The issue is, no good manager will take that job. Someone will wait for it to be ground zero and then swoop in and rebuild them, but no respectable coach at present is going to touch them for the next few years.
They're about where we were in 2010 around the time of the takeover. A mess of a club, shattered finances, stadium rebuild needed, terrible transfer strategy, shite manager who's expensive to sack, ageing squad on huge wages (Gerrard/Carragher/Kuyt/Reina/Joe Cole etc) and best players wanting out (Torres/Masch).
That took some sorting out with plenty of missteps along the way (Comolli, Ayre, Carroll, Downing, Adam etc) before coming out the other side. Someone mentioned Rodgers and that's the kind of stepping stone manager they need for now because they aren't getting a top name. That's probably where Martinez comes in.