Barca will be on the outs for a while but it won't be terminal. They still have a huge stadium and masses of commercial endorsements, and it's unlikely (though not impossible) that they'll slip out of the CL places. It's also worth pointing out that Messi leaving will take £500,000 a week off the wage bill, and Suarez, Pique, Vidal, Busquets and Rakitic are also on big money. They'll also always be a draw. The question is who's coming in as the next big name manager and whether or not they'll buy wisely.



I think they will always be a draw. But it could be like early 2000s, getting to the latter stages of either the Champions League or even the Europa League like 2001, but having a Rivaldo that keeps them in the conversation of the elite.Even in 2002 they reached the Champions League semi final, just like the Uefa Cup semi final the previous year. But like Juventus at the moment, they like Rivaldo have players that put them in the elite conversation, but you won't see them as the favourites like 2009 onwards.