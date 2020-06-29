Barca will be on the outs for a while but it won't be terminal. They still have a huge stadium and masses of commercial endorsements, and it's unlikely (though not impossible) that they'll slip out of the CL places. It's also worth pointing out that Messi leaving will take £500,000 a week off the wage bill, and Suarez, Pique, Vidal, Busquets and Rakitic are also on big money. They'll also always be a draw. The question is who's coming in as the next big name manager and whether or not they'll buy wisely.