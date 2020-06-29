« previous next »
Absolutely baffled but can't say I'm not pleased as Barca will be in an even worse situation. How long before Messi calls it a day there? Surprised if the manager is there next season too at this rate.
What we need are even more players who are at the end of their careers... said no club ever....

So odd. 
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 29, 2020, 10:27:47 PM
What we need are even more players who are at the end of their careers... said no club ever....
except maybe Everton
So odd.
Can't imagine what would Barcelona become when Messi eventually leave.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 29, 2020, 10:27:47 PM
What we need are even more players who are at the end of their careers... said no club ever....

So odd.

Sid Lowe says it has nothing to do with the players involved but Barca's financial situation. The board need the Arthur money to maintain their budgetary targets and 'protect them from personal liability.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WE3I6RkIqEg

Long may this shambles continue at their rotten club.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June 30, 2020, 01:54:05 AM
Sid Lowe says it has nothing to do with the players involved but Barca's financial situation. The board need the Arthur money to maintain their budgetary targets and 'protect them from personal liability.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WE3I6RkIqEg

Long may this shambles continue at their rotten club.
Other issues too:



Even for them, they have a massive debt issue. Probably not a problem in normal times, but with covid who knows? shady financial complications lately.The players and coaching staff are at odds, player power, toxic dressing room, ageing but undroppable  players... karma.

Was also reading today - they bought 140 million Coutinho for a 433 style of play similar to Liverpool's, but then proceed to get a new manager who switches to a 442 and new play style. No wonder he eventually struggled. How does management let that happen?
Is there a bookie who will take money on them being taken over by a sheikh in the near future? Their downfall when Messi retires seems too inevitable, they must have something up their sleeve.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June 30, 2020, 01:54:05 AM
Sid Lowe says it has nothing to do with the players involved but Barca's financial situation. The board need the Arthur money to maintain their budgetary targets and 'protect them from personal liability.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WE3I6RkIqEg

Long may this shambles continue at their rotten club.
Theyve spent 300million on players and have nothing to show for it. They pay a fortune for Griezman and got almost nothing for it.  Theyre about to spend 700m on updating their stadium and have debt of a simple amount already.

Theyve just chucked money at players theyve not thought through. Theyve become Real Madrid.  And  normally the local government helps them out, will that be the case again! Can it be with ffp?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 29, 2020, 08:03:36 PM
Official. Pjanic at the Camp Nou

https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/news/1700297/fc-barcelona-sign-miralem-pjanic/

Shame he hasnt gone to MLS, then we could have had Pjanic in New York...
Quote from: stoopid yank on June 30, 2020, 02:25:18 AM
Other issues too:



Even for them, they have a massive debt issue. Probably not a problem in normal times, but with covid who knows? shady financial complications lately.The players and coaching staff are at odds, player power, toxic dressing room, ageing but undroppable  players... karma.

Was also reading today - they bought 140 million Coutinho for a 433 style of play similar to Liverpool's, but then proceed to get a new manager who switches to a 442 and new play style. No wonder he eventually struggled. How does management let that happen?

We sacked Houllier after letting him buy Cisse? Granted, his career was blighted by injury, but he was our most expensive player ever at the time. Letting your manager break your club's transfer record right before sacking him is not smart.

Looking at the Coutinho sale, it seems we may have broken Barca both off and on the pitch. Their hubris and sense of entitlement, that they could have any player they wanted and that money was no object, planted the seed that allowed us to stuff them financially.
Quote from: Red Ol on June 30, 2020, 09:21:09 AM
Shame he hasnt gone to MLS, then we could have had Pjanic in New York...

Or Chelsea, or Villa....Carlisle, Dublin, Dundee etc
Quote from: Red Ol on June 30, 2020, 09:21:09 AM
Shame he hasnt gone to MLS, then we could have had Pjanic in New York...

Lucky he has a buyout clause of 400 million Euro, that will prevent a stampede of clubs for a 30+-year-old midfielder if he gets bored of baiting new managers at Barca.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 30, 2020, 07:40:07 AM
Theyve spent 300million on players and have nothing to show for it. They pay a fortune for Griezman and got almost nothing for it.  Theyre about to spend 700m on updating their stadium and have debt of a simple amount already.

Theyve just chucked money at players theyve not thought through. Theyve become Real Madrid.  And  normally the local government helps them out, will that be the case again! Can it be with ffp?

Yup.

It's completely fair to say Real have been streets ahead of them in terms of planning, recruiting talent, and blooding youngsters for quite a while now. When Messi leaves, Real will be utterly dominant.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June 30, 2020, 05:10:39 PM
Yup.

It's completely fair to say Real have been streets ahead of them in terms of planning, recruiting talent, and blooding youngsters for quite a while now. When Messi leaves, Real will be utterly dominant.

All depends on if Real can find a 30+ goal a season forward again in the neat future. Their second top scorer this season is Sergio Ramos, Barca have basically handed a poor Real the league title as it stands.
Barca will be on the outs for a while but it won't be terminal. They still have a huge stadium and masses of commercial endorsements, and it's unlikely (though not impossible) that they'll slip out of the CL places. It's also worth pointing out that Messi leaving will take £500,000 a week off the wage bill, and Suarez, Pique, Vidal, Busquets and Rakitic are also on big money. They'll also always be a draw. The question is who's coming in as the next big name manager and whether or not they'll buy wisely.
Barcelona's transfer policy in a nutshell

Sid Lowe@sidlowe
Setien: "I's difficult to put Griezmann on without destabilizing the team." This line is so telling.
He's another Coutinho, should of just stayed at Atleico Madrid then go to Barcelona.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 30, 2020, 07:31:02 PM
Barca will be on the outs for a while but it won't be terminal. They still have a huge stadium and masses of commercial endorsements, and it's unlikely (though not impossible) that they'll slip out of the CL places. It's also worth pointing out that Messi leaving will take £500,000 a week off the wage bill, and Suarez, Pique, Vidal, Busquets and Rakitic are also on big money. They'll also always be a draw. The question is who's coming in as the next big name manager and whether or not they'll buy wisely.

I think they will always be a draw. But it could be like early 2000s, getting to the latter stages of either the Champions League or even the Europa League like 2001, but having a Rivaldo that keeps them in the conversation of the elite.

Even in 2002 they reached the Champions League semi final, just like the Uefa Cup semi final the previous year. But like Juventus at the moment, they like Rivaldo have players that put them in the elite conversation, but you won't see them as the favourites like 2009 onwards.
Apparently our deal warding Barcelona off our players expires this year.  Fortunately they're in no position to take advantage. 
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:20:21 AM
Apparently our deal warding Barcelona off our players expires this year.  Fortunately they're in no position to take advantage.

Even a Liverpool Academy player would be mad to consider Barcelona as a good career prospect after what happened to Coutinho. I imagine they have their eyes on the likes of VVD, Gomez, Trent, Robbo, Wijnaldum and of course The Front Three. These players would all be crazy to leave Klopp at a moment like this. Barcelona has become like a poison chalice to Liverpool players, and long may that continue.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:36:08 AM
Even a Liverpool Academy player would be mad to consider Barcelona as a good career prospect after what happened to Coutinho. I imagine they have their eyes on the likes of VVD, Gomez, Trent, Robbo, Wijnaldum and of course The Front Three. These players would all be crazy to leave Klopp at a moment like this. Barcelona has become like a poison chalice to Liverpool players, and long may that continue.

Honestly, Barcelona couldn't afford them.  Given their financial situation, we can slap prices on those players that only about two or three clubs on the planet could match them, and Barcelona ain't one of them right now. 

And honestly, I don't see why any of these players would want to leave yet.  They love Klopp; and they want to fight for what they have here.  They want to try and hold onto the title, and regain the CL.  Maybe in another year, they might thing of La Liga or Sierra A, but not now.
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:00:17 AM
I think they will always be a draw. But it could be like early 2000s, getting to the latter stages of either the Champions League or even the Europa League like 2001, but having a Rivaldo that keeps them in the conversation of the elite.

Even in 2002 they reached the Champions League semi final, just like the Uefa Cup semi final the previous year. But like Juventus at the moment, they like Rivaldo have players that put them in the elite conversation, but you won't see them as the favourites like 2009 onwards.

Barca was not a major force back in 70s,80s and 90s, their recent elite status only started in mid 90s till now,
Quote from: bandu on Today at 03:54:54 AM
Barca was not a major force back in 70s,80s and 90s, their recent elite status only started in mid 90s till now,
Late 80's with Cruyff. What a fucking team he built!...
