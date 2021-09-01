No way. Easily a top 4 side still.
I'd agree. They haven't got some of the superstars of recent seasons but they've still got a Top 4 squad in La Liga.
ter Stegen, Dest Garcia, Pique, Alba, De Jong, Pedro, Busquets, Depay, Fati, Aguero is a reasonable starting XI.
They'd still have Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Aruajo, Coutinho, Pjanic, Ruig, Braithwaite, Dembele, De Jong for depth.
It's certainly not the quality we've all come to expect from Barcelona but struggling to see 4 teams in La Liga with better squads. The only way they'll really struggle is if the fans take out any frustration around their current situation on the current players. Given loads of them have deferred payments or taken wage cuts to help the club then the fans should be pretty gracious towards the current crop of players.