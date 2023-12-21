1 hour ago



Arne Slot has said he hopes to take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.



Liverpool opened talks with Feyenoord on Wednesday about Slot's potential appointment.



The Dutchman confirmed his interest in the job to ESPN before Feyenoord's 3-1 league victory on Thursday against Go Ahead Eagles.



"It seems clear to me that I would like to work there," Slot said.



All I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations. Im in the waiting room."



He added that he was "confident" Liverpool and Feyenoord would be able to reach an agreement.



Slot, 45, led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title and this season's Dutch Cup, and he has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.



Liverpool will have to negotiate a fee with Feyenoord if Slot is appointed, as he does not have a release clause for this summer.



There is one in his contract, but it cannot be activated until next year.



On Wednesday, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk said that Slot's playing philosophy would suit the club, describing him as "one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment".