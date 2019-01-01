I think a few accepted small wage reduction 10-20% ... but at the same time how can you keep on increasing all your players salaries by so much and not realise that at some time it will implode. Total mismanagement at the top - 1,3Bn in debt



You get in this situation when you have presidents who only preside over a club for a relatively small amount of time and to be elected need to play to a fanbase that probably wants to hear about new signings rather cutting their cloth accordingly with regards to wages and transfer fee.I'm pretty sure Barcelona presidents have been very aware of Messi's ability, popularity and sway with Barcelona's support. Keeping him and keeping him happy was probably imperative to any president's popularity and ability to retain power. As such, they just kept on meeting his increasing wage demands. That had knock-on effects for their entire wage bill.On top of that I think you've had the spectre of Messi coming to the latter stages of his career and Barcelona as a club and a supporter base wanting to make sure they take advantage of those limited seasons to try and win the CL again. They've overreached in the transfer market and skewed their wage bill at the same time. There's an equal part vanity and appeasing the socios in their decisions also. Something that was heightened when Neymar left them for PSG.It's a stark lesson to any football club about how poor short term decisions can have long term consequences. Particularly one where the fans have a huge say in who ends up running the club. Fans don't really care about the financial impacts they just want the best chance of winning. Until it smacks them in the face that their club is in financial difficulties and that it has significant long term effect. That's the same for every club. We had it under H&G, though completely different circumstances, Barcelona have it now. My personal opinion is that their operating model, whilst great in principle, affords the fans too much say and that's in part what has driven them to this juncture.