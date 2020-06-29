Other issues too:







Even for them, they have a massive debt issue. Probably not a problem in normal times, but with covid who knows? shady financial complications lately.The players and coaching staff are at odds, player power, toxic dressing room, ageing but undroppable players... karma.



Was also reading today - they bought 140 million Coutinho for a 433 style of play similar to Liverpool's, but then proceed to get a new manager who switches to a 442 and new play style. No wonder he eventually struggled. How does management let that happen?



We sacked Houllier after letting him buy Cisse? Granted, his career was blighted by injury, but he was our most expensive player ever at the time. Letting your manager break your club's transfer record right before sacking him is not smart.Looking at the Coutinho sale, it seems we may have broken Barca both off and on the pitch. Their hubris and sense of entitlement, that they could have any player they wanted and that money was no object, planted the seed that allowed us to stuff them financially.