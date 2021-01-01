So Messi signs on at PSG,
extending the problem we have with society - we are all too greedy and a few are taking up all the resources.
Messi if he loved Barca so much he would have stayed and played for nothing - only on bonuses and sponsorship money to help his beloved club out of the Sh*t.. and encourage all his fellow players to take huge decrease in salaries to help Barca get out of trouble.
But no leaves in tears and goes to another club that supported by a racist exploitive government which is trying to win PR for World Cup, unfair compeition by paying the highest salaries and transfer fees in unsustainable way at PSG, and keep exploiting slave labour in Qatar where people are dyiing to build world cup stadiums -nearly slave labour. https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2016/03/qatar-world-cup-of-shame/
I will never support or buy any products sponsored by Messi again. the only way to counter this cr"p.
This is one of the reasons I do not like Nike and will not buy a NIke jersey (they were years jersey provider of Mancs) - yes they offer Le Bron (but what has he really done for us)?
My rant is more against over consumption, greed, differences between haves and have not. IN parallel we hear that the environment is in overheat and probably in a curve that we will exceed our planetary goals by end of century - we need leaders to give up on hte greedy goal of hoarding as much resources as possible for individuals and wealthy while not what is best for the community.
I also accept that Barca created this mess and need to get out of it themselves,, but I have raged and ranted for a number of years of the bosman ruling and toothless bureaucrats in UEFA, FIFA & FA's unable to create a more sustainable level playing field and remove the incredible power players, agents and those that exploit the systems like at CIty, PSG, Chelsea, TV Media , owners (Tax avoidance schemes) and others that have the sustained benefit of CL (& even Premier league) money for a number of years.