bluffing with the Mbappé transfer bid. It was all for show to show pretense muscle for their disgruntled fans when they know they can get him on the cheap next summer.

Which leaves Barca in an even deeper mess obviously when Real will have the best player in the league, themselves have basically nothing and can't afford to make inroads. Barcelona has traditionally been the second club in the country and that risks to further escalate. The most stupid thing they can do now is to go on a headless chicken relapse into the Bartomeu era. It should be about staying in the Champions League and really drag the vacuum cleaner towards tidying up the expenditure. I think that's what Laporta intends to do. Losing Messi will decrese revenue by quite a bit but they will still have comparable income to the top sides in the Premier League, so long as they hold onto the top four status in Spain. Problem is, they won't be able to use the revenue for going on the transfer market offense for a long time because of their debt situation.
« Reply #8391 on: Today at 12:12:30 am »
He's itching to get fired, he loves a pay out does Koeman.

« Reply #8392 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
It's gotta be Xavi to the rescue. 

There literally is no other reasonable option out there that would want to walk into this mess for reasons other than an emotional connection to the club.

No decent manager would want to work with what they are being given, which is pretty much nothing, while Xavi will get all the time in the World to lose games, play the Barca way and develop the only asset Barca have left which is their young players.  Which ironically is the bedrock of how they became so successful in the first place.

« Reply #8393 on: Today at 12:35:53 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:12:30 am
He's itching to get fired, he loves a pay out does Koeman.

Not sure it's quite that bad, but he knows he's getting money whichever option falls his way, so what real incentive does he have to do anything other than what he's doing? Bit like us with Hodgson, but on a grander scale. And Koeman is certainly better than the Owl.
« Reply #8394 on: Today at 12:49:09 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
Considering Spain's economic decline it's a deep hole to crawl up from too. As global as Barca are it's a lot harder to stay competitive when the society around you is in perpetual decay all the time. How will their season ticket holders and members be able to prop the club up like they did in the past when so many of them are out of work? The tourist industry has also crashed now and that leaves Spain with almost nothing left. That's why I believe Real were bluffing with the Mbappé transfer bid. It was all for show to show pretense muscle for their disgruntled fans when they know they can get him on the cheap next summer.

Which leaves Barca in an even deeper mess obviously when Real will have the best player in the league, themselves have basically nothing and can't afford to make inroads. Barcelona has traditionally been the second club in the country and that risks to further escalate. The most stupid thing they can do now is to go on a headless chicken relapse into the Bartomeu era. It should be about staying in the Champions League and really drag the vacuum cleaner towards tidying up the expenditure. I think that's what Laporta intends to do. Losing Messi will decrese revenue by quite a bit but they will still have comparable income to the top sides in the Premier League, so long as they hold onto the top four status in Spain. Problem is, they won't be able to use the revenue for going on the transfer market offense for a long time because of their debt situation.

Nothing left!?  What are you on about??  Tourism is like 12% of their GDP.

Barca will be fine, they don't need to pay all the debt down before they can start spending again and have enough talent to at least finish in the top 4.  I agree they need that as a bare minimum to keep the revenues flowing and rich commercial opportunities available, but I'd also argue that Bartomeu was less commercially focussed as Laporta who I think can leverage what's left of the Barca name to attract more money to the club.  I wouldn't be counting them out by any stretch.  Sure they are experiencing a few bumps in the road at the moment, but I think many will be surprised how quickly they'll turn this around.
« Reply #8395 on: Today at 02:31:22 am »
Literally snorted when I read about Bobby Brownshoes being considered over Koeman. Fucking hell... ;D
