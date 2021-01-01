As an academic, I think it is interesting to wait and watch at what stage "fans" give up, if at all, on the sport.

I imagine there is an evolution of the type of fan who watches each team. If, say, in 10 years, there are only 5 or 6 "super clubs" around in a ESL type format, each backed by a state more interested in image than strict short term monetary returns from the team, would it affect viewership?

I suspect one might lose quite a few of the so called purists, but for every purist one loses, one may gain 10 new "fans" who join the tribe on the basis of marketing efforts.

There is no good or bad here: Fundamentally, there is nothing that "good" anyway, in an absolute sense, in watching grown men kick a ball around and run a bit, whatever the purist may claim. One might make the case that the 10 new fans who buy the "artificial" story, the fake history claimed in the marketing campaign of this future hypothetical ESL type franchise has an equal claim to be considered legitimate.

So....football may committ suicide but it will be reborn as something else, that may well call itself "football" also, or whatever is most convenient for viewership.

Either way, its all the same.



Quote from: afc turkish

Mes que un pollo...

Quote from: Rob1966

The Sportwash states don't have the following that the likes of us, Utd, Real, Barca, Bayern and Juve do. It's why I can see a European Super League being formed within 2/3 years and backed this time by fans that replaces the European Cup and if UEFA don't sort the shit out, also the domestic leagues.



I was looking at the comments on the BBC website earlier and it seems that the penny is dropping, all of a sudden, with City lobing £100m at Villa and now Messi and the Qatar Sportswashers, people seem to have had their eyes opened.

Only for Klopp and what he has created at Anfield, I'd be one fan who would already have moved away from the game altogether. Even as it stands, I just watch LFC and that's that. I even gave up all live games last season after The Pit derby game.Anyway, for what it's worth, I agree with you. It's a bit like thinking the world will end once humans fuck it up completely. No, it won't end. We'll die out but the planet will continues as ever. Same with football. The game as we knew it in the 60s (when I was born) onwards will continue to change. Old timers will move on and eventually pass away. Newcomers will always take their place. Most of us who were ever present at Anfield for many years have longsince binned it off for a multitude of varying reasons. It's not the game we knew and loved anymore. Such is life...Change is gradual but relentless. Newcomers are constantly being indoctrinated. They never knew what the game was like before, so they just take what's on offer now at face value. Maybe there will be hordes of them happy to follow brands, labels, individual players, marketing campaigns and the illusions they sell. So yes, the roadshow will roll on. Many of us will have walked away a long time ago too, but there will always be others happy to fill the void. The game and those who follow it at any given time are a big, exploitable resource, so there will always be those seeking to cash in by selling the mirage. Lots will buy it too.Yes, I think the ESL is inevitable at some stage.It's good to see that the penny may finally be dropping now, although it's all a bit like closing the stable door after the horse has already bolted and trashed the garden then took a shit in the swimming pool.