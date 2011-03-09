Would you as an owner agree to pay such wage knowing that it will cripple the business financially, eventually contributing to it going bust and ruining the lives and livelihood of thousands of ordinary people who support and work for it?



I've argued pretty consistently on here that players (labor) should always get what they can get and if owners (capital) fuck it up then that's on the owners, not the players.



Now if Messi wants to work for less so he doesn't have to move and affect the lives of his family and friends or whatever other reason then sure. But to say "should" I think is bullshit as he's worth whatever the market will pay and if that's too much now for Barca that's not his fault.



We're not talking about owners though. We're talking about workers, and specifically footballers as workers.If an owner - say, Everton - want to be stupid enough to pay players silly money for players who don't give a crap if their employer goes bust as long as they can suck the teat until they do, that's one thing. But as the best player in the world at his boyhood club of 20 years, who has already raked in literally hundreds of millions of euros, and is now out of contract, you might think "Yeah, I don't need to take quite as much now."I'm not saying he should do that. I'm simply pointing out that for a guy who has supposedly invested his entire heart, soul, and career into Barcelona, it just seems a bit odd that he wouldn't consider a pay cut if he plans to stick around. I mean, best player in the world or not, most footballers usually have to lower their wage demands as they near the end of their careers.Of course, they're not Messi though. He could earn quite a bit at another club, which is what has driven Barca to throw silly money at him for years. Barca have been idiots, and they should have let him go last year when they could have actually made some money from a sale. They've burnt their own house down because they refuse to move on from Messi. I'm not arsed about that, but you'd think Messi might be.If he's got any sense he'd leave, if only so Barca can have a fresh start.