It's amazing how much that Neymar transfer completely fucked with them. It's almost like it knocked the wind out of them and they've had a breakdown that they still haven't recovered from. Instead of moving on, they've been on the rebound since.



Greizmann for instance has to be the most overt example of this. It's almost like they've been trying to demonstrate that they are still a big draw without thinking of how the pieces fit. And its a testament to La Liga's decline that they are still top with only Real challenging. Suarez looks done. No idea where he goes from here. And if Messi ever decides to go and play for Newell's Old Boys, Barcelona's psyche will end up even more fractured.