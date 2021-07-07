Curious here, is this your opinion or is there some evidence that this has happened? I've not read or seen anything that indicates this so would be curious to see where this info is coming from, unless it's just your opinion (which is fine, of course).
Alvaro Romeo fielded some questions about his influence during a Totally Football Live session I went to a few years back in Liverpool. He said that part of Messi's contract involves being consulted on incoming transfers - something he surely must have asked for - and that he vetoed moves for Lautaro Martinez and also heavily pushed for Barcelona to bring back in Neymar, even going as far as to suggest future contract negotiations with himself would become that much simpler if Neymar returned.
This kind of influence and interference probably comes from a good place, a place of wanting to help, in his own mind, but it just strikes me as ego and not understanding his place as a player. I don't like hearing stuff like him skipping Guardiola's farewell or his agent coming out last year and saying 'this board leaves or Messi does,' applying pressure on the fans to protest in favour of the outcome he wants, whether that outcome was right or wrong for the club.
He has vocally attacked senior figures within the club - such as Abidal (https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/feb/04/barcelona-meltdown-lionel-messi-eric-abidal
) - for them defending the coach, Valverde at the time, sewing the seeds of dissidence amongst fans and the squad. I've no doubt he means well, but his ego doesn't allow him to see that this sort of interference is not healthy for the club. Quique Setien, when asked about Messi's attitude, said 'I wasn't an easy player to manage either.' This is multiple managers he's had an issue with.
Messi is possibly the greatest player of all time, but I don't see him as the leader he purports himself to be, and there's been enough murmurings and info such as above to form my opinion. It's definitely all been condensed in the last few years - the board have in a way put him in a situation where he's needed to respond, but I can't imagine many players reacting how he has. It's hard because his sense of importance is well earned, but he does seem to be a mega-ego to me.
I am by no means absolving the board or the structure of the club from wrongdoing and plain incompetence - it's a complex structure of misdirection, mistakes and tension that has built up to where they are now, which has made Messi probably feel he needs to act. But I see an ego, one that's level of influence is out of whack with what any player should have with a club of Barca's size. Personally I'd have left as soon as it was leaked the board were spreading negative messages about him through paid social media campaigns, or when it was patently clear this season would be a disaster. But part of me thinks he knows he won't get elsewhere what he has at Barca. It's like one of those basket case relationships where they hate each other but are hanging on to what they once had.