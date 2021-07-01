It's almost as if they lost their pride in what La Masia had achieved in recent years, or more that they all of a sudden grew wildly arrogant and thought 'we don't need to treat these young players with any respect, they're yet to achieve anything. We don't need to pay them roughly what they're getting elsewhere, they will accept anything to play for Barcelona.'



It's one of the big challenges for the new board, to reinvigorate the pipeline from La Masia and get a grip of the younger player's contracts.



At the same time though they had an extreme golden generation that Guardiola saw the benefit of. Messi, Fabregas, Pique, Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro coming through at the same time and Xavi, Puyol and Valdes just before. That doesn't happen regularly. It's like the United crop in the early 90's.Since then they've had the likes of Thiago and now Pedri and Fati. They obviously got complacent with it, but that generation was a one off. Beyond that you'll get the odd top player coming through. It's not like they lost a bunch of players who've boomed elsewhere. They've just got Eric Garcia back from City who was 5th choice there. They signed Deulefeu back, but he was never Barca quality.What they should have been doing more was snapping up the best 18-22 year olds before the prices exploded. Barca would spend 100 million plus on Dembele, Griezmann or Coutinho rather than be the club spending 10 million on them years before. The only time they done that recently was De Jong, who is one of their decent players left, although he wasn't cheap from Ajax, it's the type of signing they stopped making.