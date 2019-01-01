« previous next »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:25:30 am
What a laughable take this is.

You'd genuinely expect the best player in the world (and best ever) to end his career playing for free whilst the other 'top players' are earning millions every month?
Exactly, as if most other top players will struggle to make living and starve if they didn't take salary. Then all footballers in the world should stop getting money as they are set for life financially.

Club makes mind boggling decisions like not building well around Messi in his peak, not getting competent managers, pointless transfers of Griezmann Coutinho Dembele etc and people keep asking the best player in the history of the game to play for free while all other players get paid millions.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:33:48 am
He was on £1.2m a week?

It was alleged by L'Equipe that his full salary was actually £2.1 million p/w
Forbes..

Messi's leaked contract showed he was able to earn up to $165 million annually in salary and incentives'

Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:31:51 am
Behave..it's all around Leo wanted to stay, Barca are fucked, would I be arsed about a salary if I was him?
I wouldn't be arsed what others are on if I had 500m or whatever banked.
Barca have fucked themselves, Leo in all honesty doesn't give a fuck as much as people think.
I'm quite happy to see them fuckers implode.

I imagine you probably would yeah. You can either play football for Barcelona for free ( ::)) or you can go and live in Paris for 3 years and get paid probably north of £100 million for the privilege.

You're not going to do a job for free that literally every other top player gets paid millions to do, its a ridiculous shout. Its all on Barca.
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:29:16 am
Pique. I think Alba and Busquets did as well.

I think a few accepted small wage reduction 10-20% ... but at the same time how can you keep on increasing all your players salaries by so much and not realise that at some time it will  implode. Total mismanagement at the top - 1,3Bn in debt

Interesting read on FT  How FC Barcelona blew a fortune  and got worse
The inside story of why the worlds best and richest football club lost the battle for talent
https://www.ft.com/content/c2c8565a-e282-481c-8897-0530b0c81bce
Barcelona are fucking stupid.  I mean, what was Dembele on at BVB, Coutinho at LFC? Coutinho can't have been on more than 120k a week with us and they've given him 400k. He would've taken 200k. Dembele would've gone for 50k more. Utterly stupid!
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:43:01 am
Interesting read on FT  How FC Barcelona blew a fortune  and got worse
The inside story of why the worlds best and richest football club lost the battle for talent
https://www.ft.com/content/c2c8565a-e282-481c-8897-0530b0c81bce

Paywalled
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:40:25 am
I imagine you probably would yeah. You can either play football for Barcelona for free ( ::)) or you can go and live in Paris for 3 years and get paid probably north of £100 million for the privilege.

You're not going to do a job for free that literally every other top player gets paid millions to do, its a ridiculous shout. Its all on Barca.

Not everyone else's cup of tea, but it's the cup I'd be drinking.
Some greedy bastards just can't have enough money.  ::)

Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:35:03 am
Exactly, as if most other top players will struggle to make living and starve if they didn't take salary. Then all footballers in the world should stop getting money as they are set for life financially.

Club makes mind boggling decisions like not building well around Messi in his peak, not getting competent managers, pointless transfers of Griezmann Coutinho Dembele etc and people keep asking the best player in the history of the game to play for free while all other players get paid millions.

their response to Neymar leaving was a bit like we did with Andy Carroll  (panic buy) - but we did get lucky with Luis Suarez
Same for Virgil van Dijk and Allisson Becker signed at same time we sold Coutinho.

So planing and not being emotional but going for a balanced squad and addressing the issues more important  than emotions.

 
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:45:25 am
Not everyone else's cup of tea, but it's the cup I'd be drinking.
Some greedy bastards just can't have enough money.  ::)
It's a stupid take and he couldn't stay even if he wanted to play for free. Barca messed everything up. Messi was willing to help and agreed a new deal but Barca couldn't work out a way to do it.

The club is in an absolute state and has ruined the end of his career.
Sounds like they are in an even worse position than previously thought, which is saying something
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:45:25 am
Not everyone else's cup of tea, but it's the cup I'd be drinking.

Some greedy bastards just can't have enough money.  ::)

Easy to say when you're not in that position though. If you've spent 15 years being worshipped as a god and being paid accordingly, you're hardly suddenly going to lose any ego you've developed to help out because your club has completely fucked up. All the while, no-one else is doing the same and other clubs are offering you megabucks. He could be the nicest, most generous footballer around but even then I'm not sure he'd stomach playing for free whilst Griezmann is getting paid practically half a million a game to be about a tenth as good.
I know it's crazy, stupid money he is on, but how many people does he employ, directly or even indirectly? Are they all expected to take the same pay cut or even work for nothing just because he would.

No one knows what his out goings are. Obviously will be nowhere near what he earns, unless he runs his affairs the same way as his employers.

Can he not just buy a pub and settle down now?
Without Messis salary Barca have gone from their wages being 110% of total revenue to 95%, considering 60% is considered the norm they still have a few years of sorting this mess out to come

Think we should help out by taking Pedri off them
Laporta mentioning the "inheritances" they have and previous investments and needing to rationalise the salaries.
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:45:17 am
Paywalled

I got a free look - Dutch VPN ;-)  -  I will copy a few key pieces.. Copyright

Simon Kuper  FT  also wrote a book .

"   When I began writing a book about FC Barcelona in 2019, I thought I would be explaining the clubs rise to greatness, and I have. But I have also ended up charting its decline and fall.

Before the pandemic, Barcelona became the first club in any sport ever to surpass $1bn in annual revenues. Now its gross debt is about $1.4bn, much of it short-term.

Spains La Liga has blocked it from spending any more money it doesnt have. Barça has faced obstacles to giving a new contract to the worlds best and ­highest-paid footballer, Lionel Messi, even though he has reportedly agreed to cut his pay by half. The club has put most of its other players in an everything-must-go sale, with few takers so far."


....
" Barças process for buying players is unusually messy. Rival currents inside the club each push for different signings, often without bothering to inform the head coach. Candidates for the Barça presidency campaign on promises of the stars they will buy if elected. The sporting director of the moment will have his own views, as will Messi.

The man overseeing Barcelonas disastrous transfer policy between 2014 and 2020 was Josep Maria Bartomeu. An amiable chap, he runs a family company that makes the jet bridges that take passengers from plane to terminal. In January 2014, he went from obscure Barça vice-president to accidental president when the incumbent, Sandro Rosell, stepped down. Bartomeu was considered a mere caretaker. However, in July 2015, a month after the win in Berlin, grateful club members gave him a landslide victory in Barças presidential elections.

The problem was that he knew little about either football or the football business. His sporting director, the legendary Spanish goalkeeper Andoni Zubi Zubizarreta, had signed players like Neymar and Luis Suárez, who gelled with Messi into the MSN attack, the best in football. But Bartomeu soon sacked Zubi. In all, the president had five sporting directors in six years. "

......

started earlier with Neymar sale 200M sale (but it also means you do not have 200M in your pocket to spend on replacement, agent fees, loyalty payments to player, transfer payments  over a few years

 They had scouting but did not react in time to Mbappe nor rated Haland etc.

Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 10:44:20 am
Barcelona are fucking stupid.  I mean, what was Dembele on at BVB, Coutinho at LFC? Coutinho can't have been on more than 120k a week with us and they've given him 400k. He would've taken 200k. Dembele would've gone for 50k more. Utterly stupid!

Yeah I saw some of their fans complaining yesterday Sergi Roberto is on 200k a week, the bloke has never been anything other than a reasonable utility player, how the fuck is he on them sort of numbers?! Some big clubs just seem to give out daft wages because they're a big club and have (or had in this case) the money, really odd.
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:54:01 am
Laporta mentioning the "inheritances" they have and previous investments and needing to rationalise the salaries.

"disgraceful inheritances we received" - clearly putting the blame on the previous administration(s).  Talking about debt restructuring now.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:49:59 am
Easy to say when you're not in that position though. If you've spent 15 years being worshipped as a god and being paid accordingly, you're hardly suddenly going to lose any ego you've developed to help out because your club has completely fucked up. All the while, no-one else is doing the same and other clubs are offering you megabucks. He could be the nicest, most generous footballer around but even then I'm not sure he'd stomach playing for free whilst Griezmann is getting paid practically half a million a game to be about a tenth as good.

You're right he wouldn't stomach it, his departure proves that.
I understand why others will think it's daft, I'm not motivated by money..never have been. I've worked at places where I have done more than others on less pay..I was paid what I was happy with & went home without begrudging others.
If I was at a company who had made me financially secure for my lifetime & they were suddenly going thro difficulties then I'd without question take the same decision.
Not everyone's cup of tea..i get that.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:43:01 am
I think a few accepted small wage reduction 10-20% ... but at the same time how can you keep on increasing all your players salaries by so much and not realise that at some time it will  implode. Total mismanagement at the top - 1,3Bn in debt

You get in this situation when you have presidents who only preside over a club for a relatively small amount of time and to be elected need to play to a fanbase that probably wants to hear about new signings rather cutting their cloth accordingly with regards to wages and transfer fee.

I'm pretty sure Barcelona presidents have been very aware of Messi's ability, popularity and sway with Barcelona's support. Keeping him and keeping him happy was probably imperative to any president's popularity and ability to retain power. As such, they just kept on meeting his increasing wage demands. That had knock-on effects for their entire wage bill.

On top of that I think you've had the spectre of Messi coming to the latter stages of his career and Barcelona as a club and a supporter base wanting to make sure they take advantage of those limited seasons to try and win the CL again. They've overreached in the transfer market and skewed their wage bill at the same time. There's an equal part vanity and appeasing the socios in their decisions also. Something that was heightened when Neymar left them for PSG.

It's a stark lesson to any football club about how poor short term decisions can have long term consequences. Particularly one where the fans have a huge say in who ends up running the club. Fans don't really care about the financial impacts they just want the best chance of winning. Until it smacks them in the face that their club is in financial difficulties and that it has significant long term effect. That's the same for every club. We had it under H&G, though completely different circumstances, Barcelona have it now. My personal opinion is that their operating model, whilst great in principle, affords the fans too much say and that's in part what has driven them to this juncture.
Its clear they should have sold Messi last summer to buy some breathing room, now they are having to kitchen sink everything to squeeze by

The culture at the club is the biggest problem that needs to change. They rose to the top and seem to have lost all sense of value, whilst everyone who wanted to become president seemed to have to have grand plans to get all kinds of players in. Think the members need to have a look at themselves too in getting caught up in all this- living within your means is what every club should be doing
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:18:12 am
The statement Barca released is a political one aimed at absolving both Barcelona and Messi of any blame for him leaving, and putting the blame squarely on La Liga's shoulders. The club and Messi knew that both would get blamed by the fans for him leaving, but this gives them the perfect chance to say "look, we both agreed a deal and wanted it to happen but La Liga's financial boundaries stopped it happening".

I am not sure that 5 year deal on 50% wages was ever likely to happen to be honest if you think about it, just made no sense to pay someone that much money when they werent on the pitch. All seems to have been a smokescreen used to deflect blame on the league in my opinion. 

Very plausible.

In this triangle: Messi, Barcelona and La Liga, its difficult to decipher who is playing who...
Quote
Barcelona expecting losses of 487 million for last season. Incredible

https://twitter.com/samuelmarsden/status/1423587041732923392

Messi leaving a huge blow commercially as well for them
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:00:23 am
You're right he wouldn't stomach it, his departure proves that.
I understand why others will think it's daft, I'm not motivated by money..never have been. I've worked at places where I have done more than others on less pay..I was paid what I was happy with & went home without begrudging others.
If I was at a company who had made me financially secure for my lifetime & they were suddenly going thro difficulties then I'd without question take the same decision.
Not everyone's cup of tea..i get that.

All incredibly noble of you. But you're not the best footballer that has ever lived, so literally everything you wrote there is completely redundant :)
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:13:00 am
https://twitter.com/samuelmarsden/status/1423587041732923392

Messi leaving a huge blow commercially as well for them

Going to be very tough with sponsors for them with Messi gone.
The waves from Spain crash mainly on the (European) game.
