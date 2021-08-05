172m that's the wage reduction needed before they can even register any new players.
There total wage bill can 'only' be about 200M euros based on the restrictions. That's a upper mid-table Premier League side type wage bill.
If La Liga hold them to this then there's going to be good players being cut loose on a free or being paid to rip up their contracts before the end of August.
The players will profit in that they'll essentially become Bosman type signings and ask for a significant sign-on bonus.
Barcelona will suffer massively and will need a bit of rebuilding. It's why I think they'll be loathe to lose the likes of Pedri, De Jong etc..