Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 11:07:45 am »
Its funny but also means that Haaland tp Chelsea is probably nailed on. Same with other big players to clubs in England.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 11:09:38 am »
Can't we tap up Pedri, he would be ideal for us - bit of revenge, kicking these shitehawks whilst they are in the gutter too.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:46:54 am
Even then though, this is the club who got 225 mill for Neymar and then spunked it all on Dembele and Coutinho who they'd happily get rid of for a fraction of that now. Then wasted another 100 mill or so on Griezmann on a massive wage. They'd have wasted the money anyway.

They should have probably cut Messi loose last year but he's not the problem there. It's a decade of shockingly poor decision making and financial management and waste. It's Messi that has helped paper over the cracks. Even last year they weren't far off the title. Without Messi top 4 would have been a battle. He nearly dragged them to another treble in 18/19. Probably would have done if they'd scored an away goal at Anfield.

Yeah. As huge as Messi's wages are, he's the one expected to take the hit for the mismanagement of the club. Whilst I think he should, it shouldn't be made out to be because of him. He's just the guy with the emotional attachment to the club, so he's kind of expected to fall on his sword. He's given Barca a lot of his career; it's not his fault they flushed it down the bog.

Losing Messi now might save the club in the long wrong, but the truth is it should never have come to this in the first placem
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:22:15 am
It's almost as if they lost their pride in what La Masia had achieved in recent years, or more that they all of a sudden grew wildly arrogant and thought 'we don't need to treat these young players with any respect, they're yet to achieve anything. We don't need to pay them roughly what they're getting elsewhere, they will accept anything to play for Barcelona.'

It's one of the big challenges for the new board, to reinvigorate the pipeline from La Masia and get a grip of the younger player's contracts.

At the same time though they had an extreme golden generation that Guardiola saw the benefit of. Messi, Fabregas, Pique, Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro coming through at the same time and Xavi, Puyol and Valdes just before. That doesn't happen regularly. It's like the United crop in the early 90's.

Since then they've had the likes of Thiago and now Pedri and Fati. They obviously got complacent with it, but that generation was a one off. Beyond that you'll get the odd top player coming through. It's not like they lost a bunch of players who've boomed elsewhere.  They've just got Eric Garcia back from City who was 5th choice there. They signed Deulefeu back, but he was never Barca quality.

What they should have been doing more was snapping up the best 18-22 year olds before the prices exploded. Barca would spend 100 million plus on Dembele, Griezmann or Coutinho rather than be the club spending 10 million on them years before. The only time they done that recently was De Jong, who is one of their decent players left, although he wasn't cheap from Ajax, it's the type of signing they stopped making.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:09:38 am
Can't we tap up Pedri, he would be ideal for us - bit of revenge, kicking these shitehawks whilst they are in the gutter too.

On it.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 11:41:21 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:34:35 am
On it.
Joking aside, Thiago is far too professional/respectful/classy to ever sully himself and engage in tapping up. Unfortunately.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 11:51:37 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:32:40 am
At the same time though they had an extreme golden generation that Guardiola saw the benefit of. Messi, Fabregas, Pique, Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro coming through at the same time and Xavi, Puyol and Valdes just before. That doesn't happen regularly. It's like the United crop in the early 90's.

Since then they've had the likes of Thiago and now Pedri and Fati. They obviously got complacent with it, but that generation was a one off. Beyond that you'll get the odd top player coming through. It's not like they lost a bunch of players who've boomed elsewhere.  They've just got Eric Garcia back from City who was 5th choice there. They signed Deulefeu back, but he was never Barca quality.

What they should have been doing more was snapping up the best 18-22 year olds before the prices exploded. Barca would spend 100 million plus on Dembele, Griezmann or Coutinho rather than be the club spending 10 million on them years before. The only time they done that recently was De Jong, who is one of their decent players left, although he wasn't cheap from Ajax, it's the type of signing they stopped making.

You're saying that but there's a hell of a lot of La Masia players around Europe just off the top of my head Keita Balde, Adama Traore, Andre Onana and Mauro Icardi. That's over £100m in transfer fees minimum lost on just those 4. Nevermind Dani Olmo (free), Bellerin (free), Alex Grimaldo (sold for 2m), Romeu (£4m), Patric.

A competent DOF would have made a lot of money from those players - just like Edwards has done with our youngsters.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 11:56:19 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:07:45 am
Its funny but also means that Haaland tp Chelsea is probably nailed on. Same with other big players to clubs in England.
Do you actually believe Guardiolas ridiculous claims this morning?

Haaland will eventually go to City most likely next summer, whether they waste big money on Kane this summer or not.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7448 on: Today at 11:59:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:32:40 am
At the same time though they had an extreme golden generation that Guardiola saw the benefit of. Messi, Fabregas, Pique, Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro coming through at the same time and Xavi, Puyol and Valdes just before. That doesn't happen regularly. It's like the United crop in the early 90's.

Since then they've had the likes of Thiago and now Pedri and Fati. They obviously got complacent with it, but that generation was a one off. Beyond that you'll get the odd top player coming through. It's not like they lost a bunch of players who've boomed elsewhere.  They've just got Eric Garcia back from City who was 5th choice there. They signed Deulefeu back, but he was never Barca quality.

What they should have been doing more was snapping up the best 18-22 year olds before the prices exploded. Barca would spend 100 million plus on Dembele, Griezmann or Coutinho rather than be the club spending 10 million on them years before. The only time they done that recently was De Jong, who is one of their decent players left, although he wasn't cheap from Ajax, it's the type of signing they stopped making.

Barcelona as a club and a fanbase dont have the patience to develop players. Therefore they try to buy ready made players or end up binning young players off after 1 season.

I do wonder if the cycle of club presidents and the need to woo club members to vote for you plays a role in this. Most fans dont care about the long term, particularly if you are there or thereabouts in terms of challenging. I think that manifests itself in how the club operates. Id guess theres a reasonable amount of fans still wanting big signings this summer and wouldnt be enamoured by the more sensible approach to recruitment you are suggesting despite the obvious financial struggles they are currently facing.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7449 on: Today at 11:59:47 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:56:19 am
Do you actually believe Guardiolas ridiculous claims this morning?

Haaland will eventually go to City most likely next summer, whether they waste big money on Kane this summer or not.

Thats on the assumption that Kane ends up at City, Haaland to Chelsea etc. The point being that whilst its funny, it does increase the chances that these big players will end up at the likes of City, Chelsea and United and at least having a powerful Barcelona and Madrid does help in ensuring all those players don't end up here.

On the flip side, at least there is less of a threat of losing our players.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7450 on: Today at 12:01:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:59:47 am
Thats on the assumption that Kane ends up at City, Haaland to Chelsea etc. The point being that whilst its funny, it does increase the chances that these big players will end up at the likes of City, Chelsea and United and at least having a powerful Barcelona and Madrid does help in ensuring all those players don't end up here.

On the flip side, at least there is less of a threat of losing our players.

It would almost be worth it having all the up coming big players go to United, City and Chelsea if that ensured Barca and Real were relegated to permanent irrelevancy.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:51:37 am
You're saying that but there's a hell of a lot of La Masia players around Europe just off the top of my head Keita Balde, Adama Traore, Andre Onana and Mauro Icardi. That's over £100m in transfer fees minimum lost on just those 4. Nevermind Dani Olmo (free), Bellerin (free), Alex Grimaldo (sold for 2m), Romeu (£4m), Patric.

A competent DOF would have made a lot of money from those players - just like Edwards has done with our youngsters.

Well, it's quite clear they've been ludicrously incompetent in the transfer market for a long time. Even when Guardiola was there they made some real shockers. but when most of your team are world class players that cost nothing, at that point you can get away with it. It's when you come to have to replace them.

Bellerin was pinched by Wenger before Barca could sign him on a professional deal (different rules).

They did have a strategy of selling some of their prospects for fairly cheap but with cheap buy backs included which explains some of those low sales. Romeu for example was one on their radar to sign back and then he did his ACL and dropped out of view. Grimaldo also had a bad ACL and was written off a bit prematurely after that before he was let go. Deulefeu was one they exercised the buy back for.



Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 12:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:37:32 am
Absolute madness to conflate the idea that Messi taking some form of pay reduction - when his labour isn't as productive as it once was and he has a rapidly approaching expiration date as a player - is the same as us schmoes on here or in the wider world taking a pay cut.
Sorry for the snip, but this was my exact thought when I read that.
Conflating any top footballer taking a cut with the average worker doing the same is a bit daft, but to use Messi as the example puts it into ridiculous territory.

Football needs a reality check, as do the people who earn a living out of the game. Players, agents, coaches, broadcasters, journo's are all earning excessively when compared to the rest of society, and many other branches of sport and entertainment.
Wage inflation caused by countries and oligarchs has created an even more inflated sense of expectation than before.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7453 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:01:01 pm
It would almost be worth it having all the up coming big players go to United, City and Chelsea if that ensured Barca and Real were relegated to permanent irrelevancy.

I'd rather have a powerful Madrid and Barcelona who compete in a different league and want to buy our players for eyewatering sums.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 12:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:59:29 am
Barcelona as a club and a fanbase dont have the patience to develop players. Therefore they try to buy ready made players or end up binning young players off after 1 season.


I do wonder if the cycle of club presidents and the need to woo club members to vote for you plays a role in this. Most fans dont care about the long term, particularly if you are there or thereabouts in terms of challenging. I think that manifests itself in how the club operates. Id guess theres a reasonable amount of fans still wanting big signings this summer and wouldnt be enamoured by the more sensible approach to recruitment you are suggesting despite the obvious financial struggles they are currently facing.

I remember back in 2003 Laporte was using Beckham as his marquee signing behind his run for president. They ended up getting Ronaldinho instead who ushered in their successful era - after Real beat them to Beckham - but that shows the nature of it.

Since Cruyff transformed them for a period in the 70's, they've always had that obsession with ready made stars to come in and make that impact. They tried it in the 80's with Maradona and then the 90's with a few.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:09:00 pm
I'd rather have a powerful Madrid and Barcelona who compete in a different league and want to buy our players for eyewatering sums.

It makes it harder for us to compete in the PL if City/United/Chelsea are buying up the best players rather than Barca/Real. Eventually that translates to CL wins for those clubs (i.e. last season).
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm »
Mad when you consider they had Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho at their peaks and won only 2 European Cups. Whilst Messi has won 4.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 12:15:38 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:09:38 am
Can't we tap up Pedri, he would be ideal for us - bit of revenge, kicking these shitehawks whilst they are in the gutter too.

Anyone know his release clause.

Google search suggests that in Nov 2020 he had a near 400m release clause inserted, but reports in April 2021 suggest we were trying to get him for his release clause of 70m before he signed a new contract.

Anyone know the truth on this?

Either way, can't see him leaving Barca, but you never know.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:12:18 pm
Mad when you consider they had Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho at their peaks and won only 2 European Cups. Whilst Messi has won 4.

And Maradona.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:01:01 pm
It would almost be worth it having all the up coming big players go to United, City and Chelsea if that ensured Barca and Real were relegated to permanent irrelevancy.

Would it? It would make it tougher to compete considering we never sign those sorts of players.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7460 on: Today at 12:28:25 pm »
Could be an interesting week for Messi.

Finally win an international tournament with Argentina this weekend, sign a new deal with Barca and cement his legacy

Or

End his international career without a single major tournament win, have no club willing to sign and match his wages and have tainted his legacy with Barcelona fans

And if you could freeze frame a single moment when that downfall began :P

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 12:30:26 pm »
Lol@ downfall. Hes the best player to ever play association football
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7462 on: Today at 12:36:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:59:47 am
Thats on the assumption that Kane ends up at City, Haaland to Chelsea etc. The point being that whilst its funny, it does increase the chances that these big players will end up at the likes of City, Chelsea and United and at least having a powerful Barcelona and Madrid does help in ensuring all those players don't end up here.

On the flip side, at least there is less of a threat of losing our players.

Good players are always going to end up at rival clubs. Its just that pool of clubs being able to afford top tier talent has shrunk to 4 clubs currently. Maybe 5 if Real can do something.

PSG, Chelsea, City and United are probably the only clubs I could say with confidence could afford a transfer fee of >70M on a player currently. Therefore if the likes of Haaland, Sancho, Mbappe move for a fee Id expect those teams to head the queue.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Internazionale, Juventus, Bayern, Im not sure any are in a position to spend 70M or more on a player currently

Think Real are the potential unknown (though unlikely)
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7463 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
I was one of 1500 put on furlough, my line manager got a 30% pay cut, my director got a 50% pay cut and the CEO, COO and CFO didn't get paid for 3 months when lockdown hit. Kept the company afloat and meant we all had jobs. None of us moaned and none of us had hundreds of millions in the bank. This has gone on all around the planet. There are millions of Barca fans, in the City, Country and around the planet suffering and he could help brighten a part of their lives by helping the club by taking a lower wage. Fuck if he loved the club that much he could play for free and financially not notice the difference.

Me and my wife both work in education, so our employment has not suffered. We are actuely aware of how lucky we are/were in that regard. So much so that even though the expense is kinda crippling, we voluntarily continued to pay our childcare for 2 kids (this is £20+ per year for those who don't know) because we figured we'd have had to pay it anyway and we wanted there to be childcare in the future.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7464 on: Today at 01:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:20:55 pm
Me and my wife both work in education, so our employment has not suffered. We are actuely aware of how lucky we are/were in that regard. So much so that even though the expense is kinda crippling, we voluntarily continued to pay our childcare for 2 kids (this is £20+ per year for those who don't know) because we figured we'd have had to pay it anyway and we wanted there to be childcare in the future.

That's brilliant that mate.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:05:34 pm
Sorry for the snip, but this was my exact thought when I read that.
Conflating any top footballer taking a cut with the average worker doing the same is a bit daft, but to use Messi as the example puts it into ridiculous territory.

Football needs a reality check, as do the people who earn a living out of the game. Players, agents, coaches, broadcasters, journo's are all earning excessively when compared to the rest of society, and many other branches of sport and entertainment.
Wage inflation caused by countries and oligarchs has created an even more inflated sense of expectation than before.

I'm not sure how up to date this was, but just look at the eye watering numbers. The since you've been viewing this page counter  :o

http://www.whatfootballersearn.com/player/lionel-messi/

56p per second
£33 per minute
£2,000 per hour
£48,000 per day
