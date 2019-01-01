Paywalled
I got a free look - Dutch VPN ;-) - I will copy a few key pieces.. Copyright
Simon Kuper FT also wrote a book .
" When I began writing a book about FC Barcelona in 2019, I thought I would be explaining the clubs rise to greatness, and I have. But I have also ended up charting its decline and fall.Before the pandemic, Barcelona became the first club in any sport ever to surpass $1bn in annual revenues. Now its gross debt is about $1.4bn, much of it short-term.
Spains La Liga has blocked it from spending any more money it doesnt have. Barça has faced obstacles to giving a new contract to the worlds best and highest-paid footballer, Lionel Messi, even though he has reportedly agreed to cut his pay by half. The club has put most of its other players in an everything-must-go sale, with few takers so far."
....
" Barças process for buying players is unusually messy. Rival currents inside the club each push for different signings, often without bothering to inform the head coach. Candidates for the Barça presidency campaign on promises of the stars they will buy if elected. The sporting director of the moment will have his own views, as will M
essi.
The man overseeing Barcelonas disastrous transfer policy between 2014 and 2020 was Josep Maria Bartomeu. An amiable chap, he runs a family company that makes the jet bridges that take passengers from plane to terminal. In January 2014, he went from obscure Barça vice-president to accidental president when the incumbent, Sandro Rosell, stepped down. Bartomeu was considered a mere caretaker. However, in July 2015, a month after the win in Berlin, grateful club members gave him a landslide victory in Barças presidential elections.
The problem was that he knew little about either football or the football business. His sporting director, the legendary Spanish goalkeeper Andoni Zubi Zubizarreta, had signed players like Neymar and Luis Suárez, who gelled with Messi into the MSN attack, the best in football. But Bartomeu soon sacked Zubi. In all, the president had five sporting directors in six years. "
......
started earlier with Neymar sale 200M sale (but it also means you do not have 200M in your pocket to spend on replacement, agent fees, loyalty payments to player, transfer payments over a few years
They had scouting but did not react in time to Mbappe nor rated Haland etc.