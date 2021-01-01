@ZachLowy

Barcelona cannot register any new signings, not Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Eric García or Emerson Royal, after exceeding the La Liga salary limit.



Despite selling Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo, Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by 200,000.



Barcelona have also loaned out Francisco Trincão and rescinded the contract of Matheus Fernandes, who joined the club in January 2020 for a fee of 7 million plus 3 million in add-ons.





It's amazing how fucked they are, from being a money making machine only a few years ago. Bartomeu really did a number on them.



That is really crazy. It's not even like that mega salaried squad did much of anything either - money burned to win the Copa del Rey, finish third and go out in the round of 16 in the Champions League.It's why I get frustrated when some of our more vocal fans go off on one about FSG not keeping pace with the spending of Man City, Chelsea or Man U.