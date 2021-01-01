If not Pedri we should attempt a bid for Ansu Fati. That lad has an awful lot of potential.
Nah, not that good yet.
10pm on transfer window day I'd be calling and offering £10m for De Jong.In all seriousness they're going to probably agree to some ridiculous deals as the alternative is having Messi eventually have to sign elsewhere.
Didnt Neymar himself pay it and reimbursed by PSG? Different circumstances though as he was desperate to leave, whereas Pedri clearly isnt, but might be tempted.
Not sure how you can say not really? Dembele was a player who had they done their homework and personality test on, should never have been signed. Muscle made of Rice Krispies and a terrible unprofessional attitude in general. The wannabe Uruguayan signing turned out shit also, after being publicly rejected (La Decision ) and then tapping him up over the whole release clause expiry shenanigans.I think wastefully splurged is spot on myself but then I would say that
