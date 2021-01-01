To think, just a few years ago, they had Messi, Neymar and Suarez up front
They won the treble as recently as 2015, with ex-player Luis Enrique as manager, and a team of Ter Stegen, Alba, Pique, Mascherano, Alves, Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Suarez, Neymar and Messi.
If someone had told you back then that 6 years later they'd be 1.3billion in debt, cutting wages, losing Messi, struggling to even register new players until they sell, and that Suarez had just scored his way to the title with Atletico - you'd have said they were mad.
Pandemic or not, the club has been spectacularly mismanaged since the heady heights of that summer, despite the La Liga titles in between.
If only the same fate could one day fall on City and PSG - both of whom would surely have to declare similar debts and be subjected to similar restrictions if their true finances were revealed.