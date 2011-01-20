« previous next »
« Reply #8280 on: September 1, 2021, 05:54:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  1, 2021, 05:45:45 pm

I don't care where he plays,he ran it down (as was his right) but then tried to spin it that he had to leave but he really didn't want to,you have swallowed that line.


No fault of his own  ;D


Not this summer, he did want to leave last season. But La Liga put the clamps down on the balls this year, and by the letter of the law he could not reduce his contract to below 50% of his previous wages.

There was no feasible way he was able to resign with the team, even if he wanted to play for free. So yes, no fault of his own. I mean you can spin that any way you want, but that is the bottom line.
« Reply #8281 on: September 1, 2021, 06:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September  1, 2021, 05:54:50 pm

Not this summer, he did want to leave last season. But La Liga put the clamps down on the balls this year, and by the letter of the law he could not reduce his contract to below 50% of his previous wages.

There was no feasible way he was able to resign with the team, even if he wanted to play for free. So yes, no fault of his own. I mean you can spin that any way you want, but that is the bottom line.

Well there was a way (2 actually),he could have signed an extension before his contract ran out & he could also have deferred payment like Piqué and others did.

That's the bottom line. ;D
« Reply #8282 on: September 1, 2021, 06:20:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  1, 2021, 06:10:26 pm
Well there was a way,he could have signed an extension before his contract ran out & he could also have deferred payment like Piqué and others did.

That's the bottom line. ;D

Thats the thing, he couldnt have deferred payment. If they saw the La Liga ruling coming, I imagine yes they could have signed an extension that could have paid him his money after he retired or something similar. But as it was he was out of contract when the time came, there was no salary to be deferred. You can even say that Tebas timed this so he can punish the club as a collective.

I think if there was ever a dispute between player power or club power, I will side with the player in most instances. Are players greedy? Sure, but they earn a living commensurate with their playing prowess, much like how we can go work for the highest bidder. Love him or hate him, Messi did what was good for Messi, and so he should. But it doesnt mean he doesnt love Barca, or whether or not he was willing to bend over backwards to stay there this year.
« Reply #8283 on: September 1, 2021, 08:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  1, 2021, 04:32:26 pm
No way. Easily a top 4 side still.

On paper, certainly.  In practice, morale at the club will be at rock bottom.

Whilst bottom half of the table is perhaps a stretch, I can easily see them dropping out the top four. I think other teams will look to kick them whilst they're down and really have a go at them.

They're in a trap of their own making. I wouldn't even necessarily put it all down to Messi. They blew stupid money on big signings and huge wages that were just unsustainable. Then they looked to cancel contracts and jettison players, so they got no return on players who were still very good, like Suarez. Losing Messi was just the icing on the cake.

It's Full Everton.
« Reply #8284 on: September 1, 2021, 08:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  1, 2021, 04:32:26 pm
No way. Easily a top 4 side still.

I'd agree. They haven't got some of the superstars of recent seasons but they've still got a Top 4 squad in La Liga.

ter Stegen, Dest Garcia, Pique, Alba, De Jong, Pedro, Busquets, Depay, Fati, Aguero is a reasonable starting XI.

They'd still have Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Aruajo, Coutinho, Pjanic, Ruig, Braithwaite, Dembele, De Jong for depth.

It's certainly not the quality we've all come to expect from Barcelona but struggling to see 4 teams in La Liga with better squads. The only way they'll really struggle is if the fans take out any frustration around their current situation on the current players. Given loads of them have deferred payments or taken wage cuts to help the club then the fans should be pretty gracious towards the current crop of players.
« Reply #8285 on: September 3, 2021, 03:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on September  1, 2021, 04:55:50 pm
Coutinho is the best signing Liverpool have ever made. Just the one player, and we managed to strengthen both in goal and in central defence. Fantastic stuff.

We effectively got Alisson and Van Dijk for £8.5mil ;D
« Reply #8286 on: September 3, 2021, 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September  1, 2021, 08:53:55 pm
I'd agree. They haven't got some of the superstars of recent seasons but they've still got a Top 4 squad in La Liga.

ter Stegen, Dest Garcia, Pique, Alba, De Jong, Pedro, Busquets, Depay, Fati, Aguero is a reasonable starting XI.

They'd still have Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Aruajo, Coutinho, Pjanic, Ruig, Braithwaite, Dembele, De Jong for depth.

It's certainly not the quality we've all come to expect from Barcelona but struggling to see 4 teams in La Liga with better squads. The only way they'll really struggle is if the fans take out any frustration around their current situation on the current players. Given loads of them have deferred payments or taken wage cuts to help the club then the fans should be pretty gracious towards the current crop of players.

I don't think there's that much between Atleti, Barca and Real all in all.

Real and Barca have more quality wise but Atleti are much better coached and Barca are a mess.

Barca are shite defensively but De Jong, Busquets and Pedri is a solid midfield and Coutinho could be back in the mix (or front 3). Fati, Aguero and Depay a solid forward line if fit and on form.

You'd expect they'll finish top 4. Be interesting if Sevilla and Villareal can keep up consistency though, as that could up the requirements to finish top 4.
« Reply #8287 on: September 3, 2021, 07:22:59 pm »
People keep bringing up Coutinho as if he's the same player when he first joined them.

Aguero is constintely injured and unavailable. Fati is coming back from a serious injury. Perdi has played about 700 games in the last year alone, they'll burn out the lad by January. They're horrendous defensively.

« Reply #8288 on: September 3, 2021, 07:27:29 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September  3, 2021, 07:22:59 pm
People keep bringing up Coutinho as if he's the same player when he first joined them.

Aguero is constintely injured and unavailable. Fati is coming back from a serious injury. Perdi has played about 700 games in the last year alone, they'll burn out the lad by January. They're horrendous defensively.

That's all true, but Coutinho could step up with Messi gone. He just didn't fit in the same team as him (a bit like Dybala with Argentina). He's just a wildcard this season. Pedri will burn out at some point and that's when Coutinho will need to step up.

Fati and Aguero need to get fit again and regain their previous level. Depay seems to be carrying them so far.

« Reply #8289 on: September 3, 2021, 08:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September  3, 2021, 07:27:29 pm
That's all true, but Coutinho could step up with Messi gone. He just didn't fit in the same team as him (a bit like Dybala with Argentina). He's just a wildcard this season. Pedri will burn out at some point and that's when Coutinho will need to step up.

Fati and Aguero need to get fit again and regain their previous level. Depay seems to be carrying them so far.

Step up and do what? He didn't have Messi at Bayern and he was relatively a non-factor. He's done, in terms of playing at a world class level.
« Reply #8290 on: September 3, 2021, 08:35:25 pm »
I don't think Coutinho needs to play at a world class level for Barca to be a top 4 team in La Liga.
« Reply #8291 on: September 3, 2021, 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  1, 2021, 04:32:26 pm
No way. Easily a top 4 side still.

Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.
« Reply #8292 on: September 3, 2021, 09:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on September  3, 2021, 09:43:00 pm
Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.

Except that's not the point we were discussing. You said you wouldn't be surprised if they finish bottom half. Where you get that from I've no idea. De Jong (Frenkie), Fati, Pedri, Alba, Ter Stegen and Depay are still some fellas to go to war with.
« Reply #8293 on: September 3, 2021, 09:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on September  3, 2021, 09:43:00 pm
Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.

Spanish league is significantly weaker than the English league. Theyd struggle for Top Six here maybe but theyll still be around 2/3rd come the end of the season in Spain
« Reply #8294 on: September 3, 2021, 10:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on September  3, 2021, 09:43:00 pm
Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.

How many players in La Liga make our first XI? I wouldn't take any from Real or Atleti either as starters, 1 or 2 at the most would get in our side (Benzema perhaps). Squad wise let's not forget we'll have the likes of Minamino and Origi on the bench this season.

They've been finished as a top side pretty much since Neymar left. Messi carried them to a few more trophies (and that CL semi final) but that doesn't mean they aren't a top 4 La Liga side.
« Reply #8295 on: September 3, 2021, 10:07:31 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September  3, 2021, 08:29:45 pm
Step up and do what? He didn't have Messi at Bayern and he was relatively a non-factor. He's done, in terms of playing at a world class level.

He played 38 games in a treble winning side. Bayern had no interest in paying the kind of wages or fees needed to make it permanent but he did well enough for them.

He's not world class these days, obviously, but he's capable of doing well in La Liga.

« Reply #8296 on: September 3, 2021, 10:32:58 pm »
Coutinho did well enough at Bayern especially as a flat-track bully. I remember he scored a Bundesliga hat trick once from midfield. Either way, as mentioned before, the wages made a permanent move a non-starter unless he'd gotten in and basically been a Messi clone. He's still a very good player but his contract is like an anchor to his feet so long as it exists.
« Reply #8297 on: September 3, 2021, 10:47:59 pm »
Quote from: carling on September  3, 2021, 03:22:48 pm
We effectively got Alisson and Van Dijk for £8.5mil ;D
Better than that. £67m and £75m respectively, the exact sum (£142m) we sold Coutinho for.
« Reply #8298 on: September 3, 2021, 10:49:18 pm »
While Cou might be greedy he's not as crazy as a certain Alex Teixeira who chose China over Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool and destroyed his career in the process now that's nuts :lmao
« Reply #8299 on: September 3, 2021, 10:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September  3, 2021, 10:07:31 pm
He played 38 games in a treble winning side. Bayern had no interest in paying the kind of wages or fees needed to make it permanent but he did well enough for them.

He's not world class these days, obviously, but he's capable of doing well in La Liga.

And you think he made a significant contribution to them winning the treble? Theyve won the league for 17272 times prior to his arrival.

In 38 appearances, he scored/assisted in 11 of those games, 8 of which where Bayern won by a margin of at least of 4 goals or more. Basically they would have won the treble without having to depend on him.




« Reply #8300 on: September 3, 2021, 10:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on September  3, 2021, 09:43:00 pm
Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.

Depay and De Jong id say. The rest can all go in the bin.
« Reply #8301 on: September 3, 2021, 10:57:36 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on September  3, 2021, 10:55:50 pm
Depay and De Jong id say. The rest can all go in the bin.

De Jong I can see, but Depay?
« Reply #8302 on: September 3, 2021, 11:03:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September  3, 2021, 10:57:36 pm
De Jong I can see, but Depay?

On current form id have him starting over Bobby.
« Reply #8303 on: September 3, 2021, 11:16:36 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September  3, 2021, 10:57:36 pm
De Jong I can see, but Depay?
Depay is class, he'd have been a great pickup on a Bosman.
« Reply #8304 on: September 3, 2021, 11:30:34 pm »
« Reply #8305 on: September 4, 2021, 06:43:40 am »
Depay is the kind of player we could have done with to pad out the forward line this season, but as a squad player.

De Jong is very good, would have been a great signing, but he's not better than Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago.

« Reply #8306 on: September 4, 2021, 08:03:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September  3, 2021, 10:00:57 pm
How many players in La Liga make our first XI? I wouldn't take any from Real or Atleti either as starters, 1 or 2 at the most would get in our side (Benzema perhaps). Squad wise let's not forget we'll have the likes of Minamino and Origi on the bench this season.

They've been finished as a top side pretty much since Neymar left. Messi carried them to a few more trophies (and that CL semi final) but that doesn't mean they aren't a top 4 La Liga side.
I would take Vini Jr in the side idk if he can beat out Mane but he super talented and could play multiple positions. De Jong and Pedri who FBref stat wise is very comparable to Curtis but Liverpool just so deep in the MF there not really space in that part of them
Rodrygo also would make the squad. Valverade is also very good MF Liverpool just doesn't need MF where he plays.
Other then maybe some players over 30 would fit but dont think if adding to the add would go for them
« Reply #8307 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 am »
Pique & Pep tensions..

One point in particular crystallized these tensions: the beginning of the romance between Pique and the Colombian singer Shakira , who still shares his life, formalized in February 2011. "As soon as I went out with Shakira, everything changed with him, assured the defender. I had a lot of pressure and I thought to leave in 2011-2012. I suffered a lot in this last year with him. "

Was Shakira in Pep's ham shank bank?  ;D

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/liga/barca-des-tensions-entre-pique-et-guardiola-a-cause-de-shakira_AV-202109070132.html
« Reply #8308 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 10:18:16 am
Pique & Pep tensions..

One point in particular crystallized these tensions: the beginning of the romance between Pique and the Colombian singer Shakira , who still shares his life, formalized in February 2011. "As soon as I went out with Shakira, everything changed with him, assured the defender. I had a lot of pressure and I thought to leave in 2011-2012. I suffered a lot in this last year with him. "

Was Shakira in Pep's ham shank bank?  ;D

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/liga/barca-des-tensions-entre-pique-et-guardiola-a-cause-de-shakira_AV-202109070132.html

I love watching Shakira. My favourite clip of her is from Match Day, watching her get  more and more agitated as Liverpool score again and again against Barca. Just the recollection of her glum face after Trent's corner makes me smile.
« Reply #8309 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:28:37 am
I love watching Shakira. My favourite clip of her is from Match Day, watching her get  more and more agitated as Liverpool score again and again against Barca. Just the recollection of her glum face after Trent's corner makes me smile.

Is that the one with her kids,you could see how hard she was trying not to swear.
« Reply #8310 on: Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on September  3, 2021, 09:43:00 pm
Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.

De Jong (Hendo) and Pedri (Thiago)  with Fabinho in mdifield could be options depending on opposition  and maybe Fati when firing on all cylinders could make our side.
Henderson on form and is our leader so gets in ahead of De Jong and Pedri - but when we need creativity from the get go the other 2 barca players can offer a lot more going forward.

I do note how much Barca and Spain have played Pedri this last 12 months
« Reply #8311 on: Yesterday at 05:58:58 pm »
Depay has a lot better output now than in his younger days, so I think he'd have a chance but it depends on whether you'd be prepared to throw Mané or Salah down the middle or not.

Meanwhile, ter Stegen obviously doesn't make the XI because Alisson is there but he's still a very solid goalkeeper. Given Real have some holes to fill, I'm not so certain they won't be in a title race even though their squad isn't so flashy any longer.
« Reply #8312 on: Yesterday at 06:12:19 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm
De Jong (Hendo) and Pedri (Thiago)  with Fabinho in mdifield could be options depending on opposition  and maybe Fati when firing on all cylinders could make our side.
Henderson on form and is our leader so gets in ahead of De Jong and Pedri - but when we need creativity from the get go the other 2 barca players can offer a lot more going forward.

I do note how much Barca and Spain have played Pedri this last 12 months

De Jong and Pedri are players you'd want to find a place for, but with everyone fully fit if we had a big game you'd want Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago midfield. Maybe soon we'll actually get to see it.
« Reply #8313 on: Yesterday at 07:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:28:37 am
I love watching Shakira. My favourite clip of her is from Match Day, watching her get  more and more agitated as Liverpool score again and again against Barca. Just the recollection of her glum face after Trent's corner makes me smile.
what are you talking about? Shaqiri celebrated all of the goals with his teammates.
« Reply #8314 on: Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm »
Joan Laporta claims Barcelona attempted to sign Neymar this summer.

"We tried to sign Neymar," Laporta told TV3 on Monday, confirming reports that had appeared in Spain earlier in the day.

"At that moment [after being elected in March], it seemed like an interesting signing. He got in contact. He was crazy about coming.

"We interpreted fair play in another way at the time. If we had known all the rules [in LaLiga], we would not have made that offer."

Barcelona instead eventually had to sell Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain.

The more this guy talks, more clueless he looks. So he is in charge of Barcelona yet he has no idea about La Liga's rules?
« Reply #8315 on: Yesterday at 07:10:50 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm
Joan Laporta claims Barcelona attempted to sign Neymar this summer.

"We tried to sign Neymar," Laporta told TV3 on Monday, confirming reports that had appeared in Spain earlier in the day.

"At that moment [after being elected in March], it seemed like an interesting signing. He got in contact. He was crazy about coming.

"We interpreted fair play in another way at the time. If we had known all the rules [in LaLiga], we would not have made that offer."

Barcelona instead eventually had to sell Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain.

The more this guy talks, more clueless he looks. So he is in charge of Barcelona yet he has no idea about La Liga's rules?

He was elected fair and square. Does he need any other qualification?
« Reply #8316 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Very satisfying watching Barca players essentially either getting poached or jettisoned because they can't afford to keep them. I hope it hurts them as much as it a lot more than it hurt us.
« Reply #8317 on: Yesterday at 08:08:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm
Joan Laporta claims Barcelona attempted to sign Neymar this summer.

"We tried to sign Neymar," Laporta told TV3 on Monday, confirming reports that had appeared in Spain earlier in the day.

"At that moment [after being elected in March], it seemed like an interesting signing. He got in contact. He was crazy about coming.

"We interpreted fair play in another way at the time. If we had known all the rules [in LaLiga], we would not have made that offer."

Barcelona instead eventually had to sell Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain.

The more this guy talks, more clueless he looks. So he is in charge of Barcelona yet he has no idea about La Liga's rules?

Pretty sure Laporta oversaw Barca's meteoric rise and put in place their youth system that yielded so much success, when he left they moved away from that model and fucked themselves and when he took over in March may not have had a grasp on how bad things where.

From my understanding, laporta has been the only one making the tough, but correct decisions for the long term success of Barca.
« Reply #8318 on: Yesterday at 09:55:26 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm
Joan Laporta claims Barcelona attempted to sign Neymar this summer.

"We tried to sign Neymar," Laporta told TV3 on Monday, confirming reports that had appeared in Spain earlier in the day.

"At that moment [after being elected in March], it seemed like an interesting signing. He got in contact. He was crazy about coming.

"We interpreted fair play in another way at the time. If we had known all the rules [in LaLiga], we would not have made that offer."

Barcelona instead eventually had to sell Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain.

The more this guy talks, more clueless he looks. So he is in charge of Barcelona yet he has no idea about La Liga's rules?
« Reply #8319 on: Today at 03:58:47 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm


The more this guy talks, more clueless he looks. So he is in charge of Barcelona yet he has no idea about La Liga's rules?

In fairness to the guy, he probably knew what the rules were, he just didn't expect them to be applied to Barcelona.
