Its an absolute mess off a club. Who makes these mental decisions, the members as a whole, or people voted in by the members?



The members elect the Presidents who make the decisions. Problem here is that Presidents get elected on crowd-pleasing notions (such as keep Messi at all costs) that in turn have helped land them where they are today.Likewise the last President who landed them in this mess got elected in the aftermath of Neymar going to PSG, with fans demanding that Barcelona should never be a selling club to these oil giants again, with their ridiculous splurge on star players transfers and wages following