Dutch - Eredivisie

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
December 21, 2023, 07:41:40 pm
Ajax knocked out the cup by a team Wikipedia tells me are amateurs  :o

A 4th tier side with a ground holding 1000  :o :o :o
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
December 21, 2023, 07:50:55 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 21, 2023, 07:41:40 pm
Ajax knocked out the cup by a team Wikipedia tells me are amateurs  :o

A 4th tier side with a ground holding 1000  :o :o :o

Such a spectacular, complete and utter collapse from Ajax this year.

Imagine if they somehow were relegated...
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
December 21, 2023, 07:58:56 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 21, 2023, 07:50:55 pm
Such a spectacular, complete and utter collapse from Ajax this year.

Iamgine if they somehow were relegated...

Ten Hag could go back and save them
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
December 21, 2023, 07:59:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 21, 2023, 07:58:56 pm
Ten Hag could go back and save them

He could take Maguire with, turn the tide...
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
December 21, 2023, 08:02:57 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 21, 2023, 07:59:54 pm
He could take Maguire with, turn the tide...

Proper Ajax central defender is Harry Maguire.

Imagine him trying to play total football. Fucking hell.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
December 21, 2023, 08:09:35 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 21, 2023, 08:02:57 pm
Proper Ajax central defender is Harry Maguire.

Imagine him trying to play total football. Fucking hell.

Maguire is like - I totally can play football.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 18, 2024, 02:44:25 pm
Watching NEC Nijmegen v Ajax, with the thought that it would prove to be better football and more interesting than Brighton/Sheffield U.

God, how wrong...

Knew Ajax were struggling badly this year, but the football is once-paced, rhythmless crap.

The Hendo sideshow adds nothing.

Sort of "watching the traffic accident as you drive past" interesting how far Ajax have fallen from their historical heights...
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 18, 2024, 02:50:59 pm
And a comedy own goal. The kind where you'd want to check his bank account....
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 7, 2024, 07:04:36 pm

Belgian club - but managed by Dutch legend and ex-Red Dirk Kuyt - so will post it in here...


'Manager Dirk Kuyt leads Beerschot to promotion to the Jupiler Pro League':-

www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1459872754/dirk-kuyt-loodst-beerschot-met-eerste-hoofdprijs-als-trainer-naar-promotie-in-belgie




www.beerschot.be/en : https://twitter.com/kbeerschotva : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K_Beerschot_VA : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/beerschot-va/EaOtKH1f/



In other news, Dirk's old side had a good win earlier today (which is also Ajax's biggest ever loss in the Eredivisie)...

Feyenoord 6 - 0 Ajax; 11 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Feyenoord_v_Ajax_2024_04_07

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 7, 2024, 07:54:25 pm
Bloody hell, Ajax.  :butt
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 8, 2024, 01:51:04 pm
Quote from: oojason on April  7, 2024, 07:04:36 pm
Belgian club - but managed by Dutch legend and ex-Red Dirk Kuyt - so will post it in here...


'Manager Dirk Kuyt leads Beerschot to promotion to the Jupiler Pro League':-

www.telegraaf.nl/sport/1459872754/dirk-kuyt-loodst-beerschot-met-eerste-hoofdprijs-als-trainer-naar-promotie-in-belgie




www.beerschot.be/en : https://twitter.com/kbeerschotva : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K_Beerschot_VA : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/beerschot-va/EaOtKH1f/



In other news, Dirk's old side had a good win earlier today (which is also Ajax's biggest ever loss in the Eredivisie)...

Feyenoord 6 - 0 Ajax; 11 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Feyenoord_v_Ajax_2024_04_07
Are my eyes deceiving me or is Kuyt absent from that photo?  Edit: that's him furthest right isn't it?  He's aged weirdly - not really looking any older but looking different.

Hendo's stock has risen for the first time in a long time.  I'm not sure him playing would have made much difference but definitely a game where you'd be happy to have picked up a niggle beforehand!
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 8, 2024, 10:53:03 pm
Quote from: oojason on April  7, 2024, 07:04:36 pm
Feyenoord 6 - 0 Ajax; 11 minute highlights - https://hoofoot.com/?match=Feyenoord_v_Ajax_2024_04_07

Imagine if Jordan had of been fit.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 23, 2024, 03:46:17 pm
Congrats to Feyenoord on the Cup win on Sunday! What a remarkable job Arne Slot has done there, looks a special manager.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 24, 2024, 02:03:19 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 20, 2023, 05:36:09 pm
Yeah, Arne Slot doing a great job. Feyenoord look like they can go on and win the title now with a six point gap at this stage. Still have a very good chance of a 2nd straight European final too which would be a massive achievement. Recruited some really good players too.

Shrewd observation, mate  8)
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 08:32:52 pm
Goal

Go Ahead Eagles 0 Feyenoord 1
Jeffrery de Lange (Golkeeper ) OG    25'
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 08:36:07 pm
Goal

Go Ahead Eagles  0 Feyenoord  2
Luka Ivanusec 33'
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 08:48:50 pm
Goal

Go Ahead Eagles  1 Feyenoord  2
Oliver Valaker Edvardsen   45'
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 08:49:30 pm
And That's Half Time
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 09:29:08 pm
Goal

Go Ahead Eagles  1  Feyenoord 3
Ayase Ueda   69'
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 09:53:28 pm
Full Time

Go Ahead Eagles 1 Feyenoord  3
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 10:07:44 pm
Go Ahead Eagles is the best name in history for a football team. We should sign them while we're at it. As a feeder team of affiliate or whatever, just for the name.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 10:11:52 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on April 25, 2024, 10:07:44 pm
Go Ahead Eagles is the best name in history for a football team. We should sign them while we're at it. As a feeder team of affiliate or whatever, just for the name.
If we signed them they'd have to be renamed 'Go 'Ed Eagles'.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 10:14:38 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on April 25, 2024, 10:07:44 pm
Go Ahead Eagles is the best name in history for a football team. We should sign them while we're at it. As a feeder team of affiliate or whatever, just for the name.

 ;D


The club was founded in 1902 as Be Quick by the Hollander brothers. The name was soon changed to Go Ahead at the request of the Dutch Football Association in 1905.

 ;D
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 10:18:45 pm
Nothing beats the Mysterious Dwarfs FC from the Ghanian Premier League ;D
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 10:19:32 pm
1 hour ago

Arne Slot has said he hopes to take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Liverpool opened talks with Feyenoord on Wednesday about Slot's potential appointment.

The Dutchman confirmed his interest in the job to ESPN before Feyenoord's 3-1 league victory on Thursday against Go Ahead Eagles.

"It seems clear to me that I would like to work there," Slot said.

All I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations. Im in the waiting room."

He added that he was "confident" Liverpool and Feyenoord would be able to reach an agreement.

Slot, 45, led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title and this season's Dutch Cup, and he has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

Liverpool will have to negotiate a fee with Feyenoord if Slot is appointed, as he does not have a release clause for this summer.

There is one in his contract, but it cannot be activated until next year.

On Wednesday, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk said that Slot's playing philosophy would suit the club, describing him as "one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment".
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 10:26:03 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on April 25, 2024, 10:18:45 pm
Nothing beats the Mysterious Dwarfs FC from the Ghanian Premier League ;D

 ;D
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 25, 2024, 10:45:24 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April 25, 2024, 10:19:32 pm
1 hour ago

On Wednesday, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk said that Slot's playing philosophy would suit the club, describing him as "one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment".

One of the better? Wonder who he rates more.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 26, 2024, 02:08:35 am
Potter linked with the Ajax job in The Guardian
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 12, 2024, 03:33:25 pm
Feyenoord Watch

Today 

NEC   2  Feyenoord  3

PSV the leaders held 1-1 at Fortuna Sittard


PSV Top with 88 Points
Feyenoord 2nd on 81 Points




Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 12, 2024, 03:36:12 pm
I think only one game left mate. Feyenoord finish same time as us, which is next Sunday.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 12, 2024, 03:38:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 12, 2024, 03:36:12 pm
I think only one game left mate. Feyenoord finish same time as us, which is next Sunday.

Yep

Realised that  when I saw there where only 18 teams in the league


I need to catch up on maths   ;D
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 03:49:39 pm
