People who say he shouldn't play for free shouldn't be comparing it to normal people who can't and don't do it. Normal people on anything from £15,000 to the average salary of £31,000 wouldn't of course, but he was earning £53,000 AN HOUR. Think about that figure, think about how much money he gets for kicking a ball around a bit of grass. Its a totally different, weird, fucked up world of greed these people inhabit.



I don't agree. He is one of one. He is the best in the world at something that nearly everyone in large parts of the world want to do. He has come through more pressure and hard work and discipline that most of us normal people are able to do. Many have the talent and the application. Every professional footballer is probably within .01% of all those that kick a ball in talent and application levels. Among them, Messi is no.1. But not just among those that are playing right now, also very likely among those that have ever player. At least there is an argument that way. I don't begrudge someone that has put the effort in earning any amount of money. If he can get it, good for him.