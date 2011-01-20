The Lautauro thing doesn't seem to be true, I mean he's not demanded that Scaloni drop Lautauro and play his bestie Aguero at the Copas?
I'm getting Bobby Bonilla vibes from this contract...
That reminds me of this https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozzie_and_Daniel_Silna
Just googled that . Mental
They've won the league 10 times with him in the squad which definitely helped close the gap. CL isn't the be-all end-all for Barca.
'Barcelona paid Atlético Madrid 15m on top of an initial fee of 120m so that they wouldn't publish emails to FIFA showing that they were negotiating with Antoine Griezmann prior to his release clause dropping to 120m.Now, they're looking to swap Griezmann for Saúl & 15m.'^ https://twitter.com/ZachLowy/status/1415369102626017283
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
so he's taking 50% pay cut on a 5 year deal. They've basically giving him the long contract to make him accept the pay cut. Wonder how effective he would be in 4/5 years.
Will Griezmann make the move to Atletico? Will they make a(nother) video about La (Autre) Decision?
Why are Atletico swapping a midfielder about to enter his peak years, for a striker who has been massively underwhelming and over 30?, it beggars belief, as Atletico are usually so savvy in the transfer market.
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.
Because its nothing like what happened to Leeds. Theyre still solvent.
He played 33 times in the league, 6 times in the Champions League and was rested in the cup. He missed 5 league games due to injury, so he played every match in the league that he was available for, it doesnt really sound peripheral. He had an average season but was still important to Atleticos change in style, he just had to subjugate himself for the team.
I did actually say peripheral in the context of of them winning La Liga. He really wasnt instrumental and had a very poor season.
I get where you're coming from, he had a poor season by his standards (an average campaign for most others) but I just don't gel with the idea that anyone can be a passenger on the periphery of a team when they've got 30+ starts in a league where they've had to overhaul an admittedly weakened Real Madrid and Barcelona. I get what you're saying though.
Any chance Barca need Saul to replace Pedri coming to us? Didn't think so...
So you agree, but disagree?
'Barcelona in desperate push to offload players and keep Lionel Messi':-Messi is still a free agent and Barça will only be able to announce his deal once the club clear some of their debtwww.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/20/barcelona-in-desperate-push-to-offload-players-to-keep-lionel-messi
May as well rebrand the entire shitshow of a club to FC Messi. Sums up exactly why theyre in the shit theyre in.
The money and wages paid for Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele to flop hard has fucked them far more and they've got no value to sell.Messi has still been the best player in La Liga every year.
On the plus side though, it's really funny
The perfect time to trigger Pedri's £70 million release clause ...
Too busy with Mbappe first up.Is that release clause cast iron though? Laporte will go to an Albanian loan shark before sanctioning a sale, hes their next Messi/hope for the future.
I think that you deposit the money for the release clause with La Liga, and they cancel the player's contract. At least it used to be that way ...
That was for Spanish teams only though IIRC, these release clauses didnt apply to foreign clubs.
Well, PSG did it for Neymar ...
