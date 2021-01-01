« previous next »
https://twitter.com/samuelmarsden/status/1423587041732923392

Messi leaving a huge blow commercially as well for them
Holy fucking shit.

I mean, Bartomeu must have been a secret Real fan, surely? There's no way you can run a club that much into the ground just by incompetence.  I could have ran the club for years and only made a loss of 500million, tops  :D

I still laugh at the story of buying Dembele. The Dortmund fellas would have settled for 80m before the meeting, but sensed that Barca were desperate and so they threatened to leave, before Barca came up with a 145m bid.  They must have laughed their cocks off all the way back to Germany.
And as for the Griezmann salary - what other club would pay him even a fraction of his 46million annual salary?  That's £750k per week.  If Barca offered him on loan to us and said we would only need to cover 20% of his salary we'd probably wouldn't be able to afford it.
They're proper fucked

Look at their Squad:

Age is also a massive factor:

34 - Pique - unbelievably he's got a contract until 2024 - he will be 37...

33 - Busquets - has a contract until he is 35...

33 - Agüero - has a contract until he is 35...

32 - Neto - has a contract until he is 34...

32 - Alba - has a contract until he is 35...

31 - Pjanić - has a contract until he is 34...

30 - Antoine Griezmann - has a contract until he is 33...

Madness that these players aged 30 - 34 are on ridiculously long contracts still and will no doubt see them out...


Contracts that are ending soon - This is the biggest issue I feel as the possible future of Barca could be on there way very soon...

Pedri - aged 18 - contract ends 2022

Ansu Fati - aged 18 - contract ends 2022

not as important as these two...

Sergi Roberto - aged 29 - contract ends 2022


Next problem spending over £250m + on two players that replace Neymar - they're injured all the time - they could leave for FREE

Ousmane Dembélé - aged 24 - contract ends 2022 - only made 118 appearances for them...

Philippe Coutinho - aged 29 - contract ends 2023 - only made 90 appearances for them...



Shifting the dead wood that are clearly on huge contracts...

Samuel Umtiti - aged 27 - contract ends 2023 - what is up with this guy every window he's linked away...

Martin Braithwaite - aged 30 - Bizarre signing - was a stop-gap then replaced Suarez




How much worse does it have to get before they just liquidate and come back in the Segunda B as AFC Barcelona? Start with a clean slate and they'd stroll back to La Liga in a couple of years.
I doubt theyd stomach bankruptcy out of shame and ego. Even Ridsdale-era Leeds werent so financially irresponsible and they spent what 15 years, out of the top flight.
More fool him then and you for taking the bait.
Lets be honest, every other elite club that isnt financially in the shit, will be looking to offer the likes of De Jong and Pedri a career escape route. Loyalty only goes so far and when the ship is sinking
Hes called dutchkop and so obviously hed like us to sign De Jong.

Not sure why you got involved but no problem.
They're proper fucked

Look at their Squad:

Age is also a massive factor:

34 - Pique - unbelievably he's got a contract until 2024 - he will be 37...

33 - Busquets - has a contract until he is 35...

33 - Agüero - has a contract until he is 35...

32 - Neto - has a contract until he is 34...

32 - Alba - has a contract until he is 35...

31 - Pjanić - has a contract until he is 34...

30 - Antoine Griezmann - has a contract until he is 33...

Madness that these players aged 30 - 34 are on ridiculously long contracts still and will no doubt see them out...


Contracts that are ending soon - This is the biggest issue I feel as the possible future of Barca could be on there way very soon...

Pedri - aged 18 - contract ends 2022

Ansu Fati - aged 18 - contract ends 2022

not as important as these two...

Sergi Roberto - aged 29 - contract ends 2022


Next problem spending over £250m + on two players that replace Neymar - they're injured all the time - they could leave for FREE

Ousmane Dembélé - aged 24 - contract ends 2022 - only made 118 appearances for them...

Philippe Coutinho - aged 29 - contract ends 2023 - only made 90 appearances for them...



Shifting the dead wood that are clearly on huge contracts...

Samuel Umtiti - aged 27 - contract ends 2023 - what is up with this guy every window he's linked away...

Martin Braithwaite - aged 30 - Bizarre signing - was a stop-gap then replaced Suarez

It's similar to what happened to Milan a decade ago in terms of running out of money and an ageing squad,  only Milan could actually shift the players. Barca are stuck with players on 'world class wages' who are no longer up to it or haven't performed. Combined with the pandemic hitting which has fucked them as well, as they're one of the highest for matchday revenues. La Liga financial fair play is also strictly enforced. A real perfect storm.

I think Laporte is happy to cut Messi loose but has to spin it onto the league and the previous board. The mess they're in they can't justify Messi's salary for 5 years (as he heads to his late 30's).

They just need to let the contracts wind down and try and build around the likes of De Jong, Pedri and Fati.  Losing Pedri and Fati for nothing if they don't renew would be worse than losing Messi.

Maybe hope Coutinho and Griezmann step up without Messi and get a better tactical fit.

This is why Barca are desperate for an ESL. They need the money.
Don't get me wrong ... there was a time when I enjoyed Barcelona and being able to watch one of the best teams the game's ever seen and I'll always respect those two final wins over the Mancs.  But the way they bullied their way around in the 00s and 10s getting whatever player they fucking wanted really pissed me off (Suarez and Coutinho especially) and I'm grinning smugly today at their downfall.  I even hope it goes further and they fall through the divisions. 

They should sit back and take their medicine now and learn from their mistakes but you just know they'll be back to their bullying best once they've sorted this mess out.  You only have to read between the lines of some of Laport's comments to see their arrogance and entitlement seeping through.  I mean "We knew about FFP but we thought we'd get more flexibility" and "The other teams in the league expect us to abide by the rules"  WTF is that shit all about?
