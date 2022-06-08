So what do people think of Gravenberch?



Can't really say,only seen him for play for Holland but what i've seen i've liked mostly.Looked to have a smoothness to his technique and movement,different from say someone like Gallagher and yes less intense and involved style as well but what i liked about him was his touch and ball carrying ability,his pace is surprisingly good,a big man who moves well.A bit worrying he's played so little for Bayern and national team games are so different to PL league games they are nothing to gauge a player by.