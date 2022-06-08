So what do people think of Gravenberch?
Can't really say,only seen him for play for Holland but what i've seen i've liked mostly.
Looked to have a smoothness to his technique and movement,different from say someone like Gallagher and yes less intense and involved style as well but what i liked about him was his touch and ball carrying ability,his pace is surprisingly good,a big man who moves well.
A bit worrying he's played so little for Bayern and national team games are so different to PL league games they are nothing to gauge a player by.