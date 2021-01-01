« previous next »
So Messi signs on at PSG,
extending the problem we have with society - we are all too greedy and a few are taking up all the resources.
Messi if he loved Barca so much he would have stayed and played for nothing - only on bonuses and sponsorship money to help his beloved club out of the Sh*t.. and encourage all his fellow players to take huge decrease in salaries to help Barca get out of trouble.
But no leaves in tears and goes to another club that supported by a racist exploitive government which is trying to win PR for World Cup, unfair compeition by paying the highest salaries and transfer fees in unsustainable way at PSG, and keep exploiting slave labour in Qatar  where people are dyiing to build world cup stadiums  -nearly slave labour.   https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2016/03/qatar-world-cup-of-shame/

 I will never support or buy any products sponsored by Messi again. the only way to counter this  cr"p. 

This is one of the reasons I do not like Nike and will not buy a NIke  jersey  (they were years jersey provider of Mancs) - yes they offer Le Bron (but what has he really done for us)?

My rant is more against over consumption, greed, differences between haves and have not. IN parallel we hear that the environment is in overheat and probably in a curve that we will exceed our planetary goals by end of century - we need leaders to give up on hte greedy goal of hoarding as much resources as possible for individuals and wealthy while not what is best for the community.

I also accept that Barca created this mess and need to get out of it themselves,, but I have raged and ranted for a number of years of the bosman ruling and toothless bureaucrats in UEFA, FIFA & FA's unable to create a more sustainable level playing field and remove the incredible power players, agents and those that exploit the systems like at CIty, PSG, Chelsea, TV Media , owners (Tax avoidance schemes) and others that have the  sustained benefit of CL (& even Premier league) money for a number of years.
Don't support the Dutch national team either then, seeing as Wijnaldum has also signed on at PSG for a big pay bump, leaving us without a transfer fee.
Everyone has been through this before, he legally couldn't play for nothing and even with a 50% decrease in his salary Barca still couldn't register him.
If Federer really loved tennis he'd play for nothing. He doesn't need the money. How much money does he need?
You forgot to post this in the Rawk Asks thread
Federers earnings cannot bankrupt an entire football club.
Did Messi pay himself and overpay other players who weren't worth the money and spend money on transfer fees when they shouldn't have?  :D

I'm sorry, I scored 600 goals in 700 games, plus 300 assists, and have helped you win endless amounts of money, bringing more revenue than most players combined, I should take care of your acccounting as well.

How about not spend 120 million on Coutinho, with 300k per week on his wages, whatever they paid Griezman and 400k per week wages, and a long list of other ridiculous transfers that should have never taken place.
How is Messi or his earnings responsible for this? He's arguably the greatest ever football player, so technically he can command anything that any team would be willing to pay him. It shows nothing more than how badly Barca has been run over the last few years.
Barca's annual revenues went from barely 100 mill to over 850 million, and rising each year, during the time Messi played for Barca. He could have left for more money several times during that period (including to PSG).

It takes spectacular mismanagement to mess that up to the point the club are in financial trouble. Not like they even built a new ground or anything, or redeveloped it. He agreed to half his wages and now he's left their revenues will crash and burn.
Oh it's a right mess from Barca's POV, but I have no doubt that Messi held them to ransom each year. Once you start paying ridiculous salaries to one player then you end up paying ridiculous salaries to the rest and the end result is inevitable.
Or you just don't pay players who aren't performing the same way messi is and it's not a problem.

Because they realllly had to pay 120 million for Coutinho and 100 plus for Dembele. Because that's equivalent to paying one of the greatest players in the history of the game who is producing at least 40 goals a season for the last decade or so.
Legally he can't play for nothing?  Min wage requirement?
Oh they are a shit show from top to bottom, I don't deny that. Players, greedy agents, stupid owners, corrupt associations, sportswashing states and idiot supporters who accept the shit are all to blame for the mess.
I'm really surprised no club has made a bid for any of the Barca players yet, surely there are players there that would interest other clubs that could be got at a reasonable fee. I know some players are on astronomical wages but not all of them.
The players they want, and need, to sell are those on astronomical wages and they've proven they're not willing to take a pay cut. 
Im sure that stance will change when they realise they cant be registered and thus cant actually play for Barcelona this season, especially in a World Cup year (yes I know its in December not July).
It's the new signings that can't be registered though right?  Barcelona needs Griezmann, Coutinho, Dembele, Umtiti, Roberto, etc off the wage bill.  Those players are already registered with the club. 
Right,they all have Barca over a barrel & it couldn't happen to a nicer club.
I believe La Liga has a rule that stipulates no player can have their salary reduced by more than 50% in one season. Not sure if this is a universal concept.
He had to play for at least 50% of his previous wage. Also it has been suggested because the contract expired he was treated as a new signing under La Liga's rules, which has lowered the amount the club's can effectively spend on salaries and transfers. Barcelona massively screwed themselves over by naively thinking La Liga would bend over backwards to keep its biggest asset
This. Fuck them and their holier than thou attitude, theyve had the slice of humble pie coming for a long time. Ironically veering away from what made them such a force has ultimately let to their downfall and unable to keep the best player to ever come out of La Masia.
To me, this entire sorry mess is just another great example of how football is committing slow suicide.

Chickens are coming home to roost now. Unfortunately, the way it's going, it will just be the sportswashing states that will be left in any kind of health, picking over the corpse.
As an academic, I think it is interesting to wait and watch at what stage "fans" give up, if at all, on the sport.
I imagine there is an evolution of the type of fan who watches each team. If, say, in 10 years, there are only 5 or 6 "super clubs" around in a ESL type format, each backed by a state more interested in image than strict short term monetary returns from the team, would it affect viewership?
I suspect one might lose quite a few of the so called purists, but for every purist one loses, one may gain 10 new "fans" who join the tribe on the basis of marketing efforts. 
There is no good or bad here: Fundamentally, there is nothing that "good" anyway, in an absolute sense,  in watching grown men kick a ball around and run a bit, whatever the purist may claim. One might make the case that the 10 new fans who buy the "artificial" story, the fake history claimed in the marketing campaign of this future hypothetical ESL type franchise has an equal claim to be considered legitimate.
So....football may committ suicide but it will be reborn as something else, that may well call itself "football" also, or whatever is most convenient for viewership.
Either way, its all the same.
The Sportwash states don't have the following that the likes of us, Utd, Real, Barca, Bayern and Juve do. It's why I can see a European Super League being formed within 2/3 years and backed this time by fans that replaces the European Cup and if UEFA don't sort the shit out, also the domestic leagues.

I was looking at the comments on the BBC website earlier and it seems that the penny is dropping, all of a sudden, with City lobing £100m at Villa and now Messi and the Qatar Sportswashers, people seem to have had their eyes opened.
Mes que un pollo...
Los Pollos Hermanos
Came across this very interesting piece of investigative journalism.
Ironically, by Al Jazeera, which is Qatar owned :D

Still, seems quite explosive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldgTCXpDEgk
Aye.  Even I'm not so hard hearted I'd expect him to play for nothing.  But then, £250k a week for Messi effectively IS nothing. 

Messi's problem was that his last contract was so fricking huge that Barca's financial position made even a 50% pay cut untenable. Which is why I've said a few times that if Messi had taken a bit less a few years back he might have been able to sneak a salary reduction now into Barca's new wage structure. Seems nobody at Barcelona was thinking that far ahead though.

Whether he realised it or not at the time, Messi traded his future at Barcelona for the coin. And as far as he's concerned, he's just too good to accept the kind of wage that exists in most clubs who have to function in the real, non petro-dollar world. At Liverpool he would be our highest paid player, but still be earning 10 times less than what he earned at Barcelona.
What's Blackburn got to do with this? ;)
Only for Klopp and what he has created at Anfield, I'd be one fan who would already have moved away from the game altogether. Even as it stands, I just watch LFC and that's that. I even gave up all live games last season after The Pit derby game.

Anyway, for what it's worth, I agree with you. It's a bit like thinking the world will end once humans fuck it up completely. No, it won't end. We'll die out but the planet will continues as ever. Same with football. The game as we knew it in the 60s (when I was born) onwards will continue to change. Old timers will move on and eventually pass away. Newcomers will always take their place. Most of us who were ever present at Anfield for many years have longsince binned it off for a multitude of varying reasons. It's not the game we knew and loved anymore. Such is life...

Change is gradual but relentless. Newcomers are constantly being indoctrinated. They never knew what the game was like before, so they just take what's on offer now at face value. Maybe there will be hordes of them happy to follow brands, labels, individual players, marketing campaigns and the illusions they sell. So yes, the roadshow will roll on. Many of us will have walked away a long time ago too, but there will always be others happy to fill the void. The game and those who follow it at any given time are a big, exploitable resource, so there will always be those seeking to cash in by selling the mirage. Lots will buy it too.

Yes, I think the ESL is inevitable at some stage.

It's good to see that the penny may finally be dropping now, although it's all a bit like closing the stable door after the horse has already bolted and trashed the garden then took a shit in the swimming pool.
The thing is, you can easilly have an ESL without the likes of PSG, Man City and Chelsea, or any other plastic club ...

LFC
Man Utd
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Celtic
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Juventus
AC Milan
Inter Milan
AS Roma
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Berlin*
Lyon
Marseille
Benfica
Porto
Ajax
Anderlecht
Athens*
Istanbul*
Zenit St.Petersbug
Moscow*
Dynamo Kiev
Red Star Belgrade
Steaua Bucharest

And many more ...
That would be a great league/competition/whatever.
Villa ahead of Spurs? Sure, the latters invite to the ESL was laughable but those Brummie gobshites had their 15 mins in 1982 and thats about it.
Ha ha I didn't see Villa - I'd kick both them and Spuds out ;D
Villa  ;D
