I personally think this is a power play by Barcelona.





They know Messi can't go anywhere else at the same wages and the little stinker isn't beeing reasonable in agreeing to lower his wages , so they are taking a free shot off the shoulders of La Liga.



Now, when Messi is offered maybe 50-75% of his Barcelona wage by PSG, he may instead settle to stay at Barcelona after all.

Again.



The statement Barca released is a political one aimed at absolving both Barcelona and Messi of any blame for him leaving, and putting the blame squarely on La Liga's shoulders. The club and Messi knew that both would get blamed by the fans for him leaving, but this gives them the perfect chance to say "look, we both agreed a deal and wanted it to happen but La Liga's financial boundaries stopped it happening".I am not sure that 5 year deal on 50% wages was ever likely to happen to be honest if you think about it, just made no sense to pay someone that much money when they werent on the pitch. All seems to have been a smokescreen used to deflect blame on the league in my opinion.