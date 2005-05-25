I see what you mean. I guess that don't want him to go for less than that, or they would be willing to sell him, but for significantly more than other clubs would spend?



So from the club's point of view a high buy-out is to discourage other clubs from swooping for the player, out of the blue. By the rules there has to be a buy-out clause in La Liga contracts; every single player has to have one. And what's more it is the player who has to pay it - essentially buying himself out of his own contract - not the buying club.There's nothing to stop the player simply paying his own buy-out if he fancies a move away, so for top players the clubs set the buy-out at a very high level. Messi could pay his own buy out clause at any time and be a free agent able to go anywhere. But Barca has set it so high that even Messi will balk at the thought of triggering it, even if he is given the money by another club (say City), because there are tax implications. He has first to be paid the money by City, say, which is immediately classed as income to be taxed, and then he has to pay Barca and buy-out his own contract.On the other hand if Messi (with or without the help of others) does pay it then Barca are laughing because they have got an enormous wedge, far more than the player is objectively worth.Thus the buy-out level has little to do with how much the club actually values the player at; its job, for top players, is to put-off sudden swoops for the player. It literally exists to prevent itself being triggered - if that makes sense. In reality all top players, even Messi, will be valued at a much lower level than the buyout. e.g if City turned up and offered 250m or 300m for Messi, there's a good chance Barca would bite, even though the buy-out clause is 600m.From the authorities' point of view, the buy-out is there to prevent a contract looking like ownership. Legally a club can't claim to own a player lock, stock and barrel for the length of his contract because the player could, in theory, buy himself out of it at any time. It's mostly a theoretical nicety but legally significant, nevertheless.