Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 am »
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:08:48 am
Standing in the shadow of giants
I'll always remember that picture because for me it shows everything that leadership and captaincy isn't.

The irony is that he's looking at the clock which told him he had 7.5mins plus added time, which ended up being 5 or 6, so 12-13 mins to get one goal.

The captain rallying his troops gesturing that they only needed one may have just put a bit of doubt into our players and the crowd and showed they they believed they could still do it. But instead we got the thousand yard stare while he left his team mates to it.

A salutary reminder that it's a team game and not about individuals, however talented.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 am »
^yet if you watched the game, you'd know he did everything possible except score to turn the game around. Big Ali made a huge save at 3-0 from Messi, nevermind the 1v1's he also saved from Alba/Suarez who were put through on goal by?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 10:54:43 am »
so they've had to cut Memphis wages already. I'd feel so unwanted already if I were him. Doubt any of their fans were excited at that signing.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:40:45 am
I'll always remember that picture because for me it shows everything that leadership and captaincy isn't.

The irony is that he's looking at the clock which told him he had 7.5mins plus added time, which ended up being 5 or 6, so 12-13 mins to get one goal.

The captain rallying his troops gesturing that they only needed one may have just put a bit of doubt into our players and the crowd and showed they they believed they could still do it. But instead we got the thousand yard stare while he left his team mates to it.

A salutary reminder that it's a team game and not about individuals, however talented.

haha.  What a bizarre post.  Is that what he did for the entire 13 minute?  Stand there and stare at the score/time?  Just because you don't have a picture of it doesn't mean he didn't do those things you think he should have been doing in this exact moment. 

These posts are so odd to me.  I'll never understand why people have to put other's down to make themselves(or their teams, etc) feel better about what they are doing/have done. 
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 12:16:43 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:54:43 am
so they've had to cut Memphis wages already.

I'd be dubious if this is true. You can't just cut wages once someone has signed a contract.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:16:43 pm
I'd be dubious if this is true. You can't just cut wages once someone has signed a contract.
I'm curious myself as to what legal grounds they could have to do that. Maybe there are clauses in relation to situations of financial catastrophe for the club where wages can be scaled back once they hit certain financial thresholds. Either way it's very, very bad business to have gone and signed players they can't even register the way they have. They thought the league would just let them break the rules and pour in private money to cover the deficit.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 12:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:16:43 pm
I'd be dubious if this is true. You can't just cut wages once someone has signed a contract.

He agreed to take a 30% pay cut, presumably signed a new contract.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 01:25:49 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
I'm curious myself as to what legal grounds they could have to do that. Maybe there are clauses in relation to situations of financial catastrophe for the club where wages can be scaled back once they hit certain financial thresholds. Either way it's very, very bad business to have gone and signed players they can't even register the way they have. They thought the league would just let them break the rules and pour in private money to cover the deficit.

Hmm. It's possible such clauses exist I suppose, but if Barcelona are fully aware of their own financial peril, and that activation of such clauses is highly likely, then unless that is made clear to the player would it not be considered misrepresention?

In any case, they can't possibly have been ignorant that signing these players wouldn't trigger issues. As you say, they may have expected the league to turn a blind eye.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 01:27:15 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on July  8, 2021, 09:23:04 am
Sounds like they have pissed of their main shirt sponsors as well. For all the hate Madrid used to get these guys are equally as bad, if not worse, of a football club

Apparently a lot of their sponsors have exit clauses/re-negotiation if Messi leaves. For all the shit he gets for his salary, he's key to a lot of their revenue.

It's the insane wages and fees for the likes of Griezmann and Coutinho that have fucked them.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:27:15 pm
Apparently a lot of their sponsors have exit clauses/re-negotiation if Messi leaves. For all the shit he gets for his salary, he's key to a lot of their revenue.

It's the insane wages and fees for the likes of Griezmann and Coutinho that have fucked them.
You can really tie almost all their troubles to the Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele deals. What might have been with all that dosh and wages.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 04:13:40 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm
You can really tie almost all their troubles to the Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele deals. What might have been with all that dosh and wages.
We signed Salah the same summer, and Aubameyang and Van Dijk both moved in the winter window. They could have bought all three and still had Neymar money left over.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm
You can really tie almost all their troubles to the Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele deals. What might have been with all that dosh and wages.

And all three signed purely because they could and they didn't want to lose face.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:54:43 am
so they've had to cut Memphis wages already. I'd feel so unwanted already if I were him. Doubt any of their fans were excited at that signing.

Baulkin on Memphiiis
Baulkin while dis-qual-i-fied from the league
Baulkin on Memphiiis
Etc.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7494 on: Yesterday at 04:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:27:15 pm
Apparently a lot of their sponsors have exit clauses/re-negotiation if Messi leaves. For all the shit he gets for his salary, he's key to a lot of their revenue.

It's the insane wages and fees for the likes of Griezmann and Coutinho that have fucked them.

That's why I said the other day, if he loves Barca as much as he says he does, then stay, play for free for a year, bring all the money in and save the club. It's not like he needs the money, but the people of Barcelona would I'm sure love him to save the club.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 05:23:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:52:42 pm
That's why I said the other day, if he loves Barca as much as he says he does, then stay, play for free for a year, bring all the money in and save the club. It's not like he needs the money, but the people of Barcelona would I'm sure love him to save the club.

Yeah.  It's a tough situation for him to be in.  Messi's not responsible for the financial mismanagement of the club, and how they have misspent the money he has helped generate; but he's the only one who is actually in a position to bail the club out.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 05:23:18 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm
You can really tie almost all their troubles to the Coutinho, Griezmann and Dembele deals. What might have been with all that dosh and wages.

And two of them are racist pricks.

Be great if Rakuten have some kind of clause that gets them out of paying Barca for sponsorship to punish the bigots.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7497 on: Yesterday at 05:24:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:52:42 pm
That's why I said the other day, if he loves Barca as much as he says he does, then stay, play for free for a year, bring all the money in and save the club. It's not like he needs the money, but the people of Barcelona would I'm sure love him to save the club.
Surely if they were in that much jeopardy they wouldn't be signing all these expensive free agents. Doesn't seem right to say Messi should save the club by playing for free when they're doing that.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7498 on: Yesterday at 05:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:23:02 pm
Yeah.  It's a tough situation for him to be in.  Messi's not responsible for the financial mismanagement of the club, and how they have misspent the money he has helped generate; but he's the only one who is actually in a position to bail the club out.

Perfect position to influence the clubs future if he chose to.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7499 on: Yesterday at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:01 pm
Perfect position to influence the clubs future if he chose to.

He would need some kind of cast iron-clad guarantees of what happens to the money the club generates from his image rights if he chooses to stick around.  If all these alleged salary cuts are anything to go by, Barca seem to be clause-happy in their contracts.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7500 on: Yesterday at 05:31:55 pm »
Maybe they could ask Braithwaite to lend them a few bob.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7501 on: Yesterday at 05:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 05:31:55 pm
Maybe they could ask Braithwaite to lend them a few bob.
Well they did win the Lottery.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 06:03:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:52:42 pm
That's why I said the other day, if he loves Barca as much as he says he does, then stay, play for free for a year, bring all the money in and save the club. It's not like he needs the money, but the people of Barcelona would I'm sure love him to save the club.
It's a slippery-slope, this argument, isn't it? How about Busquets and Pique and the kitman - do they love the club and should they also go without pay?
You see, if Messi does this, you can bet he'll be used as an example in the negotiations with other clubs who might not be so badly off as Barcelona, but will try it on with their players: "You love FinancialDisaster FC just like Messi loves Barca, don't you lad? Just for a year, like Messi did, how about you go without pay. For our sakes."

Look, you're not wrong in what you say, and Messi could certainly afford to do what you suggest. I just think it's a dangerous precedent.
Also, the situation is the club's fault, not Messi's, and if he has to be the one to solve their problem it seems a bit unfair.

Just a question for those who are more knowledgeable about La Liga's salary cap: do loaned out players count or is it only players who are registered to play for them this season? For example, if players like Pjanic and Phil and Griezmann were loaned out, can Barcelona deduct those wages from the total?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 06:31:31 am »
Messi owes them literally nothing imo. He is not responsible for all those dumb deals they made instead of putting a great team in Messi's peak years.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 08:05:12 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:23:02 pm
Yeah.  It's a tough situation for him to be in.  Messi's not responsible for the financial mismanagement of the club, and how they have misspent the money he has helped generate; but he's the only one who is actually in a position to bail the club out.

And he didnt vote in those crooked boards that the idiot members did but still dedicated his career to the club. For all the money he's earned he could have got more at City/PSG etc and had more chance in the CL last few years as well as a glut of domestic trophies in top teams, rather than carrying mediocrity.

He's constantly spoke out against those boards. It was his opposition that helped see a change of president earlier in the year.

If anything Messi's biggest crime is propping up crooked boards with his brilliance which ultimately helped them voted back in and keeping them in.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 08:27:44 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:41:40 am
haha.  What a bizarre post.  Is that what he did for the entire 13 minute?  Stand there and stare at the score/time?  Just because you don't have a picture of it doesn't mean he didn't do those things you think he should have been doing in this exact moment. 

These posts are so odd to me.  I'll never understand why people have to put other's down to make themselves(or their teams, etc) feel better about what they are doing/have done.

Not half a bizarre as your reply.
Of course he didnt stand still for 13 minutes.
That was an iconic picture of Messi at Anfield and the my comment was really saying that he could perhaps have done more in that moment. Easy enough to grasp? In that moment.

As for saying I was trying to put him down to make me or LFC feel better? Really not sure where you got that from.

The oddest posts are the ones that try and read something into what others have said.


 
