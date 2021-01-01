« previous next »
If not Pedri we should attempt a bid for Ansu Fati. That lad has an awful lot of potential.
If not Pedri we should attempt a bid for Ansu Fati. That lad has an awful lot of potential.

Watching him gives Samie a fatty...
Nah, not that good yet.  :P
Nah, not that good yet.  :P

Sort of semi-competent?

 :D
10pm on transfer window day I'd be calling and offering £10m for De Jong.

In all seriousness they're going to probably agree to some ridiculous deals as the alternative is having Messi eventually have to sign elsewhere.
10pm on transfer window day I'd be calling and offering £10m for De Jong.

In all seriousness they're going to probably agree to some ridiculous deals as the alternative is having Messi eventually have to sign elsewhere.

Pedri is probably a better fit for us.  Maybe we can get a 2 for 1 deal. 
Didnt Neymar himself pay it and reimbursed by PSG? Different circumstances though as he was desperate to leave, whereas Pedri clearly isnt, but might be tempted.

Yeah, £40 million a year Qatar WC ambassador role paid for that
Not sure how you can say not really?

Dembele was a player who had they done their homework and personality test on, should never have been signed. Muscle made of Rice Krispies and a terrible unprofessional attitude in general. The wannabe Uruguayan signing turned out shit also, after being publicly rejected (La Decision ::) ) and then tapping him up over the whole release clause expiry shenanigans.

I think wastefully splurged is spot on myself but then I would say that :)

I mean that the utter failure of those buys can't be blamed on Messi who has continually carried their attack since Neymar left and last season without Suarez.

If those signings had paid off - which they should have for what they paid - they'd still be among the best teams in Europe rather than a laughing stock and cutting Messi loose would be less of an issue.
If not Pedri we should attempt a bid for Ansu Fati. That lad has an awful lot of potential.
They've both been christened as the future of Barca by Barca fans, media and even directives. They'll never sell him.
