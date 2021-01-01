« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 614095 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,787
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:02:25 pm
A better signing than Depay or Garcia though I think

Disagree on Depay. Think he was a good signing for them given their need in that position. Garcia was a crap signing. The fact Aguero struggled with injuries all last year and has had more and more problems, should have deterred them from signing him.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,550
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm
Disagree on Depay. Think he was a good signing for them given their need in that position. Garcia was a crap signing. The fact Aguero struggled with injuries all last year and has had more and more problems, should have deterred them from signing him.
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue
all to do with mental capacity and choices he makes on field

Ego, attitude and maybe waht to do with the ball or position. He really rates himself and does go on runs of scoring goals for teams when selected game after game.

You either like him or you do not.
Let us see how it works out at Barca -
Griesmann, Depay, Aguero, Dembele, Fati annd Braithwaite all have some big shoes to fill
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,787
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8083 on: Yesterday at 04:31:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue

What attitude problems has he shown in recent seasons?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,211
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8084 on: Yesterday at 04:41:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm
Disagree on Depay. Think he was a good signing for them given their need in that position. Garcia was a crap signing. The fact Aguero struggled with injuries all last year and has had more and more problems, should have deterred them from signing him.

Aguero and Garcia are just players City have been happy to let go and hardly a stampede for. Garcia at least a good age profile.

Depay could go either way. Given they've no money for fees, makes sense to get him on a Bosman.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 04:48:42 pm »
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 05:12:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue
But surely surly Shirley if he doesn't have the attitude to develop his talent he won't get to having the talent he should have with his talent to allow his attitude the freedom to express his talent to its fullmost possibilities.

Who were we talking about again?
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 05:17:07 pm »
Depay still isn't registered for the season, same with Aguero and Garcia.  I honestly have no idea how Barca is getting out of this as who is paying anything for any of their top earners sans De Jong?  Supposedly they'll take 15m for Ilaix Moriba (LFC should bid that) but that's just a drop in the bucket for what they need.

Wouldn't surprise me if they do actually file for Bankruptcy.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,921
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm »
I mean at some point they are going to have to take a massive hit on fee's so their high earners become affordable to other sides who they'll actually want to move to.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,130
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8089 on: Yesterday at 05:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
I mean at some point they are going to have to take a massive hit on fee's so their high earners become affordable to other sides who they'll actually want to move to.
Someone in the Barca board is writing something like the following down:

1. Kidnap Griezmann and/or break his legs
2. Insurance ???
3. Profit :-)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8090 on: Yesterday at 05:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:20:10 pm
I mean at some point they are going to have to take a massive hit on fee's so their high earners become affordable to other sides who they'll actually want to move to.

I'm sure they'll take zero fees for almost all of Griezman, Coutinho, Dembele, Busquests, Alba, etc etc but who is going to pay them anywhere near their wages?  None of these players will agree to move would be my guess.  What they need to do is negotiate buyouts like they did with Suarez for almost all of these players to make it possible for them to negotiate new contracts with other teams where the combined buyout plus new salary is close to what they are making now.  The problem there though is who's going to give them the cash flow to do that?  I can't see any lender giving them any type of financing right now except under the most onerous terms.

If buy chance they could pull it off they do have the makings of a good squad to build around with Pedri, Moriba, Fati, Dest, Depay and De Jong.  I'm sure I'm missing some here.

Or worst case they need to auction Pedri for as much as they can get.

Edit: And really this is where in hindsight as soon as the Burofax showed up last year they needed to take ManC's money and run.  What a blunder.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,297
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8091 on: Yesterday at 06:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:41:55 pm
Aguero and Garcia are just players City have been happy to let go and hardly a stampede for. Garcia at least a good age profile.

Depay could go either way. Given they've no money for fees, makes sense to get him on a Bosman.

City wanted to hold on to Garcia
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,782
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8092 on: Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:37:02 pm
I'm sure they'll take zero fees for almost all of Griezman, Coutinho, Dembele, Busquests, Alba, etc etc but who is going to pay them anywhere near their wages?  None of these players will agree to move would be my guess.  What they need to do is negotiate buyouts like they did with Suarez for almost all of these players to make it possible for them to negotiate new contracts with other teams where the combined buyout plus new salary is close to what they are making now.  The problem there though is who's going to give them the cash flow to do that?  I can't see any lender giving them any type of financing right now except under the most onerous terms.

If buy chance they could pull it off they do have the makings of a good squad to build around with Pedri, Moriba, Fati, Dest, Depay and De Jong.  I'm sure I'm missing some here.

Or worst case they need to auction Pedri for as much as they can get.

Edit: And really this is where in hindsight as soon as the Burofax showed up last year they needed to take ManC's money and run.  What a blunder.

The fact that they have no transfer fee would mean a prospective club could pay them a signing on fee spread across their contract, effectively bumping up their salary.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,646
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 08:25:20 am »
I guess foregoing a transfer fee to get a salary off the books makes long term financial sense, but even a nominal fee coul help Barcelona in the short term. Pretty humiliating selling Coutinho for £10m though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 08:43:00 am »
They're seemingly in such deep shit I think anything is possible at this stage. If we don't end up buying anyone else and we need to tighten our belt for a season, I'd put in a derisory loan offer for Coutinho. He can play most midfield positions except DM, or can play as part of a front 3 - both are areas we need cover and creativity.

He'd probably need to take a big wage cut whether he stays at Barca or not, and it'd be a fairly low risk and short term move. If you take the emotion out of it, we know he's quality and Klopp would probably ignite his best form again plus he'd join a far better team than the one he left, and be happy with less minutes. We could even put in a forgiveness clause where he donates half his salary to local charities if we win a trophy.

This is a unique transfer window for lots of reasons which won't come around again, and there are surely some bargain deals to be struck at Barca/PSG and a few other clubs - structured in a way that's affordable and spreads the risk.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 08:43:25 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm
The fact that they have no transfer fee would mean a prospective club could pay them a signing on fee spread across their contract, effectively bumping up their salary.
It's unfortunate timing for Barca that Everton have seemingly gone off their policy of signing players from them for daft fees and even dafter salaries.  I'd imagine last summer they'd have been throwing money at the likes of Umtiti.

There's surely still a market for players like Griezmann, Dembele and Coutinho if no transfer fee is involved.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,419
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 08:44:27 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:43:00 am
They're seemingly in such deep shit I think anything is possible at this stage. If we don't end up buying anyone else and we need to tighten our belt for a season, I'd put in a derisory loan offer for Coutinho. He can play most midfield positions except DM, or can play as part of a front 3 - both are areas we need cover and creativity.

He'd probably need to take a big wage cut whether he stays at Barca or not, and it'd be a fairly low risk and short term move. If you take the emotion out of it, we know he's quality and Klopp would probably ignite his best form again plus he'd join a far better team than the one he left, and be happy with less minutes. We could even put in a forgiveness clause where he donates half his salary to local charities if we win a trophy.

This is a unique transfer window for lots of reasons which won't come around again, and there are surely some bargain deals to be struck at Barca/PSG and a few other clubs - structured in a way that's affordable and spreads the risk.

There are much much better younger talents we could try poach from them like Pedri, Fati, Moriba etc
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 