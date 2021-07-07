« previous next »
Tebas is a dog with a bone, Barca will not be getting any form of leniency in regards to this. I can't find quotes in English, but he's basically said that the league will no longer be complicit in allowing clubs to continue to roll the dice, Barca will be forced to make some drastic decisions, or they will give the league a decision to make about the conditions of their participation and ability to add future players.

£200m, after Messi and Griezmann potentially gone. A new world.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 10, 2021, 02:00:30 pm
Did they think Messi was going to be with them forever when negotiating such contracts with the sponsors?

What a fucked up negotiation strategy. Who does that, especially in the world of football?

Because it works, and its made them a lot of money, especially internationally. But what goes up must come down.
The obvious solution here is Messi plays for free for 3 years with an enormous payout at the end when they're in funds. The question on my mind if I was Messi is, would a club who conducts themselves like this, who toss wage cuts on players willy nilly to suit their interior politics, be willing to pay out to a retired player who may well be in the back of peoples minds by then.

Might be very easy for them to cut him a bit short or delay for ages while they "rebuild"
Theyll give him a contract with the majority of his salary deferred to future years. Not sure how that work with La Ligas FFP rules but its likely the only way to get him signed
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:55:48 pm
Can't really pretend to know the background of these but sounds like those soft loans,cheap property deals etc were made before the relations with the government worsened with the Catalan self determination referendum around 2014 or so.
Barca and Real both deal with local governments not the federal one. The local community of Madrid were the ones who purchased the land similar to the Catalan government helping Barca with the deal that Tepid quoted.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
Theyll give him a contract with the majority of his salary deferred to future years. Not sure how that work with La Ligas FFP rules but its likely the only way to get him signed
Thats the talk - a lifetime ambassadorial role that massively underpays him for the latter stages of his playing career against his market value, but massively overpays him the moment hes retired etc. Again, whether thats allowed within La Ligas structures who knows. Messi strikes me also as someone who doesnt want to take the reputation hit of not being widely known as the best paid player on the planet.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:43:43 pm
Thats the talk - a lifetime ambassadorial role that massively underpays him for the latter stages of his playing career against his market value, but massively overpays him the moment hes retired etc. Again, whether thats allowed within La Ligas structures who knows. Messi strikes me also as someone who doesnt want to take the reputation hit of not being widely known as the best paid player on the planet.

What, you think being the best player on the planet isn't good enough for him?  He's Messi. Hardly think people are going to jeer at him if he takes a pay cut.
In fact probably the opposite, laude him for helping to save his one professional club.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
What, you think being the best player on the planet isn't good enough for him?  He's Messi. Hardly think people are going to jeer at him if he takes a pay cut.
Yes, I see him as being wildly egotistical. He's literally tried to dictate club transfer policy in recent years, had more power than coaches and consistently demanded stratospheric wages above even what the market dictates for the likes of Ronaldo. I definitely think he'd care - from an ego perspective - about taking a wage cut. I should've said 'ego,' or 'reputation damage within his own mind,' fracturing his own sense of value, as opposed to what others might think, which he most likely doesn't give a shit about.

Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:53:10 am
In fact probably the opposite, laude him for helping to save his one professional club.
Most likely, but he's not going to do it. I love watching Messi and feel like I've seen the best years of the best player of my lifetime, perhaps the greatest of all time, but I also think he's extremely ego-driven and far closer to the likes of a Ronaldo than his marketing has managed to convey.
For players as talented as Messi and Ronaldo, it must be hard for them to understand how others just can't do the things they do effortlessly.

Like I could never fathom how math is difficult for some or how at college when learning photoshop, when something was explained, how I could just get on and explore stuff further than that but the person next to me needed me to explain it to them again.

It's not like I don't have empathy. I of course realise that my aptitude for some things is way better than others, but actually fundamentally understanding how someone might have a hard time understanding basic algebra is difficult to grasp.

I mean imagine being as good as Ronaldo and making a run, expecting a certain ball that seems proper obvious and pretty standard, but the ball not arriving because the player with the ball is not even THINKING of that option because he's not as good.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:47:55 am
Yes, I see him as being wildly egotistical. He's literally tried to dictate club transfer policy in recent years, had more power than coaches and consistently demanded stratospheric wages above even what the market dictates for the likes of Ronaldo.

Curious here, is this your opinion or is there some evidence that this has happened?  I've not read or seen anything that indicates this so would be curious to see where this info is coming from, unless it's just your opinion (which is fine, of course).
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:11:55 am
Curious here, is this your opinion or is there some evidence that this has happened?  I've not read or seen anything that indicates this so would be curious to see where this info is coming from, unless it's just your opinion (which is fine, of course).
Alvaro Romeo fielded some questions about his influence during a Totally Football Live session I went to a few years back in Liverpool. He said that part of Messi's contract involves being consulted on incoming transfers - something he surely must have asked for - and that he vetoed moves for Lautaro Martinez and also heavily pushed for Barcelona to bring back in Neymar, even going as far as to suggest future contract negotiations with himself would become that much simpler if Neymar returned.

This kind of influence and interference probably comes from a good place, a place of wanting to help, in his own mind, but it just strikes me as ego and not understanding his place as a player. I don't like hearing stuff like him skipping Guardiola's farewell or his agent coming out last year and saying 'this board leaves or Messi does,' applying pressure on the fans to protest in favour of the outcome he wants, whether that outcome was right or wrong for the club.

He has vocally attacked senior figures within the club - such as Abidal (https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/feb/04/barcelona-meltdown-lionel-messi-eric-abidal) - for them defending the coach, Valverde at the time, sewing the seeds of dissidence amongst fans and the squad. I've no doubt he means well, but his ego doesn't allow him to see that this sort of interference is not healthy for the club. Quique Setien, when asked about Messi's attitude, said 'I wasn't an easy player to manage either.' This is multiple managers he's had an issue with.

Messi is possibly the greatest player of all time, but I don't see him as the leader he purports himself to be, and there's been enough murmurings and info such as above to form my opinion. It's definitely all been condensed in the last few years - the board have in a way put him in a situation where he's needed to respond, but I can't imagine many players reacting how he has. It's hard because his sense of importance is well earned, but he does seem to be a mega-ego to me.

I am by no means absolving the board or the structure of the club from wrongdoing and plain incompetence - it's a complex structure of misdirection, mistakes and tension that has built up to where they are now, which has made Messi probably feel he needs to act. But I see an ego, one that's level of influence is out of whack with what any player should have with a club of Barca's size. Personally I'd have left as soon as it was leaked the board were spreading negative messages about him through paid social media campaigns, or when it was patently clear this season would be a disaster. But part of me thinks he knows he won't get elsewhere what he has at Barca. It's like one of those basket case relationships where they hate each other but are hanging on to what they once had.
If the above is true and Messi indeed has that kind of influence over transfers etc.. then it really is a joke and i lose a lot of respect for him to be honest. No player should be bigger than the club and it really reduces it to a bit of a circus.
If Messi has an influence over transfers he did an absolutely horrible job over the last few years of buying players who would compliment their world class, best attacking passer of all time, number 10
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:49 am
If Messi has an influence over transfers he did an absolutely horrible job over the last few years of buying players who would compliment their world class, best attacking passer of all time, number 10
That suggests he controls transfers, which he clearly doesn't (or is terrible at it as you say). He just has undue influence was the point I was making - pressuring Barca to approach PSG with an idea of paying back near the same fee received for Neymar, as well as outright threatening the club that they will have an issue with him if they went after Lautaro - bizarre behaviour and it seems, whether specious or not, that they did abandon any pursuit after this incident.

I should make clear I'm not anti-Messi, I was just representing why I have the opinion I hold, what informed that opinion and some of the sources that I trust that have delivered the news that has largely formed the picture for me. Doesn't stop me thinking he's been the best player to watch of the last 20 years.
They've definitely created a bit of a monster, haven't they? You're bound to get a constantly growing ego if you're the greatest player ever AND you have one of the biggest footballers in the world practically built around you.
The Lautauro thing doesn't seem to be true, I mean he's not demanded that Scaloni drop Lautauro and play his bestie Aguero at the Copas?

The Abidal thing was that board consistently passing the blame to the players, they did it consistently for a few years and at some point the players will bite back, after all the players actually didnt want Valverde to leave. Abidal is denying that he tried to sign Xavi, yet him, the CEO were pictured meeting Xavi in Qatar whilst Valverde was still the manager, Xavi rejected them because he didn't trust that board. Then they blamed the players when they sacked Valverde.

At some point the players were going to bite back against that board that led a consistent campaign against them including hiring a PR company to sully their players public image - I mean this is incredible, is Messi not allowed to talk out against people who do this? Doesn't matter about egos, that particular board ruined the club, are the employees not allowed to be disgruntled and fight back?

"The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell." - Abidal on why he fired Valverde
Fair post Scatman, but that just furthers the near-undeniable argument that the board have been atrocious in recent years and pushed the players into difficult circumstances. It's an escalating set of circumstances and I'm not criticising Messi for having a stance as such, just that it's a difficult layering of circumstance and reaction over a period of time that has created the climate and atmosphere that has then allowed Messi to act in the specific way he and his representation has, which is entitled, arrogant and at times bizarre, in my opinion.

It doesn't mean Messi is any less culpable and disprove the fact he has a gigantic ego that has over spilled onto a side of the game players should have no influence over - transfers etc. As Romford Red said - of course it's understandable these megastars have huge egos, the way they choose to exercise that and the influence they exert is often less understandable when looking from the viewpoint of the club structures they represent.

On the Lautaro thing, I've no reason to believe Alvaro Romeo to misrepresent the truth over this, and other info he gave out during the session came to pass - Real going for Ferland Mendy etc, and he's a quality journalist as they go so I'm willing to back his info. Argentina isn't Barcelona and this was two years ago, he may have less issue now Lautaro is far more proven and has some pedigree.
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:31:33 am
"The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell." - Abidal on why he fired Valverde

That just sounds like an ex-player who enjoys finally having power over managers.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:12:52 am
That suggests he controls transfers, which he clearly doesn't (or is terrible at it as you say). He just has undue influence was the point I was making - pressuring Barca to approach PSG with an idea of paying back near the same fee received for Neymar, as well as outright threatening the club that they will have an issue with him if they went after Lautaro - bizarre behaviour and it seems, whether specious or not, that they did abandon any pursuit after this incident.

I should make clear I'm not anti-Messi, I was just representing why I have the opinion I hold, what informed that opinion and some of the sources that I trust that have delivered the news that has largely formed the picture for me. Doesn't stop me thinking he's been the best player to watch of the last 20 years.

I was being flippant of course - no idea what his level of influence is but clearly hes become bigger than the club whether practically or just intangibly either way its bad
His analytics remain ridiculous but their squad construction around him has been horrific, as he's dropped deeper they should have been accumulating energy types in midfield and pacy forwards for him to set up
It now looks like they're going to have him decline on ridiculous wages as the club struggles financially

Bit of a monkeys paw situation, I'm sure they wouldn't trade their success in previous years but its not pretty now
It's obvious theres been a civil war between the players and the board for years now. Messi is obvious the one with the power amongst the players (alongside Busquets and Pique (who wants to be president at some point)). Then you've got the board who did all they can to disrupt that power by selling Suarez, the whole Neymar fiasco, undermining the coaches, PR company, the Xavi approach. It's all played into the hands of Messi and Pique really.
Quote from: Classycara on July  9, 2021, 05:23:18 pm
And two of them are racist pricks.

Be great if Rakuten have some kind of clause that gets them out of paying Barca for sponsorship to punish the bigots.

Which two of Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembélé are racist?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:40:49 pm
Griezmann and Dembele?

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-07-07-konami-dumps-france-and-barcelona-star-antoine-griezmann-after-racism-allegations

Coutinho too - against playing with back injuries.


Ok Ok that's not racism - it's just fucking cowardice.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:23:03 pm
Coutinho too - against playing with back injuries.


Ok Ok that's not racism - it's just fucking cowardice.
I know he's making a ton of money, but it's just delicious seeing Philly boys "dream" move turning into a shitshow
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:34:55 pm
It's obvious theres been a civil war between the players and the board for years now. Messi is obvious the one with the power amongst the players (alongside Busquets and Pique (who wants to be president at some point)). Then you've got the board who did all they can to disrupt that power by selling Suarez, the whole Neymar fiasco, undermining the coaches, PR company, the Xavi approach. It's all played into the hands of Messi and Pique really.

Based on what's been said on here, I'd say Messi is on nobody's side but his own. It's hard to tell if he's victim or villain.  All that seems obvious is that Barcelona have hitched themselves to him, parasite style, and when he retires or leaves they are royally screwed.
Barca's board has to take the blame here. They had the best player of all time in his prime but it was Real Madrid who went on to win multiple CL's. It was bad planning and not lack of resources. Their revenues are on par with Real and United.

6 years without not even reaching final is a massive failure of the club. Messi must feel frustrated as he should have had more CL's if Barca's board was even semi competent.

Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 11:03:39 pm
Barca's board has to take the blame here. They had the best player of all time in his prime but it was Real Madrid who went on to win multiple CL's. It was bad planning and not lack of resources. Their revenues are on par with Real and United.

6 years without not even reaching final is a massive failure of the club. Messi must feel frustrated as he should have had more CL's if Barca's board was even semi competent.


Blame it on Trent.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:19:52 pm
Based on what's been said on here, I'd say Messi is on nobody's side but his own.
Above all else, this is how I feel. Messis allegiance is to Messi, not the club, not its fans. Im not saying he has no feeling or fondness towards them, but that self-interest will be the greatest guiding steer on any of his decisions, regardless of the results thereafter.
