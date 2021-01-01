That's why I said the other day, if he loves Barca as much as he says he does, then stay, play for free for a year, bring all the money in and save the club. It's not like he needs the money, but the people of Barcelona would I'm sure love him to save the club.



It's a slippery-slope, this argument, isn't it? How about Busquets and Pique and the kitman - do they love the club and should they also go without pay?You see, if Messi does this, you can bet he'll be used as an example in the negotiations with other clubs who might not be so badly off as Barcelona, but will try it on with their players: "You love FinancialDisaster FC just like Messi loves Barca, don't you lad? Just for a year, like Messi did, how about you go without pay. For our sakes."Look, you're not wrong in what you say, and Messi could certainly afford to do what you suggest. I just think it's a dangerous precedent.Also, the situation is the club's fault, not Messi's, and if he has to be the one to solve their problem it seems a bit unfair.Just a question for those who are more knowledgeable about La Liga's salary cap: do loaned out players count or is it only players who are registered to play for them this season? For example, if players like Pjanic and Phil and Griezmann were loaned out, can Barcelona deduct those wages from the total?