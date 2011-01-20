so he's taking 50% pay cut on a 5 year deal. They've basically giving him the long contract to make him accept the pay cut. Wonder how effective he would be in 4/5 years. Wonder how he would play further back, in the Copa America Final it looked like he was playing deeper and letting Di Maria play further forward and carry the ball (probably due to the hamstring injury). He actually made the most pressures out of any player as well as a couple of tackles as well as being the top passer in the Argentina side.