Well there was a way,he could have signed an extension before his contract ran out & he could also have deferred payment like Piqué and others did.



That's the bottom line.



Thats the thing, he couldnt have deferred payment. If they saw the La Liga ruling coming, I imagine yes they could have signed an extension that could have paid him his money after he retired or something similar. But as it was he was out of contract when the time came, there was no salary to be deferred. You can even say that Tebas timed this so he can punish the club as a collective.I think if there was ever a dispute between player power or club power, I will side with the player in most instances. Are players greedy? Sure, but they earn a living commensurate with their playing prowess, much like how we can go work for the highest bidder. Love him or hate him, Messi did what was good for Messi, and so he should. But it doesnt mean he doesnt love Barca, or whether or not he was willing to bend over backwards to stay there this year.