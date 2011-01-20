« previous next »
« Reply #7560 on: July 14, 2021, 04:39:38 pm »
Quote from: scatman on July 13, 2021, 11:31:33 am
The Lautauro thing doesn't seem to be true, I mean he's not demanded that Scaloni drop Lautauro and play his bestie Aguero at the Copas?

Lionel Scaloni is the Argentina manager? Man, I'm getting old
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

« Reply #7561 on: July 14, 2021, 05:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 14, 2021, 03:30:34 pm
I'm getting Bobby Bonilla vibes from this contract...

That reminds me of this  ;D

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozzie_and_Daniel_Silna
« Reply #7562 on: July 14, 2021, 06:24:28 pm »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #7563 on: July 14, 2021, 06:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on July 14, 2021, 04:02:46 pm
Just googled that . Mental  :o

sure is! Thats my hapless baseball team.

Mets actually celebrated Bobby Bonilla day on July 1st, using it as a promotion with Bobby Bonilla himself, not sure how I felt about that  ;D

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1410569270333952000?s=20
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

« Reply #7564 on: July 14, 2021, 06:52:09 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on July 14, 2021, 01:41:51 pm
They've won the league 10 times with him in the squad which definitely helped close the gap. CL isn't the be-all end-all for Barca.

Might be for Messi though.
« Reply #7565 on: July 14, 2021, 06:54:10 pm »
A 39 year old winger on £60m a year will be a laugh.
« Reply #7566 on: July 14, 2021, 07:27:15 pm »

'Barcelona paid Atlético Madrid 15m on top of an initial fee of 120m so that they wouldn't publish emails to FIFA showing that they were negotiating with Antoine Griezmann prior to his release clause dropping to 120m.

Now, they're looking to swap Griezmann for Saúl & 15m.'

^ https://twitter.com/ZachLowy/status/1415369102626017283
« Reply #7567 on: July 14, 2021, 07:49:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July 14, 2021, 07:27:15 pm
'Barcelona paid Atlético Madrid 15m on top of an initial fee of 120m so that they wouldn't publish emails to FIFA showing that they were negotiating with Antoine Griezmann prior to his release clause dropping to 120m.

Now, they're looking to swap Griezmann for Saúl & 15m.'

^ https://twitter.com/ZachLowy/status/1415369102626017283

Will Griezmann make the move to Atletico? Will they make a(nother) video about La (Autre) Decision?
« Reply #7568 on: July 14, 2021, 10:43:03 pm »
so he's taking 50% pay cut on a 5 year deal. They've basically giving him the long contract to make him accept the pay cut. Wonder how effective he would be in 4/5 years. Wonder how he would play further back, in the Copa America Final it looked like he was playing deeper and letting Di Maria play further forward and carry the ball (probably due to the hamstring injury). He actually made the most pressures out of any player as well as a couple of tackles as well as being the top passer in the Argentina side.
« Reply #7569 on: July 14, 2021, 10:51:57 pm »
Quote from: scatman on July 14, 2021, 10:43:03 pm
so he's taking 50% pay cut on a 5 year deal. They've basically giving him the long contract to make him accept the pay cut. Wonder how effective he would be in 4/5 years.
This new contract will have a ton of explicit clauses. No way hes still playing for Barcelona by then, will want out to the MLS within 2 years Id have thought.
« Reply #7570 on: July 14, 2021, 10:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July 14, 2021, 07:49:21 pm
Will Griezmann make the move to Atletico? Will they make a(nother) video about La (Autre) Decision?
The phrase laughing stock springs to mind. Hes basically going back to Atletico with his tail between his legs. Genuinely surprised theyre actually taking him back after all that shite, but I guess its too good a deal to turn down.
« Reply #7571 on: July 14, 2021, 11:05:22 pm »
Why are Atletico swapping a midfielder about to enter his peak years, for a striker who has been massively underwhelming and over 30?, it beggars belief, as Atletico are usually so savvy in the transfer market.
« Reply #7572 on: July 14, 2021, 11:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 14, 2021, 11:05:22 pm
Why are Atletico swapping a midfielder about to enter his peak years, for a striker who has been massively underwhelming and over 30?, it beggars belief, as Atletico are usually so savvy in the transfer market.
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.
« Reply #7573 on: July 14, 2021, 11:57:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 14, 2021, 11:14:12 pm
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.

He definitely said that he wanted a change of scenery/move.
« Reply #7574 on: July 15, 2021, 09:09:09 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 14, 2021, 11:14:12 pm
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.
He played 33 times in the league, 6 times in the Champions League and was rested in the cup. He missed 5 league games due to injury, so he played every match in the league that he was available for, it doesnt really sound peripheral. He had an average season but was still important to Atleticos change in style, he just had to subjugate himself for the team.

Its a terrible deal from Atletis position in my opinion, unless they can get Griezmann purring again.
« Reply #7575 on: July 15, 2021, 09:52:12 am »
Atletico have form with taking back ex-players, especially forwards. Torres, Costa and Carrasco have all come back in recent years.
« Reply #7576 on: July 15, 2021, 09:53:11 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 10, 2021, 12:41:25 pm
Because its nothing like what happened to Leeds.

Theyre still solvent.

Are they? We havent seen their 2021 accounts yet. At 30th June 2020, their net equity was 35m compared with 132m a year earlier. It wouldnt be that surprising if they were technically insolvent a year later given cash flow from operating activities was in the red in the previous year to 30 June 2020. Given theyre also restructuring their finances, asking Messi to take a pay cut, and looking to get other high earners off their books, they probably are insolvent.
« Reply #7577 on: July 15, 2021, 10:17:08 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 14, 2021, 11:14:12 pm
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.

I don't think Liverpool were in for Saul personally. But if they were surely a stint with Klopp, playing with Thiago and Fabinho would have been the choice over the ludicrous "Mess es Un Club" at Barca right now.
« Reply #7578 on: July 15, 2021, 03:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2021, 09:09:09 am
He played 33 times in the league, 6 times in the Champions League and was rested in the cup. He missed 5 league games due to injury, so he played every match in the league that he was available for, it doesnt really sound peripheral. He had an average season but was still important to Atleticos change in style, he just had to subjugate himself for the team.
I did actually say peripheral in the context of of them winning La Liga. He really wasnt instrumental and had a very poor season.
« Reply #7579 on: July 15, 2021, 04:02:23 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 15, 2021, 03:55:56 pm
I did actually say peripheral in the context of of them winning La Liga. He really wasnt instrumental and had a very poor season.
I get where you're coming from, he had a poor season by his standards (an average campaign for most others) but I just don't gel with the idea that anyone can be a passenger on the periphery of a team when they've got 30+ starts in a league where they've had to overhaul an admittedly weakened Real Madrid and Barcelona. I get what you're saying though.

« Reply #7580 on: July 15, 2021, 07:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2021, 04:02:23 pm
I get where you're coming from, he had a poor season by his standards (an average campaign for most others) but I just don't gel with the idea that anyone can be a passenger on the periphery of a team when they've got 30+ starts in a league where they've had to overhaul an admittedly weakened Real Madrid and Barcelona. I get what you're saying though.



So you agree, but disagree?  :D
« Reply #7581 on: July 15, 2021, 07:49:32 pm »
Any chance Barca need Saul to replace Pedri coming to us?  :lickin

Didn't think so...
« Reply #7582 on: July 15, 2021, 10:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on July 15, 2021, 07:49:32 pm
Any chance Barca need Saul to replace Pedri coming to us?  :lickin

Didn't think so...
I agree with your hidden message!
It's probably more a case of "Leo, will you sign a contract for reduced wages if we give you a midfield of Frenkie, Saul and Pedri?" and he couldn't sign quickly enough.
« Reply #7583 on: July 15, 2021, 11:05:39 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on July 15, 2021, 07:10:12 pm
So you agree, but disagree?  :D
I understand, but I disagree  ;)
« Reply #7584 on: Today at 12:34:09 pm »

'Barcelona in desperate push to offload players and keep Lionel Messi':-

Messi is still a free agent and Barça will only be able to announce his deal once the club clear some of their debt

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/barcelona-in-desperate-push-to-offload-players-to-keep-lionel-messi
« Reply #7585 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:34:09 pm
'Barcelona in desperate push to offload players and keep Lionel Messi':-

Messi is still a free agent and Barça will only be able to announce his deal once the club clear some of their debt

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/barcelona-in-desperate-push-to-offload-players-to-keep-lionel-messi
May as well rebrand the entire shitshow of a club to FC Messi.

Sums up exactly why theyre in the shit theyre in.
« Reply #7586 on: Today at 12:39:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:36:36 pm
May as well rebrand the entire shitshow of a club to FC Messi.

Sums up exactly why theyre in the shit theyre in.

The money and wages paid for Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele to flop hard has fucked them far more and they've got no value to sell.

Messi has still been the best player in La Liga every year.
« Reply #7587 on: Today at 12:57:57 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:36:36 pm
May as well rebrand the entire shitshow of a club to FC Messi.

Sums up exactly why theyre in the shit theyre in.

On the plus side though, it's really funny :D
« Reply #7588 on: Today at 01:02:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:34:09 pm
'Barcelona in desperate push to offload players and keep Lionel Messi':-

Messi is still a free agent and Barça will only be able to announce his deal once the club clear some of their debt

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/barcelona-in-desperate-push-to-offload-players-to-keep-lionel-messi

The perfect time to trigger Pedri's £70 million release clause ...
« Reply #7589 on: Today at 01:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:39:39 pm
The money and wages paid for Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele to flop hard has fucked them far more and they've got no value to sell.

Messi has still been the best player in La Liga every year.
Yes but all those players have been wastefully splurged on with a view to feeding the Messi beast on the pitch. Ironically, by far the most successful was one of ours and they unceremoniously kicked him out the back door last summer.
« Reply #7590 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:57:57 pm
On the plus side though, it's really funny :D
Massively funny but Id still like to see them suffer a decade of dark ages at least, for the arrogant self-righteous hypocrites they are.
« Reply #7591 on: Today at 01:52:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:02:09 pm
The perfect time to trigger Pedri's £70 million release clause ...
Too busy with Mbappe first up.

Is that release clause cast iron though? Laporte will go to an Albanian loan shark before sanctioning a sale, hes their next Messi/hope for the future.
« Reply #7592 on: Today at 01:57:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:52:08 pm
Too busy with Mbappe first up.

Is that release clause cast iron though? Laporte will go to an Albanian loan shark before sanctioning a sale, hes their next Messi/hope for the future.

I think that you deposit the money for the release clause with La Liga, and they cancel the player's contract. At least it used to be that way ...
« Reply #7593 on: Today at 01:58:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:57:01 pm
I think that you deposit the money for the release clause with La Liga, and they cancel the player's contract. At least it used to be that way ...
That was for Spanish teams only though IIRC, these release clauses didnt apply to foreign clubs.
« Reply #7594 on: Today at 02:02:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:58:01 pm
That was for Spanish teams only though IIRC, these release clauses didnt apply to foreign clubs.

Well, PSG did it for Neymar ...
« Reply #7595 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:02:03 pm
Well, PSG did it for Neymar ...
Didnt Neymar himself pay it? Different circumstances though as he was desperate to leave.
