The profligate and irresponsible way that they and Real have acted over the years are part of why they are desperate to ruin football as we know it in terms of a Äuropean $uper League.



I'm not sure it will happen but having fucked the rest of the Spanish league over in terms of TV deals by exploiting their position as 2 of the biggest clubs in the world, they want to also fuck over the rest of the game... Fuck anyone that is a part of that (us included)