Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
FC Barcelona
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
205
206
207
208
209
[
210
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: FC Barcelona (Read 636016 times)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,168
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
«
Reply #8360 on:
Today
at 10:23:55 pm »
to be honest you can't blame Koeman for the mess they are right now, just look at the state of their team.
However, their style of play is awful and I don't think Koeman is the man who can turn some of their talented youngsters into superstars.
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 46,906
Re: FC Barcelona
«
Reply #8361 on:
Today
at 10:24:52 pm »
Moysie to Barca mate?
Logged
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,168
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
«
Reply #8362 on:
Today
at 10:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on
Today
at 10:24:52 pm
Moysie to Barca mate?
Makes a lot of sense. Speaks fluent Spanish, can develop young players (see my boy JLingz), has great experience in dealing with exits from European competitions.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
205
206
207
208
209
[
210
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
FC Barcelona
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2