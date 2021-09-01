« previous next »
Re: FC Barcelona
September 1, 2021, 05:54:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 1, 2021, 05:45:45 pm

I don't care where he plays,he ran it down (as was his right) but then tried to spin it that he had to leave but he really didn't want to,you have swallowed that line.


No fault of his own  ;D


Not this summer, he did want to leave last season. But La Liga put the clamps down on the balls this year, and by the letter of the law he could not reduce his contract to below 50% of his previous wages.

There was no feasible way he was able to resign with the team, even if he wanted to play for free. So yes, no fault of his own. I mean you can spin that any way you want, but that is the bottom line.
Re: FC Barcelona
September 1, 2021, 06:10:26 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September 1, 2021, 05:54:50 pm

Not this summer, he did want to leave last season. But La Liga put the clamps down on the balls this year, and by the letter of the law he could not reduce his contract to below 50% of his previous wages.

There was no feasible way he was able to resign with the team, even if he wanted to play for free. So yes, no fault of his own. I mean you can spin that any way you want, but that is the bottom line.

Well there was a way (2 actually),he could have signed an extension before his contract ran out & he could also have deferred payment like Piqué and others did.

That's the bottom line. ;D
Re: FC Barcelona
September 1, 2021, 06:20:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 1, 2021, 06:10:26 pm
Well there was a way,he could have signed an extension before his contract ran out & he could also have deferred payment like Piqué and others did.

That's the bottom line. ;D

Thats the thing, he couldnt have deferred payment. If they saw the La Liga ruling coming, I imagine yes they could have signed an extension that could have paid him his money after he retired or something similar. But as it was he was out of contract when the time came, there was no salary to be deferred. You can even say that Tebas timed this so he can punish the club as a collective.

I think if there was ever a dispute between player power or club power, I will side with the player in most instances. Are players greedy? Sure, but they earn a living commensurate with their playing prowess, much like how we can go work for the highest bidder. Love him or hate him, Messi did what was good for Messi, and so he should. But it doesnt mean he doesnt love Barca, or whether or not he was willing to bend over backwards to stay there this year.
Re: FC Barcelona
September 1, 2021, 08:32:04 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 1, 2021, 04:32:26 pm
No way. Easily a top 4 side still.

On paper, certainly.  In practice, morale at the club will be at rock bottom.

Whilst bottom half of the table is perhaps a stretch, I can easily see them dropping out the top four. I think other teams will look to kick them whilst they're down and really have a go at them.

They're in a trap of their own making. I wouldn't even necessarily put it all down to Messi. They blew stupid money on big signings and huge wages that were just unsustainable. Then they looked to cancel contracts and jettison players, so they got no return on players who were still very good, like Suarez. Losing Messi was just the icing on the cake.

It's Full Everton.
Re: FC Barcelona
September 1, 2021, 08:53:55 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 1, 2021, 04:32:26 pm
No way. Easily a top 4 side still.

I'd agree. They haven't got some of the superstars of recent seasons but they've still got a Top 4 squad in La Liga.

ter Stegen, Dest Garcia, Pique, Alba, De Jong, Pedro, Busquets, Depay, Fati, Aguero is a reasonable starting XI.

They'd still have Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Aruajo, Coutinho, Pjanic, Ruig, Braithwaite, Dembele, De Jong for depth.

It's certainly not the quality we've all come to expect from Barcelona but struggling to see 4 teams in La Liga with better squads. The only way they'll really struggle is if the fans take out any frustration around their current situation on the current players. Given loads of them have deferred payments or taken wage cuts to help the club then the fans should be pretty gracious towards the current crop of players.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 03:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on September 1, 2021, 04:55:50 pm
Coutinho is the best signing Liverpool have ever made. Just the one player, and we managed to strengthen both in goal and in central defence. Fantastic stuff.

We effectively got Alisson and Van Dijk for £8.5mil ;D
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September 1, 2021, 08:53:55 pm
I'd agree. They haven't got some of the superstars of recent seasons but they've still got a Top 4 squad in La Liga.

ter Stegen, Dest Garcia, Pique, Alba, De Jong, Pedro, Busquets, Depay, Fati, Aguero is a reasonable starting XI.

They'd still have Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Aruajo, Coutinho, Pjanic, Ruig, Braithwaite, Dembele, De Jong for depth.

It's certainly not the quality we've all come to expect from Barcelona but struggling to see 4 teams in La Liga with better squads. The only way they'll really struggle is if the fans take out any frustration around their current situation on the current players. Given loads of them have deferred payments or taken wage cuts to help the club then the fans should be pretty gracious towards the current crop of players.

I don't think there's that much between Atleti, Barca and Real all in all.

Real and Barca have more quality wise but Atleti are much better coached and Barca are a mess.

Barca are shite defensively but De Jong, Busquets and Pedri is a solid midfield and Coutinho could be back in the mix (or front 3). Fati, Aguero and Depay a solid forward line if fit and on form.

You'd expect they'll finish top 4. Be interesting if Sevilla and Villareal can keep up consistency though, as that could up the requirements to finish top 4.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 07:22:59 pm »
People keep bringing up Coutinho as if he's the same player when he first joined them.

Aguero is constintely injured and unavailable. Fati is coming back from a serious injury. Perdi has played about 700 games in the last year alone, they'll burn out the lad by January. They're horrendous defensively.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 07:27:29 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:22:59 pm
People keep bringing up Coutinho as if he's the same player when he first joined them.

Aguero is constintely injured and unavailable. Fati is coming back from a serious injury. Perdi has played about 700 games in the last year alone, they'll burn out the lad by January. They're horrendous defensively.

That's all true, but Coutinho could step up with Messi gone. He just didn't fit in the same team as him (a bit like Dybala with Argentina). He's just a wildcard this season. Pedri will burn out at some point and that's when Coutinho will need to step up.

Fati and Aguero need to get fit again and regain their previous level. Depay seems to be carrying them so far.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 08:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:27:29 pm
That's all true, but Coutinho could step up with Messi gone. He just didn't fit in the same team as him (a bit like Dybala with Argentina). He's just a wildcard this season. Pedri will burn out at some point and that's when Coutinho will need to step up.

Fati and Aguero need to get fit again and regain their previous level. Depay seems to be carrying them so far.

Step up and do what? He didn't have Messi at Bayern and he was relatively a non-factor. He's done, in terms of playing at a world class level.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 08:35:25 pm »
I don't think Coutinho needs to play at a world class level for Barca to be a top 4 team in La Liga.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 1, 2021, 04:32:26 pm
No way. Easily a top 4 side still.

Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 09:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:43:00 pm
Who makes our starting 11 in their squad? Fati when fit maybe, Depay on the bench maybe, that's it. They are finished as a top side.

Except that's not the point we were discussing. You said you wouldn't be surprised if they finish bottom half. Where you get that from I've no idea. De Jong (Frenkie), Fati, Pedri, Alba, Ter Stegen and Depay are still some fellas to go to war with.
