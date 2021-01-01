« previous next »
Max_powers

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm
to be honest you can't blame Koeman for the mess they are right now, just look at the state of their team.

However, their style of play is awful and I don't think Koeman is the man who can turn some of their talented youngsters into superstars.
Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?
Max_powers

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?

Makes a lot of sense. Speaks fluent Spanish, can develop young players (see my boy JLingz), has great experience in dealing with exits from European competitions.

ABZ Rover

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 10:44:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?

More chance of Boycie!  Oh, wait a minute..
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:44:11 pm
More chance of Boycie!  Oh, wait a minute..
Too soon lad
Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8365 on: Today at 02:08:36 am
Thought any talk of firing Koeman was ridiculous considering the job he did last year and this year so far but when you actually bring Pique on to play as a striker then maybe it is time for some new ideas.   Just really strange to say the least.
Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8366 on: Today at 08:32:38 am
The only reason Koeman's still there is they couldn't afford to sack him. Laporta (as new president) didn't want him.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8367 on: Today at 08:41:17 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?

Just want hear him speak in a Spanish accent, then immediately change back to English again. Just like that video, whos name I cant spell.
rob1966

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8368 on: Today at 10:41:17 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
This is exactly it

As de facto says this is the first time since sky first came to our screens weve seen them so full of total no marks

Whos the man at the moment? Coutinho? Funny

That little Ricky Puig could be something. But moyes mark II doesnt play him

My first ever European game was the UEFA Cup semi in 76 v Barcelona, Cryuff and Neeskens both played that night for Barca. I'd always had a soft spot for Barca since then, especially as my first Subbuteo set had the Liverpool and Barcelona teams. I missed the UEFA game in 2001 when they still had Rivaldo and Kluivert playing, but was at the CL game when Ronaldinho, Messi, Eto'o, Xavi and Iniesta played. To now look at them with no stars is weird, but the way they have gone about things with the likes of Fabregas, Coutino, Dembele, Suarez and the other stupid stuff like unaffordable salaries, my attitude now is fuck them, got what they deserved.

