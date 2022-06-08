« previous next »
Dutch - Eredivisie

rodderzzz

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
June 8, 2022, 03:07:43 am
Quote from: RedG13 on June  8, 2022, 12:38:17 am
Im sure it very fun having an 8pm kickoff with a possible extra time game where dont leave the game till after 11 or midnight. I feel it would be a terrible viewing experience and match going experience. I know when i sit down to watch a match it going to be max 2 hours, changing that where it might be 2 and half or 3.

That won't happen tho, the game will speed up, you think theyre still going to waste 40 odd minutes a game with the clock stopped?
RedG13

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
June 8, 2022, 05:14:15 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on June  8, 2022, 03:07:43 am
That won't happen tho, the game will speed up, you think theyre still going to waste 40 odd minutes a game with the clock stopped?
Will all the stoppages I would expect the game to take at least 2 hours. It already take about 2 hours and avg time in play is about 50ish in the PL. Bundesliga probably the closest to 60
PeterTheRed

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
June 8, 2022, 06:59:46 am
Quote from: RedG13 on June  8, 2022, 12:38:17 am
Im sure it very fun having an 8pm kickoff with a possible extra time game where dont leave the game till after 11 or midnight. I feel it would be a terrible viewing experience and match going experience. I know when i sit down to watch a match it going to be max 2 hours, changing that where it might be 2 and half or 3.

So, you do like the rolling around and faking injuries, in order to waste time?
67CherryRed

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
June 8, 2022, 07:08:38 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on June  8, 2022, 03:07:43 am
That won't happen tho, the game will speed up, you think theyre still going to waste 40 odd minutes a game with the clock stopped?
Yeah, possibly. A lot of stoppages / 'injuries' are designed to break up the momentum of the other team, so taking a 5 minute break even with the clock stopped will still happen.
BarryCrocker

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
June 8, 2022, 07:51:54 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  7, 2022, 10:34:41 pm
The KNVB is looking to experiment with new rules during the 2023/24 Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

- Kicking the ball in from a throw-in
- Can dribble from a free-kick
- Unlimited subs
- A five minute sin bin
- Two halfs of 30 minutes. Clock stops when ball not in play.

https://twitter.com/FootballOranje_/status/1534272425977847811

Insert commercial breaks.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
June 8, 2022, 09:27:12 am
Quote from: RedG13 on June  8, 2022, 12:38:17 am
Im sure it very fun having an 8pm kickoff with a possible extra time game where dont leave the game till after 11 or midnight. I feel it would be a terrible viewing experience and match going experience. I know when i sit down to watch a match it going to be max 2 hours, changing that where it might be 2 and half or 3.
I disagree. We're seeing average ball-in-play time in the Premier League of 56 minutes anyway. So changing it to a stopped clock system adds 4 minutes.

All the time wasting diminishes because there's literally no point and becomes so much clearer.

It's the one rule change I think the game is desperate for. Jordan Pickford spent 4 minutes and 20 seconds in the recent Derby against ourselves setting up and taking goal kicks collectively in the game. That sort of thing vanishes immediately.
PeterTheRed

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
June 12, 2022, 11:09:56 pm
Andar

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
January 22, 2023, 03:10:34 pm
Feyenoord 1-1 Ajax.

There doesn't seem to be any Ajax fans there. You could hear a pin drop when they equalised. Odd.

Would be a huge win if Feyenoord pulled it off. Top of the table, two points ahead of PSV.
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
March 19, 2023, 04:12:20 pm
Feyenood won 3-2 away to Ajax today after being 2-1 down at half time. They're now 6 points clear at the top with 8 games left to play. Would be awesome if they can finish the job - nothing against Ajax but it's always nice to see someone else win a league where one team is usually dominant.
Wolverine

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
March 20, 2023, 09:22:38 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 19, 2023, 04:12:20 pm
Feyenood won 3-2 away to Ajax today after being 2-1 down at half time. They're now 6 points clear at the top with 8 games left to play. Would be awesome if they can finish the job - nothing against Ajax but it's always nice to see someone else win a league where one team is usually dominant.
Feyenoord are class side Arne Slot is a really good coach was very impressed with Feyenoord in the Conference League final last season against Roma, Can see Slot being targeted by a lot of the clubs around Europe once this season finishes.
cloggypop

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
March 20, 2023, 05:25:17 pm
Quote from: Andar on January 22, 2023, 03:10:34 pm
Feyenoord 1-1 Ajax.

There doesn't seem to be any Ajax fans there. You could hear a pin drop when they equalised. Odd.

Would be a huge win if Feyenoord pulled it off. Top of the table, two points ahead of PSV.

There's been a ban on away fans between the two clubs since 2009.
disgraced cake

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
March 20, 2023, 05:36:09 pm
Yeah, Arne Slot doing a great job. Feyenoord look like they can go on and win the title now with a six point gap at this stage. Still have a very good chance of a 2nd straight European final too which would be a massive achievement. Recruited some really good players too.
Wool

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 16, 2023, 06:31:35 am
So what do people think of Gravenberch? :P
Tobelius

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
April 16, 2023, 07:58:01 am
Quote from: Wool on April 16, 2023, 06:31:35 am
So what do people think of Gravenberch? :P

Can't really say,only seen him for play for Holland but what i've seen i've liked mostly.

Looked to have a smoothness to his technique and movement,different from say someone like Gallagher and yes less intense and involved style as well but what i liked about him was his touch and ball carrying ability,his pace is surprisingly good,a big man who moves well.

A bit worrying he's played so little for Bayern and national team games are so different to PL league games they are nothing to gauge a player by.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 14, 2023, 02:30:55 pm
Groningen-Ajax was suspended due to flares/smoke bombs thrown onto the pitch.
Ray K

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 14, 2023, 03:58:00 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 14, 2023, 02:30:55 pm
Groningen-Ajax was suspended due to flares/smoke bombs thrown onto the pitch.
Abandoned now.



cloggypop

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 14, 2023, 05:56:15 pm
Feyenoord beat Dutch/Scouse team Go 'ead Eagles 3 nil to win the Eredivisie.
elsewhere

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 05:37:25 pm
Van der Sar in intensive care due to bleeding in his brain, thoughts and prayers with him.
oojason

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 06:00:12 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July  7, 2023, 05:37:25 pm
Van der Sar in intensive care due to bleeding in his brain, thoughts and prayers with him.

Absolutely. Hopefully he'll pull through and be okay.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66138530
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 06:17:43 pm
Wow, fucking hell, get well soon big fella!
John C

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 07:07:59 pm
Get well very soon Edwin.
PeterTheRed

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 10:13:24 pm
Thoughts and prayers with him. Hopefully he pulls through ...
MonsLibpool

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 10:19:39 pm
Get well soon, Edwin.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 10:19:58 pm
RedG13

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
July 7, 2023, 11:10:28 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July  7, 2023, 05:37:25 pm
Van der Sar in intensive care due to bleeding in his brain, thoughts and prayers with him.
Hope he gets well soon
rafathegaffa83

Today at 04:11:12 am
Hope Van der Sar makes a full recovery
