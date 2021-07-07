Fair post Scatman, but that just furthers the near-undeniable argument that the board have been atrocious in recent years and pushed the players into difficult circumstances. It's an escalating set of circumstances and I'm not criticising Messi for having a stance as such, just that it's a difficult layering of circumstance and reaction over a period of time that has created the climate and atmosphere that has then allowed Messi to act in the specific way he and his representation has, which is entitled, arrogant and at times bizarre, in my opinion.



It doesn't mean Messi is any less culpable and disprove the fact he has a gigantic ego that has over spilled onto a side of the game players should have no influence over - transfers etc. As Romford Red said - of course it's understandable these megastars have huge egos, the way they choose to exercise that and the influence they exert is often less understandable when looking from the viewpoint of the club structures they represent.



On the Lautaro thing, I've no reason to believe Alvaro Romeo to misrepresent the truth over this, and other info he gave out during the session came to pass - Real going for Ferland Mendy etc, and he's a quality journalist as they go so I'm willing to back his info. Argentina isn't Barcelona and this was two years ago, he may have less issue now Lautaro is far more proven and has some pedigree.