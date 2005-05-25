« previous next »
I see what you mean. I guess that don't want him to go for less than that, or they would be willing to sell him, but for  significantly more than other clubs would spend?

Quote from: rawcusk8 on September 25, 2020, 08:05:49 PM
Remember when Ronaldo was seen as the bad guy and Messi as some kind gentle saint? Fucking hell what a twat the midget is. Literally crying over everything, publically going against the board, hes going to run the club and manage the team soon, oh, he already is.

The board literally paid a company to start a social media campaign against him?  And you don't think he's justified in criticizing them?  They've absolutely destroyed that club from within and wasted the best player to ever play the game final years.   
They go into their first La Liga game with 23 senior players

Still a ridiculously aging squad

Messi       33
Pique       33
Busquets  32
Alba         31
Neto         31
Pjanić       30   - who was involved in a swap deal with a much younger Arthur
Quote from: IanZG on September 26, 2020, 09:03:46 AM
Barca need someone new to make the decisions, they've bought absolute garbage, pretty much wasted the Neymar money, hired a number of manager who haven't been up to standards, somehow ended up a ton in debt. I'd argue that most of their decisions since signing Suarez have been from bad to horrible. I'm really surprised the Catalans haven't asked for Bartomenu's sacking more often, it was obvious for years that the direction they're heading in is downwards...

Yes, I get all of that, but my point is Messi making it difficult on the board would make little difference. I really don't get why so many Barca fans (and others) are in favour of that, as all it will do is makes matters worse and cause issues elsewhere. The reality is the next person coming in will probably make little difference anyway they will still be in the same stinking mess.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 26, 2020, 12:07:54 PM
I see what you mean. I guess that don't want him to go for less than that, or they would be willing to sell him, but for  significantly more than other clubs would spend?
So from the club's point of view a high buy-out is to discourage other clubs from swooping for the player, out of the blue. By the rules there has to be a buy-out clause in La Liga contracts; every single player has to have one. And what's more it is the player who has to pay it - essentially buying himself out of his own contract - not the buying club.

There's nothing to stop the player simply paying his own buy-out if he fancies a move away, so for top players the clubs set the buy-out at a very high level. Messi could pay his own buy out clause at any time and be a free agent able to go anywhere. But Barca has set it so high that even Messi will balk at the thought of triggering it, even if he is given the money by another club (say City), because there are tax implications. He has first to be paid the money by City, say, which is immediately classed as income to be taxed, and then he has to pay Barca and buy-out his own contract.

On the other hand if Messi (with or without the help of others) does pay it then Barca are laughing because they have got an enormous wedge, far more than the player is objectively worth.

Thus the buy-out level has little to do with how much the club actually values the player at; its job, for top players, is to put-off sudden swoops for the player. It literally exists to prevent itself being triggered - if that makes sense. In reality all top players, even Messi, will be valued at a much lower level than the buyout. e.g if City turned up and offered 250m or 300m for Messi, there's a good chance Barca would bite, even though the buy-out clause is 600m.

From the authorities' point of view, the buy-out is there to prevent a contract looking like ownership. Legally a club can't claim to own a player lock, stock and barrel for the length of his contract because the player could, in theory, buy himself out of it at any time. It's mostly a theoretical nicety but legally significant, nevertheless.
Quote from: jillc on September 26, 2020, 01:20:42 PM
Yes, I get all of that, but my point is Messi making it difficult on the board would make little difference. I really don't get why so many Barca fans (and others) are in favour of that, as all it will do is makes matters worse and cause issues elsewhere. The reality is the next person coming in will probably make little difference anyway they will still be in the same stinking mess.

I think from Messis perspective, Bartomeu cannot be seen to have won. Because I dont believe in all that nonsense that Messi has been running the club for years. If you look at the type of transfers they have done, none of them in recent years would have benefited Messi, rather it all does look like Bartomeu has been playing a lot of Football Manager. The buys have all been misfits, they have been prioritising glamour over graft. But if you look at the type of players Messi loved to play with, they all have been hard working players above all else (Vidal, Suarez, et al.)

Its all about protecting his own legacy. Certainly I think he is justified in his own defense.
Took Suarez 20 minutes to score twice for Atletico today.
Quote from: BoRed on September 27, 2020, 04:56:50 PM
Took Suarez 20 minutes to score twice for Atletico today.
Past it; busted flush; legs have gone etc etc

Would have had him back like a shot if Klopp wanted him; insanely good player who gave me some of my best and most deliriously happy moments of football ever.
Sid Lowe with a decent article on 'Barcelona's transfer blunders bite back on dreadful deadline day':-

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/07/barcelonas-transfer-blunders-bite-back-on-dreadful-deadline-day


At first glance it looks a complete mess - though those departing players go some way to balance bloated wage bill. It'll be interesting to see how Barca fare this season, especially if they pick up a few injuries. I'd be surprised if Alba and Busquets are still there this time next season - given their displays over 12-18 months - and Koeman may as well be the fall guy to complete the much-needed exodus. Pique will probably go on for a couple of years - though they need to rotate him out of the team a lot more than they have in the past - and to also bed-in new blood.

Should be some decent games watching Barcelona this season - one way or the other :)



'Barcelona president Bartomeu faces vote of no confidence as petition is verified':-

https://www.espn.in/football/barcelona/story/4202418/barcelona-president-bartomeu-faces-vote-of-no-confidence-as-petition-is-verified
They re-signed Pique for how long?  :eyeroll:
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 21, 2020, 03:13:16 PM
They re-signed Pique for how long?  :eyeroll:
He's been done for 2-3 seasons now.

I'm expecting an announcement for Busquets to get an extension as well, proper Barcelona that.

What a badly run club they are, lovely to see.
Seems like a win/win, other than they'd be better off just getting rid of him entirely.
Quote from: Something Worse on October 21, 2020, 03:20:52 PM
Looks like he's taken a paycut for longer years, so probably helps Barca's books without Pique losing much if anything.

Seems like a win/win, other than they'd be better off just getting rid of him entirely.

I'd be pretty amazed if he took the 2 years left on his deal and spread it out over a further 2 years with no added money but if true then sure. 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 21, 2020, 03:25:34 PM
I'd be pretty amazed if he took the 2 years left on his deal and spread it out over a further 2 years with no added money but if true then sure.

Mas que un club and all that but yeah I'm sure he's getting something for it.
Reports in Spain (including from those close to Bartemomeu):-


https://twitter.com/Marsallorente/status/1321162272941723650

'Bartomeu and his board of directors resign !! They do not want to put the member's health at risk or cause more instability in the club.'


https://twitter.com/totcosta/status/1321164391862181898?s=19

'⚠NEWS EVERYTHING: the board resigns en bloc !! Here all the information: https://www.ccma.cat/catradio/directe/catalunya-radio/'


Edit: ESPN reporting it now - https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona/story/4219004/barcelona-president-bartomeu-and-executive-board-resign-sources

it was a matter of time
Red Ron is in trouble.  ;D
The Catalan government probably going to need to pull a similar stunt to the Spanish government when they bought Real's old training ground for almost the exact amount that cleared their debts after the Galactico era.
Quote from: oojason on October 27, 2020, 07:04:39 PM
Reports in Spain (including from those close to Bartemomeu):-


https://twitter.com/Marsallorente/status/1321162272941723650

'Bartomeu and his board of directors resign !! They do not want to put the member's health at risk or cause more instability in the club.'


https://twitter.com/totcosta/status/1321164391862181898?s=19

'⚠NEWS EVERYTHING: the board resigns en bloc !! Here all the information: https://www.ccma.cat/catradio/directe/catalunya-radio/'


Edit: ESPN reporting it now - https://www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona/story/4219004/barcelona-president-bartomeu-and-executive-board-resign-sources


he also said that he has accepted proposals for Barca to join a European Superleague!


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54713209
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 27, 2020, 10:26:45 PM
he also said that he has accepted proposals for Barca to join a European Superleague!
Means nothing, as any proposal would need to be upheld by his successor and the fan ownership vote. Just a petty transparent attempt to save face and lob a hand grenade in the direction of Tebas.
Barcelona putting it out that they'll go bankrupt if players don't accept a pay cut, and fast.

https://en.as.com/en/2020/10/31/football/1604126117_921520.html

Should have let a load of players go cheap to get them off the wage bill. (Not sure why Gini would want to go there; maybe he has another destination in mind.)
Does Gini still want to go there?
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:30:17 AM
Barcelona putting it out that they'll go bankrupt if players don't accept a pay cut, and fast.

https://en.as.com/en/2020/10/31/football/1604126117_921520.html

Should have let a load of players go cheap to get them off the wage bill. (Not sure why Gini would want to go there; maybe he has another destination in mind.)
Mental they didn't let Messi go in the summer. I know their squad is crap and he's carrying them a fair bit still, but they could have still got a few million in a fee as well as saving millions in wages
Childish, I know, but when I read about that guy Tusquets in that article I immediately thought of a secret, moustachioed Busquets twin, in true 80s soap opera fashion.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 09:55:01 AM
Childish, I know, but when I read about that guy Tusquets in that article I immediately thought of a secret, moustachioed Busquets twin, in true 80s soap opera fashion.

And then after we beat them 3-0 in the CL final he rips off his moustache and goes "HAHA... It was me Sergio Busquets all along, you fools..." I can totally see it... :D
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 09:32:45 AM
Does Gini still want to go there?
He would be crazy to. I think when be was first courted the situation wasnt all that bad and he may have wanted to play under Koeman.

Now that they cant afford wages and Koeman may possibly be unable keep his job, I believe Gini would have a change of heart.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:30:17 AM
Barcelona putting it out that they'll go bankrupt if players don't accept a pay cut, and fast.

https://en.as.com/en/2020/10/31/football/1604126117_921520.html

Should have let a load of players go cheap to get them off the wage bill. (Not sure why Gini would want to go there; maybe he has another destination in mind.)
Karma.

Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:30:17 AM
Barcelona putting it out that they'll go bankrupt if players don't accept a pay cut, and fast.

https://en.as.com/en/2020/10/31/football/1604126117_921520.html

Should have let a load of players go cheap to get them off the wage bill. (Not sure why Gini would want to go there; maybe he has another destination in mind.)

Fucking glorious - karma is a bitch.
I think its actually pretty grim to see such joy and relish in seeing a fellow football club in such a dire situation

But obviously it doesnt count here, since theyre more than a club
But they are a horribly run club who are in a vicious spiral downwards.  For years they've been running up debt, tapping up players, using the media and the catalan press to say what they want, all the while the players influence grows and grows and with no one person in power, just a rotating door of yes men board of directors.  How many other clubs do the players completely by pass the manager and go directly to the Chairman to air their views? 
I wonder if the prospective new board will campaign on clearing the decks, get their finances sorted and bringing Guardiola (given he's one of their 'sons' and the highest profile manager/supporter) back to start over again, as this is what they need.
Guardiola wouldn't want to oversee a rebuild on a limited (in his eyes) budget.
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 09:32:45 AM
Does Gini still want to go there?

There was never any concrete report that said he was interested in going there.
