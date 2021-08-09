I mean at some point they are going to have to take a massive hit on fee's so their high earners become affordable to other sides who they'll actually want to move to.



I'm sure they'll take zero fees for almost all of Griezman, Coutinho, Dembele, Busquests, Alba, etc etc but who is going to pay them anywhere near their wages? None of these players will agree to move would be my guess. What they need to do is negotiate buyouts like they did with Suarez for almost all of these players to make it possible for them to negotiate new contracts with other teams where the combined buyout plus new salary is close to what they are making now. The problem there though is who's going to give them the cash flow to do that? I can't see any lender giving them any type of financing right now except under the most onerous terms.If buy chance they could pull it off they do have the makings of a good squad to build around with Pedri, Moriba, Fati, Dest, Depay and De Jong. I'm sure I'm missing some here.Or worst case they need to auction Pedri for as much as they can get.Edit: And really this is where in hindsight as soon as the Burofax showed up last year they needed to take ManC's money and run. What a blunder.