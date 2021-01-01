« previous next »
FC Barcelona

Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7360 on: Today at 11:04:47 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:03:23 am
Leaving for no transfer fee will help those players retain their high salaries that they'd never get anywhere else.

Nobody would ever pay Umtiti a fraction of what he makes at Barca. Not even Everton.
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7361 on: Today at 11:11:05 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:04:47 am
Nobody would ever pay Umtiti a fraction of what he makes at Barca. Not even Everton.

Totally agree about Umtiti.  His knee is fucked but the other players should be able to get their current salary if they leave on a free. 
Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7362 on: Today at 11:12:37 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:11:05 am
Totally agree about Umtiti.  His knee is fucked but the other players should be able to get their current salary if they leave on a free.

Dont see anyone paying De Jong, Griezman, Coutinho or Sergio Roberto (lol) anything even remotely close either to be honest.
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7363 on: Today at 11:18:40 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:12:37 am
Dont see anyone paying De Jong, Griezman, Coutinho or Sergio Roberto (lol) anything even remotely close either to be honest.

De Jong isn't going anywhere, I wouldn't think.  The others, who knows, there's a lot of really poorly run football clubs and Griezman and Coutinho could simply try and convince a club that they weren't as successful as they could have been because they had to adjust how they play because of Messi. 
Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7364 on: Today at 11:20:20 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:18:40 am
De Jong isn't going anywhere, I wouldn't think.  The others, who knows, there's a lot of really poorly run football clubs and Griezman and Coutinho could simply try and convince a club that they weren't as successful as they could have been because they had to adjust how they play because of Messi.

I just do not see anyone paying 700k a week for Griezmann, good player though.
harleydanger

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7365 on: Today at 11:28:37 am
Griezman back to Athleti on a free and Phil back to us on a free while Barca still pay half their wages would maybe be the funniest thing that has happened in football.

Those arrogant c*nts deserve it too.
thaddeus

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7366 on: Today at 11:29:49 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
@ZachLowy
Barcelona cannot register any new signings, not Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Eric García or Emerson Royal, after exceeding the La Liga salary limit.

Despite selling Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo, Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by 200,000.

Barcelona have also loaned out Francisco Trincão and rescinded the contract of Matheus Fernandes, who joined the club in January 2020 for a fee of 7 million plus 3 million in add-ons.


It's amazing how fucked they are, from being a money making machine only a few years ago. Bartomeu really did a number on them.
That is really crazy.  It's not even like that mega salaried squad did much of anything either - money burned to win the Copa del Rey, finish third and go out in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

It's why I get frustrated when some of our more vocal fans go off on one about FSG not keeping pace with the spending of Man City, Chelsea or Man U.
AmanShah21

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #7367 on: Today at 11:36:18 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:29:49 am
That is really crazy.  It's not even like that mega salaried squad did much of anything either - money burned to win the Copa del Rey, finish third and go out in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

It's why I get frustrated when some of our more vocal fans go off on one about FSG not keeping pace with the spending of Man City, Chelsea or Man U.

Matheus Fernandes is suing them over his contract termination which was done over email. He got to play 17 mins in total for them. For a 22-yr old young player that has to be devastating to be treated like that.
