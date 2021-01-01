They're proper fucked
Look at their Squad:
Age is also a massive factor:
34 - Pique - unbelievably he's got a contract until 2024 - he will be 37...
33 - Busquets - has a contract until he is 35...
33 - Agüero - has a contract until he is 35...
32 - Neto - has a contract until he is 34...
32 - Alba - has a contract until he is 35...
31 - Pjanić - has a contract until he is 34...
30 - Antoine Griezmann - has a contract until he is 33...
Madness that these players aged 30 - 34 are on ridiculously long contracts still and will no doubt see them out...
Contracts that are ending soon - This is the biggest issue I feel as the possible future of Barca could be on there way very soon...
Pedri - aged 18 - contract ends 2022
Ansu Fati - aged 18 - contract ends 2022
not as important as these two...
Sergi Roberto - aged 29 - contract ends 2022
Next problem spending over £250m + on two players that replace Neymar - they're injured all the time - they could leave for FREE
Ousmane Dembélé - aged 24 - contract ends 2022 - only made 118 appearances for them...
Philippe Coutinho - aged 29 - contract ends 2023 - only made 90 appearances for them...
Shifting the dead wood that are clearly on huge contracts...
Samuel Umtiti - aged 27 - contract ends 2023 - what is up with this guy every window he's linked away...
Martin Braithwaite - aged 30 - Bizarre signing - was a stop-gap then replaced Suarez
It's similar to what happened to Milan a decade ago in terms of running out of money and an ageing squad, only Milan could actually shift the players. Barca are stuck with players on 'world class wages' who are no longer up to it or haven't performed. Combined with the pandemic hitting which has fucked them as well, as they're one of the highest for matchday revenues. La Liga financial fair play is also strictly enforced. A real perfect storm.
I think Laporte is happy to cut Messi loose but has to spin it onto the league and the previous board. The mess they're in they can't justify Messi's salary for 5 years (as he heads to his late 30's).
They just need to let the contracts wind down and try and build around the likes of De Jong, Pedri and Fati. Losing Pedri and Fati for nothing if they don't renew would be worse than losing Messi.
Maybe hope Coutinho and Griezmann step up without Messi and get a better tactical fit.
This is why Barca are desperate for an ESL. They need the money.