Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 574218 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7400 on: Yesterday at 04:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
The Pride of Messiside?
Nil Satisfaction Messi Optimist Single Handed Sailing Dinghy
Logged


Offline dutchkop

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7401 on: Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
Griezmann is on almost 900k pw. Whoever sanctioned that should be in jail.

people vote for President - but if he is criminal he can stay in power till next election

Inter and Real also in financial predicaments - so that is why they were so keen on ESL and 300M a year extra income
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7402 on: Yesterday at 05:37:51 pm »
Why is Messi not taking a pay cut as well, it's not like he's been on minimum wage for the past few years
Logged


Offline scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7403 on: Yesterday at 05:56:16 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:37:51 pm
Why is Messi not taking a pay cut as well, it's not like he's been on minimum wage for the past few years
why should he? This is a club that generates over a billion in revenue a year.
Logged

Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7404 on: Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 05:56:16 pm
why should he? This is a club that generates over a billion in revenue a year.

It really is a weird thing in the sport where your average fan would never take a wage cut at work willingly but has no issue telling a footballer that they should just suck it up and work for less than the market rate.
Logged

Offline rk1

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7405 on: Yesterday at 06:33:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
Griezmann is on almost 900k pw. Whoever sanctioned that should be in jail.

Well yeah, but theyre also paying Sergi Roberto nearly 200k per week. Hes shite
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7406 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:29:47 pm
It really is a weird thing in the sport where your average fan would never take a wage cut at work willingly but has no issue telling a footballer that they should just suck it up and work for less than the market rate.

I mean theres a slight difference between the average fan who probably cant afford to take much of a pay cut and a footballer earning about 50 million a year.

Its at least a talking point, dont think he should necessarily be singled out but his wage and the average fans wage is hardly comparible.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7407 on: Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm »
To be in such a mess they must have felt that they were above FFP rules in Spain, who the fcuk are their accountants and what clown college did they get them from?
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7408 on: Yesterday at 06:50:10 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 05:56:16 pm
why should he? This is a club that generates over a billion in revenue a year.

He could probably afford to buy the club as well. Actually, if he loves the club that much, why not!
Logged


Online HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7409 on: Yesterday at 06:51:44 pm »
How the fuck is griezmann getting 900k a week :lmao

These lot are a shambles and long may it continue
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7410 on: Yesterday at 06:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
The Pride of Messiside?


The Boooonabeu.  ;D
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7411 on: Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm
I mean theres a slight difference between the average fan who probably cant afford to take much of a pay cut and a footballer earning about 50 million a year.

Its at least a talking point, dont think he should necessarily be singled out but his wage and the average fans wage is hardly comparible.

The premise is still the same.  A player can choose for a variety of reasons to make less just as any other employee in any other line of work but to say they should or have to isn't a talking point for anybody but the owners.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7412 on: Yesterday at 07:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:49:08 am
Mes que un club.
Meynos que un club
Logged

My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7413 on: Yesterday at 07:36:23 pm »
I despise them, even during the Pip love in about 13 years ago, massive gang of shithouse cheats.
Logged

Offline Niru Red4ever

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7414 on: Yesterday at 07:40:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
Griezmann is on almost 900k pw. Whoever sanctioned that should be in jail.

How is that even possible? There must be more to the story.
Logged


Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7415 on: Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
Griezmann is on almost 900k pw. Whoever sanctioned that should be in jail.

I'd take some of those numbers with a wheelbarrow full of salt. The Spanish Football Podcast lads reckon he's on less than he was at Atletico.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7416 on: Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm
The premise is still the same.  A player can choose for a variety of reasons to make less just as any other employee in any other line of work but to say they should or have to isn't a talking point for anybody but the owners.

Would you demand a wage from a place you love that you know is slowly crippling that place financially, and that it could ultimately contribute to making the place go bust and ruining the lives and livelihoods of thousands of ordinary people who support and work for it? Maybe you might feel you've got an opportunity to set an example to your co-workers to not kill the goose that's laying the golden eggs?

It's interesting to note how some people will say, "An ordinary worker wouldn't do it, why should a footballer?" whilst others argue "you can't compare professional footballers to a regular job." 
Logged


Popcorn's Art

Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7417 on: Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
Would you demand a wage from a place you love that you know is slowly crippling that place financially, and that it could ultimately contribute to making the place go bust and ruining the lives and livelihoods of thousands of ordinary people who support and work for it? Maybe you might feel you've got an opportunity to set an example to your co-workers to not kill the goose that's laying the golden eggs?

It's interesting to note how some people will say, "An ordinary worker wouldn't do it, why should a footballer?" whilst others argue "you can't compare professional footballers to a regular job."

Would you as an owner agree to pay such wage knowing that it will cripple the business financially, eventually contributing to it going bust and ruining the lives and livelihood of thousands of ordinary people who support and work for it?

I've argued pretty consistently on here that players (labor) should always get what they can get and if owners (capital) fuck it up then that's on the owners, not the players. 

Now if Messi wants to work for less so he doesn't have to move and affect the lives of his family and friends or whatever other reason then sure.  But to say "should" I think is bullshit as he's worth whatever the market will pay and if that's too much now for Barca that's not his fault.
Logged

Offline RobinHood

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7418 on: Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm »
That Coutinho transfer must be right up there with the best bit of transfer business in the clubs history. Not just because of the money received allowed us to buy two of the best players in the world, it also helped cripple the richest club in the world who have poached out best players in the past.

Even as a vulture theres not much to pick over with Barcelona. Most of the players are either past it on huge wages or not good enough in the first place. Some of the young guys are talented but still inexperienced and unproven.

Thoroughly enjoying the meltdown and the chaos.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7419 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
Griezmann is on almost 900k pw. Whoever sanctioned that should be in jail.
Thats completely wrong apparently
Logged


W

Offline johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7420 on: Yesterday at 08:19:47 pm »
Hope they go out of business cockroaches.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7421 on: Yesterday at 08:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm
Would you as an owner agree to pay such wage knowing that it will cripple the business financially, eventually contributing to it going bust and ruining the lives and livelihood of thousands of ordinary people who support and work for it?

I've argued pretty consistently on here that players (labor) should always get what they can get and if owners (capital) fuck it up then that's on the owners, not the players. 

Now if Messi wants to work for less so he doesn't have to move and affect the lives of his family and friends or whatever other reason then sure.  But to say "should" I think is bullshit as he's worth whatever the market will pay and if that's too much now for Barca that's not his fault.

We're not talking about owners though.  We're talking about workers, and specifically footballers as workers.

If an owner - say, Everton - want to be stupid enough to pay players silly money for players who don't give a crap if their employer goes bust as long as they can suck the teat until they do, that's one thing.  But as the best player in the world at his boyhood club of 20 years, who has already raked in literally hundreds of millions of euros, and is now out of contract, you might think "Yeah, I don't need to take quite as much now."

I'm not saying he should do that.  I'm simply pointing out that for a guy who has supposedly invested his entire heart, soul, and career into Barcelona, it just seems a bit odd that he wouldn't consider a pay cut if he plans to stick around.  I mean, best player in the world or not, most footballers usually have to lower their wage demands as they near the end of their careers. 

Of course, they're not Messi though.  He could earn quite a bit at another club, which is what has driven Barca to throw silly money at him for years.  Barca have been idiots, and they should have let him go last year when they could have actually made some money from a sale.  They've burnt their own house down because they refuse to move on from Messi. I'm not arsed about that, but you'd think Messi might be. 

If he's got any sense he'd leave, if only so Barca can have a fresh start.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:30:55 pm by Red Berry »
Logged


Popcorn's Art

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7422 on: Yesterday at 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
Would you demand a wage from a place you love that you know is slowly crippling that place financially, and that it could ultimately contribute to making the place go bust and ruining the lives and livelihoods of thousands of ordinary people who support and work for it? Maybe you might feel you've got an opportunity to set an example to your co-workers to not kill the goose that's laying the golden eggs?

It's interesting to note how some people will say, "An ordinary worker wouldn't do it, why should a footballer?" whilst others argue "you can't compare professional footballers to a regular job."

And there are plenty of examples of "ordinary" workers taking pay cuts for the good of the business as a whole, too. The main difference is that, for the very top-level pros, and particularly for the megastars like Messi, they can afford to do it with no significant financial impact on their lives whatsoever.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7423 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm »
Barcelona should just do a reset. That means no Messi
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7424 on: Yesterday at 09:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm
...I've argued pretty consistently on here that players (labor) should always get what they can get and if owners (capital) fuck it up then that's on the owners, not the players...

And the fans?

Have a word mate. Messi is worth almost half a fucking billion. Joan Laporta's net worth is around 15 million.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.

Its all about winning shiny things.

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7425 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:44:04 pm
And there are plenty of examples of "ordinary" workers taking pay cuts for the good of the business as a whole, too. The main difference is that, for the very top-level pros, and particularly for the megastars like Messi, they can afford to do it with no significant financial impact on their lives whatsoever.

I was one of 1500 put on furlough, my line manager got a 30% pay cut, my director got a 50% pay cut and the CEO, COO and CFO didn't get paid for 3 months when lockdown hit. Kept the company afloat and meant we all had jobs. None of us moaned and none of us had hundreds of millions in the bank. This has gone on all around the planet. There are millions of Barca fans, in the City, Country and around the planet suffering and he could help brighten a part of their lives by helping the club by taking a lower wage. Fuck if he loved the club that much he could play for free and financially not notice the difference.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7426 on: Yesterday at 09:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm
Barcelona should just do a reset. That means no Messi

Well Bobbie shared this to the CL thread:

Quote

    The player made 383,655,000 euros over the 3 years but he has generated 619,265,000 euros in the same time period. This means that the player has made the club a profit of 235,610,000 euros.

And as I said in response, they've basically become Messi FC.  I don't know how much truth there is to the amounts of money Messi is generating for Barcelona, but it looks like when he leaves they're really staring at a potential financial collapse.  They money they save on his wages will be wiped out by the loss of income he generates for them.  But I don't know how much truth there is to these figures.

They should have cut him lose ages ago.  It's probably too late now, unless he takes a massive pay cut that allows them to to boost their earnings percentage.

EDIT: what Rob said. :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm by Red Berry »
Logged


Popcorn's Art

Offline johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7427 on: Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm »
Ooops
Logged

Offline scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7428 on: Yesterday at 11:00:16 pm »
Dani Olmo probably man of the match today was let go on a free by Barcelona.
Logged

Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7429 on: Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:29:22 pm
We're not talking about owners though.  We're talking about workers, and specifically footballers as workers.

If an owner - say, Everton - want to be stupid enough to pay players silly money for players who don't give a crap if their employer goes bust as long as they can suck the teat until they do, that's one thing.  But as the best player in the world at his boyhood club of 20 years, who has already raked in literally hundreds of millions of euros, and is now out of contract, you might think "Yeah, I don't need to take quite as much now."

I'm not saying he should do that.  I'm simply pointing out that for a guy who has supposedly invested his entire heart, soul, and career into Barcelona, it just seems a bit odd that he wouldn't consider a pay cut if he plans to stick around.  I mean, best player in the world or not, most footballers usually have to lower their wage demands as they near the end of their careers. 

Of course, they're not Messi though.  He could earn quite a bit at another club, which is what has driven Barca to throw silly money at him for years.  Barca have been idiots, and they should have let him go last year when they could have actually made some money from a sale.  They've burnt their own house down because they refuse to move on from Messi. I'm not arsed about that, but you'd think Messi might be. 

If he's got any sense he'd leave, if only so Barca can have a fresh start.

I can't believe you're serious in this discussion if you're going to completely discount a whole half of the equation.   

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:05:45 pm
And the fans?

Have a word mate. Messi is worth almost half a fucking billion. Joan Laporta's net worth is around 15 million.

Have a word?  I think you're in LaLaLand with that response.  The fans would never see a penny of whatever the club saved on a lower salary and they also wouldn't hesitate to cheer the club from moving on from a player that no longer performs.  It's a completely one sided relationship.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
I was one of 1500 put on furlough, my line manager got a 30% pay cut, my director got a 50% pay cut and the CEO, COO and CFO didn't get paid for 3 months when lockdown hit. Kept the company afloat and meant we all had jobs. None of us moaned and none of us had hundreds of millions in the bank. This has gone on all around the planet. There are millions of Barca fans, in the City, Country and around the planet suffering and he could help brighten a part of their lives by helping the club by taking a lower wage. Fuck if he loved the club that much he could play for free and financially not notice the difference.

Was this business generating around 1bn annually?  Barca aren't paupers and spending 10% of revenue on your best player is pretty typical actually.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7430 on: Yesterday at 11:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm
I can't believe you're serious in this discussion if you're going to completely discount a whole half of the equation.   



You're the one bringing issues that aren't relevant to the table and making unrealistic comparisons. But yeah sure, I'm fine with you not taking me seriously.  I've never owned or ran a business. I have, however, been an employee who has had to deal with wage freezes because companies had to ride out tough financial conditions. And I worked for a pension scheme that had £20 billion in investments, so it likely had a bigger turnover than Barcelona.

If Barcelona want to pay money to Messi they cant afford and he's happy to take it, even if it means he watches the club go under, then that's their business.
Logged


Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7431 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »
How long until they end up selling the club or a stake at least to Qatar or China? They're bankrupt and fucked for years to come, while the whole ethos of the club is to have big stars.

Their club slogan is meaningless now and their club structure has failed with the crooks and chancers the members have voted in to run it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,210
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7432 on: Today at 09:37:32 am »
This thread has taken a nosedive.

Absolute madness to conflate the idea that Messi taking some form of pay reduction - when his labour isn't as productive as it once was and he has a rapidly approaching expiration date as a player - is the same as us schmoes on here or in the wider world taking a pay cut.

I take a 20% wage reduction, I probably pay all my bills and forgo all leisure activities for as long as I'm losing that percentage. I exist to work and pay for my accommodations then. Messi takes a 20% wage reduction, he's still some way the highest paid player at the club that built him up to what he is and would still be worth eye watering sums. He is still outrageously wealthy, still able to generate further wealth off the back of his endorsements and massive accumulated wealth. It would help the club he claims to love even a little, and engender even more respect amongst the fans.

But the argument we're getting is 'if they think he's worth that why should he take a pay cut, you wouldn't.'

Pedri was quality last night, and as was said in regards to Olmo, the haemorrhaging of talent out of La Masia is one of the biggest crimes committed by the current board. When player's like Olmo, clearly massively talented even as a teenager, have been put into a position where they see Croatia as a better pathway to top European football for them, you know something bad is going on. He's now at Red Bull Leipzig and probably worth triple what they paid for him and will likely end up back in Spain or even the Premier League in a big money move at some point.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7433 on: Today at 09:43:22 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:37:32 am
Pedri was quality last night, and as was said in regards to Olmo, the haemorrhaging of talent out of La Masia is one of the biggest crimes committed by the current board. When player's like Olmo, clearly massively talented even as a teenager, have been put into a position where they see Croatia as a better pathway to top European football for them, you know something bad is going on.
Wasnt that long ago the very thought insulted them. Remember the whole Fabregas shenanigans? The levels they stooped to bring the one who got away (youd think Wenger abducted him as a child or something) back to Camp Nou was off the scale. WC winners podium having their players force a Barcelona shirt onto the laughing Arsenal player was something else.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,339
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7434 on: Today at 10:09:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:51:16 am
How long until they end up selling the club or a stake at least to Qatar or China? They're bankrupt and fucked for years to come, while the whole ethos of the club is to have big stars.

Their club slogan is meaningless now and their club structure has failed with the crooks and chancers the members have voted in to run it.

They cant sell a part of the club. Its impossible with its current structure.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,846
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7435 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm
Barcelona should just do a reset. That means no Messi

Of course but they should have done it last summer when they could've gotten 100 million and a couple of quality players coming back the other way

He's become bigger than the club and that's death to any football club
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,210
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7436 on: Today at 10:22:15 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:43:22 am
Wasnt that long ago the very thought insulted them. Remember the whole Fabregas shenanigans? The levels they stooped to bring the one who got away (youd think Wenger abducted him as a child or something) back to Camp Nou was off the scale. WC winners podium having their players force a Barcelona shirt onto the laughing Arsenal player was something else.
It's almost as if they lost their pride in what La Masia had achieved in recent years, or more that they all of a sudden grew wildly arrogant and thought 'we don't need to treat these young players with any respect, they're yet to achieve anything. We don't need to pay them roughly what they're getting elsewhere, they will accept anything to play for Barcelona.'

It's one of the big challenges for the new board, to reinvigorate the pipeline from La Masia and get a grip of the younger player's contracts.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
