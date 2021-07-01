« previous next »
FC Barcelona

a treeless whopper:
Its funny but also means that Haaland tp Chelsea is probably nailed on. Same with other big players to clubs in England.
A-Bomb:
Can't we tap up Pedri, he would be ideal for us - bit of revenge, kicking these shitehawks whilst they are in the gutter too.
Red Berry:
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:46:54 am
Even then though, this is the club who got 225 mill for Neymar and then spunked it all on Dembele and Coutinho who they'd happily get rid of for a fraction of that now. Then wasted another 100 mill or so on Griezmann on a massive wage. They'd have wasted the money anyway.

They should have probably cut Messi loose last year but he's not the problem there. It's a decade of shockingly poor decision making and financial management and waste. It's Messi that has helped paper over the cracks. Even last year they weren't far off the title. Without Messi top 4 would have been a battle. He nearly dragged them to another treble in 18/19. Probably would have done if they'd scored an away goal at Anfield.

Yeah. As huge as Messi's wages are, he's the one expected to take the hit for the mismanagement of the club. Whilst I think he should, it shouldn't be made out to be because of him. He's just the guy with the emotional attachment to the club, so he's kind of expected to fall on his sword. He's given Barca a lot of his career; it's not his fault they flushed it down the bog.

Losing Messi now might save the club in the long wrong, but the truth is it should never have come to this in the first placem
Fromola:
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:22:15 am
It's almost as if they lost their pride in what La Masia had achieved in recent years, or more that they all of a sudden grew wildly arrogant and thought 'we don't need to treat these young players with any respect, they're yet to achieve anything. We don't need to pay them roughly what they're getting elsewhere, they will accept anything to play for Barcelona.'

It's one of the big challenges for the new board, to reinvigorate the pipeline from La Masia and get a grip of the younger player's contracts.

At the same time though they had an extreme golden generation that Guardiola saw the benefit of. Messi, Fabregas, Pique, Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro coming through at the same time and Xavi, Puyol and Valdes just before. That doesn't happen regularly. It's like the United crop in the early 90's.

Since then they've had the likes of Thiago and now Pedri and Fati. They obviously got complacent with it, but that generation was a one off. Beyond that you'll get the odd top player coming through. It's not like they lost a bunch of players who've boomed elsewhere.  They've just got Eric Garcia back from City who was 5th choice there. They signed Deulefeu back, but he was never Barca quality.

What they should have been doing more was snapping up the best 18-22 year olds before the prices exploded. Barca would spend 100 million plus on Dembele, Griezmann or Coutinho rather than be the club spending 10 million on them years before. The only time they done that recently was De Jong, who is one of their decent players left, although he wasn't cheap from Ajax, it's the type of signing they stopped making.
BIG DICK NICK:
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:09:38 am
Can't we tap up Pedri, he would be ideal for us - bit of revenge, kicking these shitehawks whilst they are in the gutter too.

On it.

rossipersempre:
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:34:35 am
On it.
Joking aside, Thiago is far too professional/respectful/classy to ever sully himself and engage in tapping up. Unfortunately.
scatman:
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:32:40 am
At the same time though they had an extreme golden generation that Guardiola saw the benefit of. Messi, Fabregas, Pique, Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro coming through at the same time and Xavi, Puyol and Valdes just before. That doesn't happen regularly. It's like the United crop in the early 90's.

Since then they've had the likes of Thiago and now Pedri and Fati. They obviously got complacent with it, but that generation was a one off. Beyond that you'll get the odd top player coming through. It's not like they lost a bunch of players who've boomed elsewhere.  They've just got Eric Garcia back from City who was 5th choice there. They signed Deulefeu back, but he was never Barca quality.

What they should have been doing more was snapping up the best 18-22 year olds before the prices exploded. Barca would spend 100 million plus on Dembele, Griezmann or Coutinho rather than be the club spending 10 million on them years before. The only time they done that recently was De Jong, who is one of their decent players left, although he wasn't cheap from Ajax, it's the type of signing they stopped making.

You're saying that but there's a hell of a lot of La Masia players around Europe just off the top of my head Keita Balde, Adama Traore, Andre Onana and Mauro Icardi. That's over £100m in transfer fees minimum lost on just those 4. Nevermind Dani Olmo (free), Bellerin (free), Alex Grimaldo (sold for 2m), Romeu (£4m), Patric.

A competent DOF would have made a lot of money from those players - just like Edwards has done with our youngsters.
rossipersempre:
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:07:45 am
Its funny but also means that Haaland tp Chelsea is probably nailed on. Same with other big players to clubs in England.
Do you actually believe Guardiolas ridiculous claims this morning?

Haaland will eventually go to City most likely next summer, whether they waste big money on Kane this summer or not.
