rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7920 on: Today at 09:50:05 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:46:16 am
Didn't Pique already take a paycut when he signed his new contract?

Also they gave him a 4 year deal at 33, during a season where they were losing 400m!? Hahahaha

Isn't that how they do "pay cuts"? Longer contract with same final amount paid.


Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7921 on: Today at 09:53:54 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:50:05 am
Isn't that how they do "pay cuts"? Longer contract with same final amount paid.
Yeah that makes sense. But still just seems like it'd have made more sense to take the hit short term and let him leave sooner so they have room to rebuild. Now they've got him longer taking up wages that they can't use elsewhere. Also wouldn't have signed a bunch of new players that couldn't be registered though so maybe I'm just not thinking like the Barcelona decision makers


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7922 on: Today at 10:01:24 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:53:54 am
Yeah that makes sense. But still just seems like it'd have made more sense to take the hit short term and let him leave sooner so they have room to rebuild. Now they've got him longer taking up wages that they can't use elsewhere. Also wouldn't have signed a bunch of new players that couldn't be registered though so maybe I'm just not thinking like the Barcelona decision makers

Its an absolute mess off a club. Who makes these mental decisions, the members as a whole, or people voted in by the members?


Indomitable_Carp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7923 on: Today at 10:48:55 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:01:24 am
Its an absolute mess off a club. Who makes these mental decisions, the members as a whole, or people voted in by the members?

The members elect the Presidents who make the decisions. Problem here is that Presidents get elected on crowd-pleasing notions (such as keep Messi at all costs) that in turn have helped land them where they are today.

Likewise the last President who landed them in this mess got elected in the aftermath of Neymar going to PSG, with fans demanding that Barcelona should never be a selling club to these oil giants again, with their ridiculous splurge on star players transfers and wages following



johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7924 on: Today at 10:49:17 am
Reep and burn.


HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7925 on: Today at 10:56:54 am
Love seeing these lot struggle. Their motto more than a club is the biggest load of crap ever. Hate how they go about tapping players in the media. Hope they end up being irrelevant again  :wave


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7926 on: Today at 11:29:32 am


idontknow

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7927 on: Today at 11:55:52 am

It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7928 on: Today at 11:58:35 am


My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7929 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:58:35 am
Grown man in need of reassessing his life priorities.

True. Those shorts are embarrassing.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7930 on: Today at 12:00:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:29:32 am
Watch this  ;D

https://twitter.com/TotalLeoMessi/status/1423363952977788928

Fucking hell, its a fucking footballer leaving a club, it's not yer Ma dying you soft twat :wanker


rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7931 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:48:55 am
The members elect the Presidents who make the decisions. Problem here is that Presidents get elected on crowd-pleasing notions (such as keep Messi at all costs) that in turn have helped land them where they are today.
If only we could identify. *cough Boris, Brexit, saving £350m a week for the NHS*


My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7932 on: Today at 12:09:17 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:01:16 pm
If only we could identify. *cough Boris, Brexit, saving £350m a week for the NHS*

Why I'm not a fan of fan ownership.


rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7933 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:09:17 pm
Why I'm not a fan of fan ownership.
Imagine RAWK ownership. Fordy would employ extreme lobbying tactics and probably sexual favours to bring back Charlie Adam as Liverpools captain, rolling around the centre circle like a gargantuan jacket potato.


My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Komic

  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7934 on: Today at 12:45:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:50:05 am
Isn't that how they do "pay cuts"? Longer contract with same final amount paid.

They tried to pay Messi's two year contract over five years. Just short term thinking, desperately trying to keep their head above water.


johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7935 on: Today at 12:55:39 pm


FowlerLegend

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7936 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm
Hasn't Laporta said that they now think they can register their new signings?  I thought they needed to sell a load more players or was that just to register Messi?

I wonder if Messi will announce his move to PSG at this press conference tomorrow.


Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7937 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7938 on: Today at 07:11:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm
Well that was brilliant.

I'm off to learn Spanish so I can enjoy it some more.

I found this on YouTube.  The one with the fake subtitles was better, but I can't remember where it was posted. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HCVYolhSPBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HCVYolhSPBY</a>

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

dutchkop

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7939 on: Today at 10:26:22 pm
Apparently PSG have hired the Eiffel Tower for Tuesday  supposedly to announce Messi - Dutch football pundits.


They did this for Neymar announcement as well.  https://www.soccerladuma.co.za/fan-park/update/eiffel-tower-welcomes-neymar/311129

