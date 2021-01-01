« previous next »
The masks made it all very cold and emotionless. Cant help but feel a bit sorry for the geezer. Saying goodbye to a club hes been at his whole life in some shit room with 20 or so people weirdly clapping.
Its mad. Hes taken over half a billion dollars in the last 4 years, now hes jumping ship before they sink. Doubt he actually gives a shit about them. If he did, hed play for nothing for a season. Not like he needs more cash.

All these footballer crying upon leaving a club, save for those who actually retire, never quite convinced me.

As you said, if he loves the club so much, he could have asked for an average salary but instead gone for somewhere about 400k per week. There are some footballers who have played better football in the last 4 years yet earning a lot less. Salah for example.
To think, just a few years ago, they had Messi, Neymar and Suarez up front  ;D
Do I buy him a drink if I ever meet him?  :D

No, he'll buy you one.  The most expensive one on the menu, even if he can't afford it and you don't want or need it.
Bartomeu is basically Peter Ridsdale on steroids, absolutely destroyed Barcelona with his utterly horrific financial mis-management.
Proper Barca fanboy wasn't he, you can imagine him being in absolute awe of Messi, and his fanboyism taking over giving Messi the stupid signing on fee of 100 plus million and loyalty payment of 77 million and $2 million a week wages.

Reminds me of that Ridsdale/Seth Johnson story leaked by his agent, Johnson and his agent were looking at 15-18K a week contract.

Ridsdale opening offer on the table was 45k a week. ;D
People who say he shouldn't play for free shouldn't be comparing it to normal people who can't and don't do it. Normal people on anything from £15,000 to the average salary of £31,000 wouldn't of course, but he was earning £53,000 AN HOUR. Think about that figure, think about how much money he gets for kicking a ball around a bit of grass. Its a totally different, weird, fucked up world of greed these people inhabit.
I know it's crazy, stupid money he is on, but how many people does he employ, directly or even indirectly? Are they all expected to take the same pay cut or even work for nothing just because he would.

No one knows what his out goings are. Obviously will be nowhere near what he earns, unless he runs his affairs the same way as his employers.

Can he not just buy a pub and settle down now?

Running a F&B establishment today is a pure money sink and Im sure he would be advised accordingly
Playing for free wouldn't have made a difference.

You can question why barca felt the need to give him so much money in his last contract though. That was highly negligent of the board
People who say he shouldn't play for free shouldn't be comparing it to normal people who can't and don't do it. Normal people on anything from £15,000 to the average salary of £31,000 wouldn't of course, but he was earning £53,000 AN HOUR. Think about that figure, think about how much money he gets for kicking a ball around a bit of grass. Its a totally different, weird, fucked up world of greed these people inhabit.
It's the sports industry and isn't comparible to any other place of work. If you have a talent for something then you shouldn't do it for free - that goes for all walks of life
 
To think, just a few years ago, they had Messi, Neymar and Suarez up front  ;D
They won the treble as recently as 2015, with ex-player Luis Enrique as manager, and a team of Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Mascherano, Alves, Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Suarez, Neymar and Messi.

If someone had told you back then that 6 years later they'd be 1.3billion in debt, cutting wages, losing Messi, struggling to even register new players until they sell, and that Suarez had just scored his way to the title with Atletico - you'd have said they were mad.

Pandemic or not, the club has been spectacularly mismanaged since the heady heights of that summer, despite the La Liga titles in between.

If only the same fate could one day fall on City and PSG - both of whom would surely have to declare similar debts and be subjected to similar restrictions if their true finances were revealed.
It's the sports industry and isn't comparible to any other place of work. If you have a talent for something then you shouldn't do it for free - that goes for all walks of life

I'm glad your attitude isn't shared by everyone.  If everyone felt the same as you, there would be no charity sector whasoever!




People who say he shouldn't play for free shouldn't be comparing it to normal people who can't and don't do it. Normal people on anything from £15,000 to the average salary of £31,000 wouldn't of course, but he was earning £53,000 AN HOUR. Think about that figure, think about how much money he gets for kicking a ball around a bit of grass. Its a totally different, weird, fucked up world of greed these people inhabit.

I don't agree. He is one of one. He is the best in the world at something that nearly everyone in large parts of the world want to do. He has come through more pressure and hard work and discipline that most of us normal people are able to do. Many have the talent and the application. Every professional footballer is probably within .01% of all those that kick a ball in talent and application levels. Among them, Messi is no.1. But not just among those that are playing right now, also very likely among those that have ever player. At least there is an argument that way. I don't begrudge someone that has put the effort in earning any amount of money. If he can get it, good for him.
People who say he shouldn't play for free shouldn't be comparing it to normal people who can't and don't do it. Normal people on anything from £15,000 to the average salary of £31,000 wouldn't of course, but he was earning £53,000 AN HOUR. Think about that figure, think about how much money he gets for kicking a ball around a bit of grass. Its a totally different, weird, fucked up world of greed these people inhabit.

And he deserves every last penny of it. Pathetic to suggest otherwise.
And he deserves every last penny of it. Pathetic to suggest otherwise.

Deserves £53,000 PER HOUR??????
Yes
And he deserves every last penny of it. Pathetic to suggest otherwise.

In a weird way, one may even say one should feel sorry for Messi.
Money - and especially his and his entourage's collective perception of its value - will be the primary decider for his life action.
Even if his heart says "Barcelona", his mind will overrule and chose "who ever gives me the most money" (PSG or any other humans rights abuser, who cares).

At some point, he may ask himself: Do I own my money, or does my money own me?
Sports is also one of the quickest ways for someone from the working class/the poor to become enormously wealthy. Of course, it takes incredible sacrifice at a time in their lives when almost everyone else around them falters. For that reason alone, I don't begrudge them making any amount of money. The way I see it, why not?!
